Date Competitions Sky Bet

February 2022

Saturday 12th February

Premier League
Manchester United 1 1 12:30 Southampton
Brentford 0 0 15:00 Crystal Palace
Home 7/4 11/5 Away 13/8
Chelsea P P 15:00 Arsenal
Postponed : Fixture Clash
Everton 0 0 15:00 Leeds United
Home 11/8 13/5 Away 9/5
Watford 0 0 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion
Home 5/2 9/4 Away 23/20
Norwich City 0 0 17:30 Manchester City
Home 18/1 7/1 Away 1/7
FIFA Club World Cup
Al-Hilal 0 3 13:00 Al Ahly
Chelsea 0 0 16:30 Palmeiras
Sky Bet Championship
Huddersfield Town 0 0 12:30 Sheffield United
Barnsley 0 0 15:00 Queens Park Rangers
Home 9/4 12/5 Away 6/5
Birmingham City 0 0 15:00 Luton Town
Home 15/8 23/10 Away 29/20
Blackpool 0 0 15:00 Bournemouth
Home 29/10 13/5 Away 10/11
Hull City 0 0 15:00 Fulham
Home 5/1 100/30 Away 1/2
Middlesbrough 0 0 15:00 Derby County
Home 3/5 11/4 Away 5/1
Millwall 0 0 15:00 Cardiff City
Home 13/10 21/10 Away 23/10
Nottingham Forest 0 0 15:00 Stoke City
Home 21/20 23/10 Away 11/4
Peterborough United 0 0 15:00 Preston North End
Home 16/5 12/5 Away 10/11
Reading 0 0 15:00 Coventry City
Home 3/1 13/5 Away 10/11
Sky Bet League One
AFC Wimbledon 0 0 15:00 Sunderland
Home 12/5 12/5 Away 21/20
Accrington Stanley 0 0 15:00 Crewe Alexandra
Home 3/5 3/1 Away 19/5
Burton Albion 0 0 15:00 Cambridge United
Home 17/20 13/5 Away 11/4
Cheltenham Town 0 0 15:00 Fleetwood Town
Home 6/5 23/10 Away 21/10
Lincoln City 0 0 15:00 Wycombe Wanderers
Home 17/10 12/5 Away 7/5
Milton Keynes Dons 0 0 15:00 Ipswich Town
Home 6/4 21/10 Away 7/4
Morecambe 0 0 15:00 Gillingham
Home 19/20 12/5 Away 11/4
Oxford United 0 0 15:00 Bolton Wanderers
Home 21/20 5/2 Away 9/4
Plymouth Argyle 0 0 15:00 Shrewsbury Town
Home 21/20 12/5 Away 12/5
Portsmouth 0 0 15:00 Doncaster Rovers
Home 4/11 7/2 Away 13/2
Wigan Athletic 0 0 15:00 Charlton Athletic
Home 17/20 12/5 Away 3/1
Sky Bet League Two
Barrow 0 0 15:00 Stevenage
Home 13/10 21/10 Away 21/10
Bradford City 0 0 15:00 Exeter City
Home 8/5 11/5 Away 13/8
Bristol Rovers 0 0 15:00 Mansfield Town
Home 9/5 9/4 Away 7/5
Colchester United 0 0 15:00 Carlisle United
Home 4/5 23/10 Away 7/2
Crawley Town 0 0 15:00 Hartlepool United
Home 13/10 9/4 Away 2/1
Leyton Orient 0 0 15:00 Salford City
Home 13/10 2/1 Away 11/5
Newport County AFC 0 0 15:00 Oldham Athletic
Home 4/7 3/1 Away 17/4
Port Vale 0 0 15:00 Northampton Town
Home 23/20 2/1 Away 5/2
Rochdale 0 0 15:00 Harrogate Town
Home 1/1 5/2 Away 12/5
Sutton United 0 0 15:00 Forest Green Rovers
Home 9/4 23/10 Away 23/20
Swindon Town 0 0 15:00 Scunthorpe United
Home 8/15 3/1 Away 9/2
Walsall 0 0 15:00 Tranmere Rovers
Home 2/1 11/5 Away 13/10
German Bundesliga
Bochum 0 0 14:30 Bayern Munich
