Arsenal
Aston Villa
Brighton
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Leeds United
Leicester City
Liverpool
Manchester City
Manchester United
Newcastle United
Sheffield United
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
West Ham United
Wolverhampton
Barnsley
Birmingham City
Blackburn Rovers
Bournemouth
Brentford
Bristol City
Cardiff City
Coventry City
Derby County
Huddersfield Town
Luton Town
Middlesbrough
Millwall
Norwich City
Nottingham Forest
Preston North End
Queens Park Rangers
Reading
Rotherham United
Sheffield Wednesday
Stoke City
Swansea City
Watford
Wycombe Wanderers
Accrington Stanley
AFC Wimbledon
Blackpool
Bristol Rovers
Burton Albion
Charlton Athletic
Crewe Alexandra
Doncaster
Fleetwood Town
Gillingham
Hull City
Ipswich Town
Lincoln City
Milton Keynes Dons
Northampton Town
Oxford United
Peterborough United
Plymouth Argyle
Portsmouth
Rochdale
Shrewsbury Town
Sunderland
Swindon Town
Wigan Athletic
Barrow
Bolton Wanderers
Bradford City
Cambridge United
Carlisle United
Cheltenham Town
Colchester United
Crawley Town
Exeter City
Forest Green Rovers
Grimsby Town
Harrogate Town
Leyton Orient
Mansfield
Morecambe
Newport County
Oldham Athletic
Port Vale
Salford City
Scunthorpe United
Southend United
Stevenage
Tranmere Rovers
Walsall
Aberdeen
Celtic
Dundee United
Hamilton Academical
Hibernian
Kilmarnock
Livingston
Motherwell
Rangers
Ross County
St Johnstone
St Mirren
Athletic Bilbao
Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
Cadiz
Celta Vigo
Deportivo Alaves
Eibar
Getafe
Granada
Levante
Osasuna
Real Betis
Real Madrid
Real Sociedad
Real Valladolid
SD Huesca
Sevilla
Valencia
Villarreal
AC Milan
Atalanta
Benevento
Bologna
Cagliari
Crotone
Fiorentina
Genoa
Hellas Verona
Inter Milan
Juventus
Lazio
Napoli
Parma
Roma
Sampdoria
Sassuolo
Torino
Udinese
Arminia Bielefeld
Bayer Leverkusen
Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Monchengladbach
Cologne
Eintracht Frankfurt
FC Augsburg
FC Schalke 04
FSV Mainz 05
Hertha Berlin
RB Leipzig
SC Freiburg
TSG Hoffenheim
Union Berlin
VfB Stuttgart
Werder Bremen
Wolfsburg
Angers
Brest
Dijon
FC Metz
Girondins Bordeaux
Lille
Lorient
Monaco
Montpellier
Nantes
Nice
Nimes
Olympique Lyonnais
Olympique Marseille
Paris Saint-Germain
RC Lens
RC Strasbourg
Reims
St Etienne
Stade Rennes
ADO Den Haag
Ajax
AZ Alkmaar
FC Emmen
FC Groningen
FC Twente
FC Utrecht
Feyenoord
Fortuna Sittard
Heerenveen
Heracles Almelo
PEC Zwolle
PSV Eindhoven
RKC Waalwijk
Sparta Rotterdam
Vitesse Arnhem
VVV Venlo
Willem II Tilb
Albania
Algeria
Argentina
Australia
Austria
Belgium
Bolivia
Bosnia-Herzegovina
Brazil
Cameroon
Chile
Colombia
Costa Rica
Croatia
Czech Republic
Denmark
Ecuador
Egypt
England
Estonia
France
Germany
Ghana
Greece
Honduras
Hungary
Iceland
Iran
Italy
Ivory Coast
Jamaica
Japan
Korea DPR
Korea Republic
Mexico
Montenegro
Morocco
Netherlands
New Zealand
Nigeria
Northern Ireland
Panama
Paraguay
Peru
Poland
Portugal
Republic of Ireland
Romania
Russia
Saudi Arabia
Scotland
Senegal
Serbia
Slovakia
Slovenia
South Africa
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Tunisia
Turkey
Ukraine
Uruguay
USA
Venezuela
Wales
England
Germany
Holland
Israel
Italy
Norway
Russia
Spain
Angola
Burkina Faso
Cape Verde
Congo DR
Ethiopia
Mali
Niger
Nigeria
Togo
Zambia
March 2021
Wednesday 17th March
UEFA Champions League
Bayern Munich
0
0
20:00
Lazio
Home 1/3
9/2
Away 7/1
Chelsea
0
0
20:00
Atletico Madrid
Home 11/8
2/1
Away 23/10
Sky Bet Championship
Nottingham Forest
0
2
19:00
Norwich City
Queens Park Rangers
0
2
19:00
Millwall
Home 8/5
2/1
Away 19/10
Wycombe Wanderers
0
1
19:00
Barnsley
Home 9/2
29/10
Away 3/5
Birmingham City
1
0
19:45
Reading
Home 12/5
21/10
Away 5/4
Blackburn Rovers
0
0
19:45
Bristol City
Home 7/10
14/5
Away 19/5
Sheffield Wednesday
0
0
19:45
Huddersfield Town
Home 9/5
21/10
Away 13/8
Sky Bet League One
Accrington Stanley
0
0
19:00
Sunderland
Home 14/5
12/5
Away 10/11
Sky Bet League Two
Grimsby Town
0
0
19:00
Tranmere Rovers
Home 3/1
23/10
Away 10/11
FA Women's Super League
Everton Women
0
1
19:00
Chelsea Women
Aston Villa Women
0
0
19:30
Brighton and Hove Albion Women
Bristol City Women
0
1
19:30
Manchester City Women
West Ham United Women
0
1
19:30
Birmingham City Women
Women's Champions League
Sparta Prague Women
P
P
13:30
Paris Saint-Germain Féminines
Spanish La Liga
Sevilla
2
0
18:00
Elche
FT
Italian Serie A
Torino
3
2
14:00
Sassuolo
FT
Coupe de France
Paris Saint-Germain
3
0
16:45
Lille
FT
