Home
Sports
Football
F1
Cricket
Rugby Union
Rugby League
Golf
Boxing
NFL
Tennis
Racing
Darts
NBA
Netball
MMA
More Sports
Scores
Watch
Sky Bet
Shop
More
Transfer Centre
Live on Sky
Get Sky Sports
Sky Go
NOW
Kick It Out
Black Lives Matter
British South Asians in Football
Sky Zero
Podcasts
Mobile
Twitter
Facebook
Contact Us
Work @ Sky Sports
Terms & Conditions
Watch Sky Sports
Football
Fixtures
Fixtures
News
Select a team
All Teams
Arsenal
Aston Villa
Bournemouth
Brentford
Brighton
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Liverpool
Luton Town
Manchester City
Manchester United
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
Sheffield United
Tottenham Hotspur
West Ham United
Wolverhampton
Arsenal Women
Aston Villa Women
Brighton and Hove Albion Women
Bristol City Women
Chelsea Women
Everton Women
Leicester City Women
Liverpool Women
Manchester City Women
Manchester United Women
Tottenham Hotspur Women
West Ham United Women
Birmingham City
Blackburn Rovers
Bristol City
Cardiff City
Coventry City
Huddersfield Town
Hull City
Ipswich Town
Leeds United
Leicester City
Middlesbrough
Millwall
Norwich City
Plymouth Argyle
Preston North End
Queens Park Rangers
Rotherham United
Sheffield Wednesday
Southampton
Stoke City
Sunderland
Swansea City
Watford
West Bromwich Albion
Barnsley
Blackpool
Bolton Wanderers
Bristol Rovers
Burton Albion
Cambridge United
Carlisle United
Charlton Athletic
Cheltenham Town
Derby County
Exeter City
Fleetwood Town
Leyton Orient
Lincoln City
Northampton Town
Oxford United
Peterborough United
Port Vale
Portsmouth
Reading
Shrewsbury Town
Stevenage
Wigan Athletic
Wycombe Wanderers
Accrington Stanley
AFC Wimbledon
Barrow
Bradford City
Colchester United
Crawley Town
Crewe Alexandra
Doncaster
Forest Green Rovers
Gillingham
Grimsby Town
Harrogate Town
Mansfield
Milton Keynes Dons
Morecambe
Newport County
Notts County
Salford City
Stockport County
Sutton United
Swindon Town
Tranmere Rovers
Walsall
Wrexham
Aberdeen
Celtic
Dundee
Heart of Midlothian
Hibernian
Kilmarnock
Livingston
Motherwell
Rangers
Ross County
St Johnstone
St Mirren
Athletic Bilbao
Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
Cadiz
Celta Vigo
Deportivo Alaves
Getafe
Girona
Granada
Las Palmas
Osasuna
Rayo Vallecano
Real Betis
Real Madrid
Real Mallorca
Real Sociedad
Sevilla
UD Almeria
Valencia
Villarreal
AC Milan
Atalanta
Bologna
Cagliari
Empoli
Fiorentina
Frosinone
Genoa
Inter Milan
Juventus
Lazio
Lecce
Monza
Napoli
Roma
Salernitana
Sassuolo
Torino
Udinese
Verona
Bayer Leverkusen
Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Monchengladbach
Cologne
Darmstadt 98
Eintracht Frankfurt
FC Augsburg
FSV Mainz 05
Heidenheim
RB Leipzig
SC Freiburg
TSG Hoffenheim
Union Berlin
VfB Stuttgart
VFL Bochum
Werder Bremen
Wolfsburg
Brest
Clermont Foot
FC Metz
Le Havre
Lille
Lorient
Monaco
Montpellier
Nantes
Nice
Olympique Lyonnais
Olympique Marseille
Paris Saint-Germain
RC Lens
RC Strasbourg
Reims
Stade Rennes
Toulouse
Ajax
Almere
AZ Alkmaar
Excelsior
FC Twente
FC Utrecht
FC Volendam
Feyenoord
Fortuna Sittard
Go Ahead Eagles
Heerenveen
Heracles Almelo
NEC Nijmegen
PEC Zwolle
PSV Eindhoven
RKC Waalwijk
Sparta Rotterdam
Vitesse Arnhem
Albania
Algeria
Austria
Bolivia
Bosnia-Herzegovina
Chile
Colombia
Czech Republic
Egypt
Estonia
Football Union of Russia
Greece
Honduras
Hungary
Iceland
Italy
Ivory Coast
Jamaica
Korea DPR
Montenegro
New Zealand
Nigeria
Northern Ireland
Panama
Paraguay
Peru
Republic of Ireland
Romania
Scotland
Slovakia
Slovenia
South Africa
Sweden
Turkey
Ukraine
Venezuela
England
