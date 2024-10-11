Football Fixtures

Date Competitions

October 2024

Thursday 10th October

UEFA Nations League
Latvia 0 2 17:00 North Macedonia
Moldova 1 0 17:00 Andorra
Austria 0 0 19:45 Kazakhstan
England 0 0 19:45 Greece
Faroe Islands 0 0 19:45 Armenia
Finland 0 0 19:45 Republic of Ireland
Gibraltar 0 0 19:45 San Marino
Israel 0 0 19:45 France
Italy 0 0 19:45 Belgium
Norway 0 0 19:45 Slovenia
FIFA World Cup South American
Bolivia 0 0 21:00 Colombia
Ecuador 0 0 22:00 Paraguay
Venezuela 0 0 22:00 Argentina
FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifying
Jordan 0 2 15:00 Korea Republic FT
Uzbekistan 0 0 15:00 Iran FT
Oman 0 0 17:00 Kuwait
Qatar 0 0 17:00 Kyrgyzstan
U.A.E. 0 0 17:00 Korea DPR
Iraq 0 0 19:00 Palestine
International Match
Liechtenstein 0 0 18:30 Hong Kong
European Under-21 Championship Qualifying
Iceland U21 0 2 16:00 Lithuania U21 FT
Estonia U21 0 0 17:00 Israel U21
Sweden U21 3 2 17:00 Georgia U21
Hungary U21 0 0 19:00 Malta U21
Spain U21 0 0 19:30 Kazakhstan U21
Under-21 International
Netherlands U21 0 0 19:00 Mexico U23
FIFA World Cup Oceania Qualifying
New Caledonia 3 1 05:00 Papua New Guinea FT
Solomon Islands 0 1 08:00 Fiji FT

