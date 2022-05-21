Barcelona Women 1-3 Lyon Women: Les Fenottes clinch record eighth Women's Champions League

FC Barcelona Women vs Olympiques Lyon Women. Women's Champions League Final.
Juventus Stadium.
Match report as Lyon dethrone Barcelona to reclaim Women's Champions League for a record-extending eighth time; Amandine Henry, Ada Hegerberg and Catarina Macario the Lyon heroes in Turin
Saturday 21 May 2022 20:27, UK
Lyon were crowned Women's Champions League winners for record-extending eighth time as a thrilling 3-1 victory ended holders Barcelona's reign in Turin.
Amandine Henry ignited a classic Champions League final inside six minutes at Juventus Stadium when she rifled in a spectacular, unstoppable long-range opener.
Lyon ran riot against a shell-shocked Barca as Ada Hegerberg's stooping header and Catarina Macario's bundled effort saw the French champions establish a commanding three-goal lead with just 33 minutes on the clock.
Alexia Putellas' 11th Champions League goal of the season grabbed Barcelona a vital lifeline four minutes before the break and gave renewed hope the Catalans could comeback to retain the trophy.
Things could have been very different had Barca midfielder Patri Guijarro found the net instead of rattling the crossbar with an audacious shot from the halfway line early in the second half.
But Lyon's second-half performance was as disciplined as their first half was inspired and ensured there was no route back for Barca, whose hopes faded when Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic side-footed wide and Irene Paredes headed over late on.