December 2023

Wednesday 13th December

UEFA Champions League
Crvena Zvezda 2 3 17:45 Manchester City FT
RB Leipzig 2 1 17:45 BSC Young Boys Bern FT
Antwerp 1 0 20:00 Barcelona
Atletico Madrid 1 0 20:00 Lazio
Borussia Dortmund 0 0 20:00 Paris Saint-Germain
Celtic 0 0 20:00 Feyenoord
FC Porto 1 0 20:00 Shakhtar Donetsk
Newcastle United 0 0 20:00 AC Milan
Sky Bet Championship
Cardiff City 0 0 19:45 Birmingham City
Coventry City 0 0 19:45 Southampton
Leicester City 0 1 19:45 Millwall
Norwich City 1 1 19:45 Sheffield Wednesday
Queens Park Rangers 0 0 19:45 Plymouth Argyle
Middlesbrough 1 0 20:00 Hull City
The FA Cup
Stockport County 0 0 19:45 Aldershot Town
Scottish Championship
Arbroath 1 1 19:45 Raith Rovers
Women's Champions League
Rosengård Women 0 6 17:45 FC Barcelona Women FT
St. Pölten-Spratzern 0 0 17:45 Slavia Prague Women FT
Benfica Women 0 0 20:00 Eintracht Frankfurt Ladies
Olympiques Lyon Women 1 0 20:00 Brann Women
Women's League Cup
Aston Villa Women 5 1 18:00 Durham Women FT
Arsenal Women 2 3 19:00 Tottenham Hotspur Women
Blackburn Rovers Ladies 0 1 19:00 Sunderland Ladies
Everton Women 0 1 19:00 Liverpool Women
Bristol City Women 1 0 19:30 Reading Women
National League South
Havant and Waterlooville 0 0 19:45 Hemel Hempstead

