Football Fixtures

Fixtures
  • News
  • Teams
  • Tables
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • On Sky
  • Sky Bet
Date Competitions Sky Bet

January 2022

Saturday 1st January

Premier League
Arsenal 1 2 12:30 Manchester City FT
Bet on Football with
Leicester City P P 15:00 Norwich City
Postponed : Other
Watford 0 1 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur FT
Crystal Palace 0 0 17:30 West Ham United
Home 12/5 23/10 Away 23/20
Sky Bet Championship
Sheffield United P P 12:30 Middlesbrough
Postponed : Other
Blackpool 1 0 15:00 Hull City FT
Coventry City P P 15:00 Luton Town
Postponed : Other
Sky Bet League One
Burton Albion 4 1 15:00 Crewe Alexandra FT
Charlton Athletic 0 1 15:00 Wycombe Wanderers FT
Ipswich Town P P 15:00 Lincoln City
Postponed : Other
Milton Keynes Dons 0 0 15:00 Gillingham FT
Oxford United 1 1 15:00 Cheltenham Town FT
Plymouth Argyle P P 15:00 AFC Wimbledon
Postponed : Other
Rotherham United 2 1 15:00 Bolton Wanderers FT
Wigan Athletic P P 15:00 Accrington Stanley
Postponed : Other
Sky Bet League Two
Barrow 1 2 15:00 Bradford City FT
Crawley Town 3 1 15:00 Colchester United FT
Forest Green Rovers 2 0 15:00 Stevenage FT
Harrogate Town P P 15:00 Port Vale
Postponed : Other
Hartlepool United 0 0 15:00 Oldham Athletic FT
Leyton Orient P P 15:00 Bristol Rovers
Postponed : Other
Rochdale P P 15:00 Mansfield Town
Postponed : Other
Scunthorpe United 0 1 15:00 Carlisle United FT
Sutton United 2 1 15:00 Exeter City FT
Swindon Town 5 2 15:00 Northampton Town FT
Walsall 3 3 15:00 Newport County AFC FT
National League
Chesterfield 1 0 15:00 Kings Lynn Town FT
Northern Irish Premiership
Ballymena United 0 0 15:00 Portadown
Coleraine P P 15:00 Warrenpoint Town
Crusaders 0 0 15:00 Carrick Rangers
Dungannon Swifts 0 0 15:00 Linfield
Glenavon 0 0 15:00 Cliftonville
Glentoran 0 0 17:30 Larne
Chinese Super League
Guangzhou Evergrande 2 0 07:30 Changchun Yatai FT
Shandong Luneng 2 2 07:30 Shanghai SIPG FT
Beijing Guoan 1 1 11:30 Guangzhou R&F FT
Hebei China Fortune FC 0 1 11:30 Shenzen FT
National League North
Darlington 1 1 15:00 Spennymoor Town FT
Northern Premier League
Basford United 0 0 15:00 Grantham
Buxton 0 0 15:00 Stafford Rangers
Gainsborough Trinity P P 15:00 Matlock Town
Hyde 0 0 15:00 Mickleover Sports
Lancaster City 0 0 15:00 Atherton Collieries
Morpeth Town 0 0 15:00 Whitby Town
Nantwich Town P P 15:00 Witton Albion
Radcliffe 0 0 15:00 FC United of Manchester
South Shields 0 0 15:00 Scarborough Athletic
Warrington Town 0 0 15:00 Bamber Bridge
Isthmian League
Bishops Stortford 0 0 15:00 Cheshunt
Corinthian Casuals 0 0 15:00 Carshalton Athletic
East Thurrock United 0 0 15:00 Cray Wanderers
Enfield Town 0 0 15:00 Potters Bar Town
Haringey Borough 0 0 15:00 Brightlingsea Regent
Hornchurch 0 0 15:00 Bowers & Pitsea
Leatherhead 0 0 15:00 Kingstonian
Lewes 0 0 15:00 Bognor Regis Town
Margate 0 0 15:00 Folkestone Invicta
Merstham 0 0 15:00 Wingate & Finchley
Worthing 0 0 15:00 Horsham
Southern Premier League South
Chesham 0 0 13:00 Hayes & Yeading
Hartley Wintney 0 0 15:00 Farnborough
Hendon 0 0 15:00 Kings Langley
Poole Town 0 0 15:00 Wimborne Town
Salisbury FC 0 0 15:00 Gosport Borough
Swindon Supermarine P P 15:00 Merthyr Town
Walton Casuals 0 0 15:00 Harrow Borough
Weston-s-Mare 0 0 15:00 Truro City
Yate 0 0 15:00 Dorchester

©2022 Sky UK