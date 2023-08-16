Football Fixtures

Fixtures
  • News
  • Teams
  • Tables
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Transfers
  • Watch
  • On Sky
  • Sky Bet
Date Competitions Sky Bet

November 2023

Thursday 16th November

European Championship Qualifying
Azerbaijan 2 0 17:00 Sweden
Bet on Football with
Bulgaria 1 1 17:00 Hungary
Cyprus 1 3 17:00 Spain
Estonia 0 2 17:00 Austria
Georgia 2 1 17:00 Scotland
Liechtenstein 0 0 19:45 Portugal
Luxembourg 0 0 19:45 Bosnia and Herzegovina
Montenegro 0 0 19:45 Lithuania
Slovakia 0 0 19:45 Iceland
FIFA World Cup South American
Bolivia 0 0 20:00 Peru
Home 6/5 2/1 Away 12/5
Venezuela 0 0 22:00 Ecuador
Home 17/10 19/10 Away 7/4
FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifying
Japan 5 0 10:02 Myanmar FT
Korea Republic 5 0 11:00 Singapore FT
Philippines 0 2 11:00 Vietnam FT
Thailand 1 2 12:30 China FT
Malaysia 4 3 13:00 Kyrgyzstan FT
Tajikistan 1 1 13:00 Jordan FT
Turkmenistan 1 3 14:00 Uzbekistan FT
Iran 0 0 14:30 Hong Kong
Iraq 0 0 14:45 Indonesia
Oman 0 0 15:00 Chinese Taipei
U.A.E. 0 0 15:45 Nepal
Saudi Arabia 0 0 16:30 Pakistan
Home 1/250 40/1 Away 125/1
Syria 0 0 17:00 Korea DPR
Yemen 0 0 18:00 Bahrain
Scottish Women's Premier League
Aberdeen Women 0 0 19:15 Partick Thistle Women
International Match
Norway 2 0 17:00 Faroe Islands
European Under-21 Championship Qualifying
Macedonia U21 0 1 12:00 Georgia U21 FT
Greece U21 3 0 14:00 Faroe Islands U21 FT
Malta U21 0 1 17:00 Kazakhstan U21
San Marino U21 0 3 17:30 Italy U21
Wales U21 1 0 18:00 Iceland U21
Netherlands U21 0 0 19:00 Gibraltar U21
Under-21 International
Sweden U21 3 0 15:00 Finland U21 FT
FIFA World Cup African Qualifying
Egypt 0 0 16:00 Djibouti

©2023 Sky UK