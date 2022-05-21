Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

FC Barcelona Women vs Olympiques Lyon Women. Women's Champions League Final.

Juventus Stadium.

FC Barcelona Women 1

  • A Putellas (41st minute)

Olympiques Lyon Women 3

  • E Terekhova (6th minute)
  • A Hegerberg  (23rd minute)
  • C Macario (33rd minute)

Barcelona Women 1-3 Lyon Women: Les Fenottes clinch record eighth Women's Champions League

Match report as Lyon dethrone Barcelona to reclaim Women's Champions League for a record-extending eighth time; Amandine Henry, Ada Hegerberg and Catarina Macario the Lyon heroes in Turin

Saturday 21 May 2022 20:27, UK

Image: Lyon captain Wendie Renard lifts the Women's Champions League trophy aloft
Image: Lyon captain Wendie Renard lifts the Women's Champions League trophy aloft

Lyon were crowned Women's Champions League winners for record-extending eighth time as a thrilling 3-1 victory ended holders Barcelona's reign in Turin.

Amandine Henry ignited a classic Champions League final inside six minutes at Juventus Stadium when she rifled in a spectacular, unstoppable long-range opener.

Lyon ran riot against a shell-shocked Barca as Ada Hegerberg's stooping header and Catarina Macario's bundled effort saw the French champions establish a commanding three-goal lead with just 33 minutes on the clock.

Image: Sandra Panos cannot stop Amandine Henry's 30-yard strike from finding the top corner
Image: Sandra Panos cannot stop Amandine Henry's 30-yard strike from finding the top corner
Image: Amandine Henry celebrates after opening the scoring for Lyon in the Women's Champions League final
Image: Amandine Henry celebrates after opening the scoring for Lyon in the Women's Champions League final

Alexia Putellas' 11th Champions League goal of the season grabbed Barcelona a vital lifeline four minutes before the break and gave renewed hope the Catalans could comeback to retain the trophy.

Image: lympique Lyonnais players celebrate after their side won the UEFA Women's Champions League during the UEFA Women's Champions League final match between FC Barcelona and Olympique Lyonnais at Juventus Stadium
Image: lympique Lyonnais players celebrate after their side won the UEFA Women's Champions League during the UEFA Women's Champions League final match between FC Barcelona and Olympique Lyonnais at Juventus Stadium

Things could have been very different had Barca midfielder Patri Guijarro found the net instead of rattling the crossbar with an audacious shot from the halfway line early in the second half.

But Lyon's second-half performance was as disciplined as their first half was inspired and ensured there was no route back for Barca, whose hopes faded when Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic side-footed wide and Irene Paredes headed over late on.

