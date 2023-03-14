Porto 0-0 Inter Milan (Agg: 0-1): Simone Inzaghi's side hold firm to reach Champions League last eight

FC Porto vs Inter Milan. UEFA Champions League First Knockout Round.
Estadio do DragaoAttendance48,015.
0-1
Report from the Champions League last-16 second leg between Porto and Inter Milan at Estadio do Dragao; Inter reached the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in more than a decade after 0-0 draw, which took them through 1-0 on aggregate.
Tuesday 14 March 2023 22:23, UK
Inter Milan reached the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in more than a decade after surviving a late barrage of pressure at Porto to escape with a 0-0 draw which took them through 1-0 on aggregate.
It was a disappointing night for the home fans at a sold-out Dragao stadium as the Portuguese champions tried in vain to wipe out the narrow deficit from the first leg in Italy.
A disciplined Inter side seemed content to hold onto their lead and did not face a serious threat until added time.
Porto struck the woodwork twice within 30 seconds before Pepe was sent off for a second yellow card as Inter joined city rivals AC Milan in the quarter-final draw.
More to follow...