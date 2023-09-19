Feyenoord 2-0 Celtic: Nine-player Hoops fall to defeat in chaotic Champions League opener

Celtic's second-half implosion saw them reduced to nine players against Feyenoord as they once again failed to claim a Champions League away win.

They started brightly and had Daizen Maeda threaten early, but Calvin Stengs' free-kick stunned the Hoops just before half-time.

That sparked the Dutch champions into life and Gustaf Lagerbielke conceded a penalty and was shown a second yellow card before Joe Hart saved the spot-kick.

The night then went from bad to worse with substitute Odin Thoago Holm shown a straight red for a reckless challenge.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh wrapped up the win for Feyenoord, who also had efforts disallowed either side of that goal.

A dismal night against the Dutch

Centre-back Lagerbielke was one of two summer signings in the Celtic starting line-up with Nat Phillips ruled out by an ankle injury. The other, winger Luis Palma, made his first start for the club.

There was a lively atmosphere inside De Kuip for the first meeting between the teams since Feyenoord's 1970 European Cup final triumph and the first Champions League game in the stadium for six seasons.

Celtic took the edge off the atmosphere with a positive start and Reo Hatate got the first shot on target after the Hoops won the ball high up the park, but his effort lacked power.

Celtic continued to look comfortable and could have made more of their possession had Hatate and Maeda been sharper on the ball at times.

The hosts rarely threatened to get in behind in the opening half-hour and on the one occasion they did Alistair Johnston came across to cover.

Hatate's pass got Matt O'Riley in behind, but his ball towards Kyogo Furuhashi was cut out, and Hart made his first save in the 34th minute when he pushed over Yankuba Minteh's long-range strike.

Maeda broke away and saw a dangerous effort pushed wide despite being fouled in the act of shooting.

The Japan international was soon culpable for a counter-attack the other way after stopping in anticipation of a throw-in as Johnston kept the ball in, but Hart saved from Quilindschy Hartman.

Celtic looked set to go into the dressing room deservedly level before O'Riley gave away a free-kick. Celtic's wall failed to provide much protection especially as Furuhashi inadvertently got out of the way of the ball as he jumped. Stengs' shot curled away from Hart with the goalkeeper unable to keep it out despite getting his hands on it.

Palma cut inside and saw his shot beaten away after the interval before Holm came on along with Hyun-jun Yang in the 58th minute.

Celtic were soon down to 10 men, though. Lagerbielke had been booked in the first half for bringing down an opponent after his own poor control, and the Swede caught Igor Paixao in the throat with his arm as he tried to jockey the forward in the box.

Hart saved Paixao's penalty as he dived to his right.

Brendan Rodgers brought on midfielder Tomoki Iwata for Furuhashi to play alongside Liam Scales in central defence.

Celtic's task got even harder when Holm lunged in for a challenge and caught Mats Wieffer high up his shin. The visitors were rightly frustrated that Bosnian referee Irfan Peljto had failed to award a clear foul on Scales seconds earlier but there was little doubt about the red card decision that followed.

Stengs set up Lutsharel Geertruida to score from the resulting free-kick but the goal was ruled out for offside following a VAR check.

The extra man counted in the 76th minute, though, when Jahanbakhsh fired high into the net from 12 yards - and the closing stages were about damage limitation for Celtic.

Rodgers: The players showed great attitude and courage

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers:

"What we showed in the game is that we're going to be competitive. We started off really well. We looked a threat and progressed the ball well. With better decisions we might've had an opportunity to get in front.

"Unfortunately for us we get two players sent off. It's a difficult level at 11 v 11. The players kept going, it was harsh on them.

"The players showed great attitude and courage to play. The first 60 minutes we were well in the game. The players never gave up.

"With one or two more players coming back, it'll hopefully put us in really good stead for the remainder of the competition."

Celtic return to Scottish Premiership action on Saturday at Livingston, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 12.30pm.

Their next Champions League match is at home to Lazio on October 4. Kick-off 8pm.