Porto 1-1 Rangers: Alfredo Morelos on target again

Alfredo Morelos equalised for Rangers

Alfredo Morelos was once again Rangers' hero after the Colombian's strike earned the visitors a 1-1 draw at Porto in the Europa League.

Rangers fell behind to Luis Diaz's 36th-minute wonder goal, only to draw level thanks to Morelos's well-taken effort a minute before half-time, the forward's 16th goal of another productive season.

Despite both sides creating further openings, they had to settle for a point apiece at the Estadio Dragao, a result that moves Steven Gerrard's team up to second in the Group G standings at the halfway stage.

How Rangers came back to draw at the Dragao

As expected, the hosts started on the front foot in northern Portugal and were unlucky not to go ahead when Ze Luis met Alex Telles's cross from the left with a powerful header, only for the ball to hit the outside of the post.

Player ratings Porto: Marchesin (6), Corona (8), Pepe (6), Marcano (6), Alex Telles (8), Otavio (7), Uribe (6), Danilo Pereira (6), Diaz (7), Marega (7), Ze Luis (7)



Subs: Bruno Costa (7), Nakajima (7), Tiquinho Soares (7)



Rangers: McGregor (8), Tavernier (8), Goldson (7), Helander (9), Barisic (8), Davis (7), Barker (7), Jack (7), Kamara (7), Kent (7), Morelos (8)



Subs: Ojo (6), Aribo (6), Arfield (6)



Man of the match: Filip Helander

Porto did go ahead nine minutes before the break, though, and what a goal it was too. Ryan Jack carelessly handed the ball straight to Diaz on the left edge of the area, although the Colombia international still had much to do to find the back of the net.

Luis Diaz celebrates after putting Porto ahead against Rangers

However, the forward showed incredible technique to power an unstoppable drive into the top right-hand corner of the goal, giving Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor absolutely no chance.

Not that the visitors were behind for long as after a neat exchange of passes down the left wing between Jack and Borna Barisic, the left back's inch-perfect cross found the unmarked Morelos in the box.

Porto's Otavio battles for possession with Rangers' Steven Davis

The in-form striker kept his cool to score for the 10th time already in Europe this season.

Both sides will wonder how they did not score again in the second half, with Morelos denied by an incredible point-blank stop from Porto's Agustin Marchesin, while McGregor had to be at his best to keep out substitutes Francisco Soares and Bruno Costa late on.

Team news Gerrard made four changes to the side that were held 1-1 at Hearts on Sunday, handing wingers Brandon Barker and Ryan Kent their second starts of the season. The pair came in along with centre-back Filip Helander and fit-again midfielder Ryan Jack. Alfredo Morelos retained his place up front ahead of Jermain Defoe.



Meanwhile, Nikola Katic, Sheyi Ojo, Joe Aribo and Scott Arfield dropped to the bench.

But a second straight Europa League defeat at the death would have been harsh on Gerrard and Co.

Opta stats

Rangers are unbeaten in their last three games against Porto in European competition (W1 D2), since a 1-0 defeat in November 1983 in the Cup Winners Cup

Porto have only lost one of their nine group stage games in the Europa League (W6 D2), a 2-0 defeat against Feyenoord on MD2 of this season's competition

Porto's Luis Diaz scored with his first shot on target of this season's Europa League in his 139th minute of action in the competition in 2019-20

Two of the three goals Rangers have conceded in this season's Europa League have come from outside of the box

What's next?

Rangers travel to Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday, with that match kicking off at 3pm.

Meanwhile, Porto host Famalicao at the Dragao in the league on Sunday (5.30pm).