FC Porto vs Inter Milan. UEFA Champions League First Knockout Round.

Estadio do DragaoAttendance48,015.

FC Porto 0

  • E Aquino Cossa (sent off 97th minute)

Inter Milan 0

    0-1

    Porto 0-0 Inter Milan (Agg: 0-1): Simone Inzaghi's side hold firm to reach Champions League last eight

    Report from the Champions League last-16 second leg between Porto and Inter Milan at Estadio do Dragao; Inter reached the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in more than a decade after 0-0 draw, which took them through 1-0 on aggregate.

    Tuesday 14 March 2023 22:23, UK

    Inter Milan&#39;s goalkeeper Andre Onana celebrates
    Image: Inter Milan's goalkeeper Andre Onana celebrates

    Inter Milan reached the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in more than a decade after surviving a late barrage of pressure at Porto to escape with a 0-0 draw which took them through 1-0 on aggregate.

    It was a disappointing night for the home fans at a sold-out Dragao stadium as the Portuguese champions tried in vain to wipe out the narrow deficit from the first leg in Italy.

    A disciplined Inter side seemed content to hold onto their lead and did not face a serious threat until added time.

    Porto struck the woodwork twice within 30 seconds before Pepe was sent off for a second yellow card as Inter joined city rivals AC Milan in the quarter-final draw.

