FC Copenhagen 1-2 Chelsea: Conference League favourites register first-leg win thanks to Reece James and Enzo Fernandez goals

Chelsea grabbed a first-leg advantage in the last 16 of the Conference League with a 2-1 win over FC Copenhagen.

Enzo Maresca's side - favourites for the competition - created little in the first 45 minutes with the visitors managing just a two shots on goal but a triple substitution from the boss at the break sparked them into life.

Reece James got the ball rolling with a crisp drive into the bottom corner just 56 seconds into the second half.

Player ratings: James stands up Chelsea: Sanchez (7), Chalobah (7), Tosin (7), Badiashile (6), Gusto (6), James (8), Dewsbury-Hall (5), Palmer (6), George (7), Mheuka (6)



Subs: Enzo (8), Nkunku (7), Cucurella (8), Sancho (6)



Player of the Match: Reece James

Copenhagen then hit the post, threatening an immediate reply as Viktor Claesson's shot struck the inside of the upright and landed in the grateful arms of Robert Sanchez.

Team news: Mhueka made shock start Cole Palmer was registered in the Conference League squad for the knockout stages and made his first appearance in this competition. Shim Mhueka, just 17-years-old, was handed his full debut as Enzo Maresca made seven changes from the win over Southampton.

However, Chelsea's intensity eventually overwhelmed the hosts when Enzo Fernandez found the top corner to put Chelsea in what looked a commanding position.

But Chelsea had themselves to blame for not emerging with a more comfortable advantage, leaving space for defender Gabriel Pereira to head a free-kick powerfully past Robert Sanchez on 79 minutes to give the Danish champions encouragement for next Thursday's return leg at Stamford Bridge.

Analysis: Chelsea's lack of in-game consistency is a worry

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones:

This was a performance that summed up this Chelsea team and perhaps epitomized their season.

They were so sloppy in parts. They were superb in parts.

Just two shots to an expected goals tally of 0.06 before the break wasn't the sign of a team odds-on to win this competition. It was too safe. Passing without purpose.

That changed instantly when Maresca turned to his bench at half-time, bringing on Levi Colwill, Christopher Nkunku and the fully engaged Enzo Fernandez, whose enthusiasm and bite set the tone for a much improved second 45 minutes.

Image: Cole Palmer was brought into Chelsea's Conference League squad for the group stages

Yet still, Chelsea, who were cruising with the clock ticking down, switched off from the set-piece and allowed the Danish champions to keep the tie alive.

Inconsistency is common trait of a developing team packed with potential but the ups and downs during 90 minutes remains a big worry for the long-term prospects under this manager.

Maresca: James is a midfielder

Image: Reece James

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca:

"We know how important he [James] is for us. He's our captain, a fantastic player. We need him fit, so that is our duty, our target because for sure he is going to help us. He can play in many positions because the good players can play in many positions.

"You can ask Reece, when I signed for Chelsea, the day after I sent him a video about seeing him as a midfielder. I see Reece as a midfielder. Since day one. I sent him a clip when he was on holiday about how he can be a midfielder. He has played in full-back, central defender, so the main target for us is to keep him fit.

"When you watch a player you sometimes need to use imagination and imagining a player doing something. I watched some of his games when he was on loan at Wigan where he scored a fantastic goal from 25 or 30 metres. The best thing about Reece at the moment is he is helping the team with leadership."

