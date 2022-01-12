Football Fixtures

April 2022

Tuesday 12th April

UEFA Champions League
Bayern Munich 0 0 20:00 Villarreal
Home 1/5 13/2 Away 11/1
Real Madrid 0 0 20:00 Chelsea
Home 6/4 13/5 Away 8/5
Sky Bet League One
Burton Albion 0 0 19:45 Wigan Athletic
Home 9/2 14/5 Away 4/7
Portsmouth 0 0 19:45 Rotherham United
Home 11/5 23/10 Away 23/20
Women's International Friendlies
Canada Women 2 2 03:30 Nigeria Women FT
Australia Women 3 1 10:45 New Zealand Women FT
Holland Women 0 0 17:45 South Africa Women
Women's World Cup Qualifying
Malta Women P P 00:00 Football Union of Russia Ladies
Postponed : Other
Armenia Women 0 4 12:30 Albania Women FT
Montenegro Women 0 2 13:00 Bosnia and Herzegovina Women FT
Kazakhstan Women 0 2 14:00 Wales Women
Serbia Women 0 0 15:00 Germany Women
Croatia Women 0 0 16:00 Romania Women
Lithuania Women 0 0 16:00 Moldova Women
Finland Ladies 0 0 16:15 Georgia Women
Czech Republic Women 0 0 16:30 Iceland Women
Switzerland Women 0 0 16:45 Italy Ladies
Denmark Ladies 0 0 17:00 Azerbaijan Women
Israel Women 0 0 17:00 Turkey Women
Luxembourg Women 0 0 17:00 North Macedonia Women
Sweden Women 0 0 17:30 Republic of Ireland Women
Austria Women 0 0 18:00 Latvia Women
Greece Women 0 0 18:00 Estonia Women
Norway Women 0 0 18:00 Poland Women
Kosovo Women 0 0 19:00 Belgium Women
Portugal Women 0 0 19:00 Bulgaria Women
Scotland Women 0 0 19:35 Spain Women
Holland Women P P 19:45 Belarus Women
Postponed : Other
Northern Ireland Women 0 0 19:55 England Women
France Women 0 0 20:10 Slovenia Women
National League North
Chorley 0 0 19:45 York City
Kettering Town 0 0 19:45 Guiseley
Southport 0 0 19:45 Leamington
Isthmian League
Bognor Regis Town 0 0 19:45 Cheshunt
Southern Premier League South
Taunton 0 0 19:45 Yate
League of Ireland First Division
Longford Town 0 0 19:45 Cobh Ramblers