Home 12/1 7/1 Away 1/7
Eintracht Frankfurt 0 0 14:30 Wolfsburg
Home 21/20 12/5 Away 12/5
Greuther Furth 0 0 14:30 Hertha Berlin
Home 8/5 12/5 Away 6/4
M'gladbach 0 0 14:30 FC Augsburg
Home 1/2 100/30 Away 9/2
SC Freiburg 0 0 14:30 Mainz
Home 21/20 23/10 Away 5/2
Bayer Leverkusen 0 0 17:30 Stuttgart
Home 4/11 4/1 Away 6/1
Scottish Cup
Hearts 0 0 15:00 Livingston
Motherwell 0 0 15:00 Aberdeen
Partick Thistle 0 0 15:00 Dundee United
St Mirren 0 0 15:00 Kelty Hearts
Annan Athletic 0 0 17:30 Rangers
Scottish Championship
Kilmarnock 0 0 15:00 Dunfermline Athletic
Home 8/11 12/5 Away 100/30
Morton 0 0 15:00 Queen Of The South
Home 3/4 5/2 Away 16/5
Scottish League 1
Airdrieonians 0 0 15:00 Montrose
Alloa Athletic 0 0 15:00 East Fife
Clyde 0 0 15:00 Dumbarton
Cove Rangers 0 0 15:00 Queen's Park
Scottish League 2
Cowdenbeath P P 15:00 Forfar Athletic
Postponed : Other
Elgin City 0 0 15:00 Stranraer
National League
Barnet 0 0 15:00 Wealdstone
Dover 0 0 15:00 Torquay United
Eastleigh 0 0 15:00 Yeovil Town
Grimsby Town 0 0 15:00 Aldershot Town
Kings Lynn Town 0 0 15:00 Altrincham
Weymouth 0 0 15:00 Chesterfield
Woking 0 0 17:20 Southend United
The FA Trophy
Dagenham & Redbridge 0 0 15:00 Spennymoor Town
FC Halifax 0 0 15:00 Notts County
Needham Market 0 0 15:00 Dartford
Stockport County 0 0 15:00 Cheshunt
Stourbridge 0 0 15:00 Solihull Moors
Tonbridge Angels 0 0 15:00 Bromley
Wrexham 0 0 15:00 Boreham Wood
York City 0 0 15:00 Morpeth Town
Dutch Eredivisie
Cambuur Leeuwarden 0 0 17:45 PEC Zwolle
Home 6/4 12/5 Away 8/5
Groningen 0 0 17:45 Fortuna Sittard
Home 4/5 5/2 Away 16/5
Vitesse Arnhem 0 0 19:00 PSV Eindhoven
Home 19/5 3/1 Away 8/13
Northern Irish Premiership
Ballymena United 0 0 15:00 Dungannon Swifts
Cliftonville 0 0 15:00 Coleraine
Glenavon 0 0 15:00 Portadown
Larne 0 0 15:00 Crusaders
Warrenpoint Town 0 0 15:00 Carrick Rangers
Women's Spanish Primera Division
Real Betis Féminas 0 0 15:30 Sporting de Huelva Femenino
French Ligue 1
Montpellier 0 0 16:00 Lille
Home 2/1 12/5 Away 13/10
Lyon 0 0 20:00 Nice
Home 8/11 3/1 Away 100/30
Spanish La Liga
Cadiz 0 0 13:00 Celta Vigo
Home 29/10 9/4 Away 1/1
Villarreal 0 0 15:15 Real Madrid
Home 7/4 12/5 Away 6/4
Rayo Vallecano 0 0 17:30 Osasuna
Home 11/10 21/10 Away 14/5
Atletico Madrid 0 0 20:00 Getafe
Home 1/2 29/10 Away 13/2
Italian Serie A
Lazio 1 0 14:00 Bologna
Napoli 0 0 17:00 Inter Milan
Home 8/5 12/5 Away 6/4
Torino 0 0 19:45 Venezia
Home 8/15 3/1 Away 19/4
Polish Ekstraklasa
Lech Poznan 0 0 19:00 LKS Nieciecza
Northern Premier League
Bamber Bridge 0 0 15:00 Stafford Rangers
Basford United 0 0 15:00 Ashton Utd
Gainsborough Trinity 0 0 15:00 FC United of Manchester
Hyde 0 0 15:00 Warrington Town