Football Union of Russia
Germany
Holland
Israel
Italy
Norway
Spain
Angola
Burkina Faso
Cape Verde
Congo DR
Ethiopia
Mali
Niger
Nigeria
Togo
Zambia
Argentina
Australia
Belgium
Brazil
Cameroon
Canada
Costa Rica
Croatia
Denmark
Ecuador
England
France
Germany
Ghana
Iran
Japan
Korea Republic
Mexico
Morocco
Netherlands
Poland
Portugal
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Serbia
Spain
Switzerland
Tunisia
Uruguay
USA
Wales
Teams
Tables
Leagues/Cups
Fixtures
Results
Transfers
Watch
On Sky
Sky Bet
Date
Competitions
Sky Bet
Premier League
Championship
Scottish Women's Premier League
League One
Euro 2024
League Two
Women's World Cup
Scottish Premiership
Women's Super League
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
Scottish League Cup
Scottish Cup
Champions League
Europa League
Europa Conference League
Women's Champions League
Women's European Championship
UEFA Nations League
European U21 Championship
Internationals
FA Cup
Carabao Cup
EFL Trophy
Bundesliga
La Liga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
MLS
Chinese Super League
Africa Cup of Nations
Copa America
UEFA Women's Nations League
World Cup
National League
National League North
National League South
December 2023
Wednesday 13th December
UEFA Champions League
Crvena Zvezda
2
3
17:45
Manchester City
FT
Bet on Football with
RB Leipzig
2
1
17:45
BSC Young Boys Bern
FT
Antwerp
1
0
20:00
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
1
0
20:00
Lazio
Borussia Dortmund
0
0
20:00
Paris Saint-Germain
Celtic
0
0
20:00
Feyenoord
FC Porto
1
0
20:00
Shakhtar Donetsk
Newcastle United
0
0
20:00
AC Milan
Sky Bet Championship
Cardiff City
0
0
19:45
Birmingham City
Coventry City
0
0
19:45
Southampton
Leicester City
0
1
19:45
Millwall
Norwich City
1
1
19:45
Sheffield Wednesday
Queens Park Rangers
0
0
19:45
Plymouth Argyle
Middlesbrough
1
0
20:00
Hull City
The FA Cup
Stockport County
0
0
19:45
Aldershot Town
Scottish Championship
Arbroath
1
1
19:45
Raith Rovers
Women's Champions League
Rosengård Women
0
6
17:45
FC Barcelona Women
FT
St. Pölten-Spratzern
0
0
17:45
Slavia Prague Women
FT
Benfica Women
0
0
20:00
Eintracht Frankfurt Ladies
Olympiques Lyon Women
1
0
20:00
Brann Women
Women's League Cup
Aston Villa Women
5
1
18:00
Durham Women
FT
Arsenal Women
2
3
19:00
Tottenham Hotspur Women
Blackburn Rovers Ladies
0
1
19:00
Sunderland Ladies
Everton Women
0
1
19:00
Liverpool Women
Bristol City Women
1
0
19:30
Reading Women
National League South
Havant and Waterlooville
0
0
19:45
Hemel Hempstead
Home
Sports
Football
F1
Cricket
Rugby Union
Rugby League
Golf
Boxing
NFL
Tennis
Racing
Darts
NBA
Netball
MMA
More Sports
Scores
Watch
Sky Bet
Shop
More
Transfer Centre
Live on Sky
Get Sky Sports
Sky Go
NOW
Kick It Out
Black Lives Matter
British South Asians in Football
Sky Zero
Podcasts
Mobile
Twitter
Facebook
Contact Us
Work @ Sky Sports
Terms & Conditions
Twitter
Facebook
Sky Sports
Get Sky Sports
Sky Sports Apps
Sportinglife.com
TEAMtalk.com
Football365.com
Partners
Sky Bet
Fantasy Football
Super 6
Planet Rugby
Golf365
Planet F1
Cricket365
Sky Sports Channels
Sky Sports Main Event
Sky Sports Premier League
Sky Sports Football
Sky Sports Cricket
Sky Sports Golf
Sky Sports Racing
Sky Sports F1
Sky Sports NFL
Sky Sports Arena
Sky Sports News
Sky Sports Mix
More Sky Sites
Sky.com
Sky News
Sky Group
Sky For Businesses
Work @ Sky Sports
NOW
Sky Communal TV
Bigger Picture
Store Locator
Advertise With Us
Sky TV Accessories
Terms & Conditions
Privacy & Cookies Notice
Privacy Options
Accessibility Information
Contact Us
©2023 Sky UK