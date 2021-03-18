Football Fixtures

Date Competitions Sky Bet

March 2021

Wednesday 17th March

UEFA Champions League
Bayern Munich 0 0 20:00 Lazio
Home 1/3 9/2 Away 7/1
Chelsea 0 0 20:00 Atletico Madrid
Home 11/8 2/1 Away 23/10
Sky Bet Championship
Nottingham Forest 0 2 19:00 Norwich City
Queens Park Rangers 0 2 19:00 Millwall
Home 8/5 2/1 Away 19/10
Wycombe Wanderers 0 1 19:00 Barnsley
Home 9/2 29/10 Away 3/5
Birmingham City 1 0 19:45 Reading
Home 12/5 21/10 Away 5/4
Blackburn Rovers 0 0 19:45 Bristol City
Home 7/10 14/5 Away 19/5
Sheffield Wednesday 0 0 19:45 Huddersfield Town
Home 9/5 21/10 Away 13/8
Sky Bet League One
Accrington Stanley 0 0 19:00 Sunderland
Home 14/5 12/5 Away 10/11
Sky Bet League Two
Grimsby Town 0 0 19:00 Tranmere Rovers
Home 3/1 23/10 Away 10/11
FA Women's Super League
Everton Women 0 1 19:00 Chelsea Women
Aston Villa Women 0 0 19:30 Brighton and Hove Albion Women
Bristol City Women 0 1 19:30 Manchester City Women
West Ham United Women 0 1 19:30 Birmingham City Women
Women's Champions League
Sparta Prague Women P P 13:30 Paris Saint-Germain Féminines
Spanish La Liga
Sevilla 2 0 18:00 Elche FT
Italian Serie A
Torino 3 2 14:00 Sassuolo FT
Coupe de France
Paris Saint-Germain 3 0 16:45 Lille FT