Lancaster City 0 0 15:00 Scarborough Athletic
Mickleover Sports 0 0 15:00 Radcliffe
Nantwich Town 0 0 15:00 Buxton
South Shields 0 0 15:00 Atherton Collieries
Whitby Town 0 0 15:00 Matlock Town
Witton Albion 0 0 15:00 Stalybridge
Southern Premier League South
Chesham 0 0 15:00 Salisbury FC
Farnborough 0 0 15:00 Yate
Harrow Borough 0 0 15:00 Kings Langley
Hartley Wintney 0 0 15:00 Dorchester
Hayes & Yeading 0 0 15:00 Gosport Borough
Metropolitan Police 0 0 15:00 Hendon
Poole Town 0 0 15:00 Merthyr Town
Taunton 0 0 15:00 Swindon Supermarine
Tiverton Town 0 0 15:00 Truro City
Walton Casuals 0 0 15:00 Beaconsfield
Weston-s-Mare 0 0 15:00 Wimborne Town
Belgian First Division A
KAS Eupen 0 0 15:15 AA Gent
Mechelen 0 0 17:30 KV Oostende
Oud-Heverlee Leuven 0 0 17:30 Cercle Brugge KSV
Zulte-Waregem 0 0 19:45 Anderlecht
National League South
Bath City 0 0 15:00 Dorking Wanderers
Billericay Town 0 0 15:00 Dulwich Hamlet
Chelmsford 0 0 15:00 Hampton & Richmond
Concord Rangers 0 0 15:00 Havant and Waterlooville
Eastbourne Borough 0 0 15:00 Maidstone Utd
Ebbsfleet United 0 0 15:00 Slough
Oxford City 0 0 15:00 Hemel Hempstead
St Albans 0 0 15:00 Braintree Town
Welling United 0 0 15:00 Chippenham Town
National League North
AFC Telford United 0 0 15:00 Kidderminster Harriers
Alfreton Town 0 0 15:00 Gateshead
Blyth Spartans 0 0 15:00 Kettering Town
Boston United 0 0 15:00 Southport
Brackley Town 0 0 15:00 AFC Fylde
Darlington 0 0 15:00 Chester FC
Farsley 0 0 15:00 Gloucester
Hereford FC 0 0 15:00 Guiseley
Leamington 0 0 15:00 Chorley
Spennymoor Town P P 15:00 Bradford P A
York City P P 15:00 Curzon Ashton
Welsh Premier League
Cardiff Metropolitan University 0 0 14:30 Newtown AFC
Caernarfon Town 0 0 17:15 Bala Town FC
Isthmian League
Carshalton Athletic 0 0 15:00 Lewes
Corinthian Casuals 0 0 15:00 Bowers & Pitsea
East Thurrock United 0 0 15:00 Margate
Enfield Town 0 0 15:00 Bishops Stortford
Hornchurch 0 0 15:00 Folkestone Invicta
Horsham 0 0 15:00 Kingstonian
Leatherhead 0 0 15:00 Bognor Regis Town
Merstham 0 0 15:00 Worthing
Potters Bar Town 0 0 15:00 Haringey Borough
Wingate & Finchley 0 0 15:00 Cray Wanderers
Portuguese Primeira Liga
Braga 0 0 15:30 Pacos Ferreira
Benfica 0 0 18:00 Santa Clara
Portimonense 0 0 18:00 Boavista
Estoril 0 0 20:30 Tondela
Italian Serie B
Cittadella 0 2 13:00 Cremonese
Monza 2 0 13:00 Spal
Parma 1 1 13:00 Pordenone
Pisa 0 0 13:00 Ternana U
Vicenza 0 0 13:00 Cosenza
Perugia 0 0 15:15 Frosinone
Reggina 0 0 15:15 Crotone
Greek Super League
Apollon Smyrnis 0 0 17:30 Panetolikos
Hungarian Liga
Paksi SE 0 0 13:45 Gyirmot FC Gyor
Debreceni Vasutas Sport Club 0 0 16:00 Mezokovesd Zsory
Puskas FC 0 0 18:30 MTK Budapest

