December 2021

Saturday 18th December

Premier League
Manchester United P P 12:30 Brighton and Hove Albion
Postponed : Other
Aston Villa 0 0 15:00 Burnley
Home 7/10 11/4 Away 4/1
Southampton P P 15:00 Brentford
Postponed : Other
Watford P P 15:00 Crystal Palace
Postponed : Other
West Ham United P P 15:00 Norwich City
Postponed : Other
Leeds United 0 0 17:30 Arsenal
Home 29/10 11/4 Away 17/20
Sky Bet Championship
Cardiff City P P 12:30 Derby County
Postponed : Other
Middlesbrough 0 0 12:30 Bournemouth
Home 6/4 11/5 Away 19/10
Blackburn Rovers 0 0 15:00 Birmingham City
Home 19/20 23/10 Away 3/1
Blackpool 0 0 15:00 Peterborough United
Home 11/10 12/5 Away 5/2
Bristol City 0 0 15:00 Huddersfield Town
Home 6/4 9/4 Away 9/5
Coventry City P P 15:00 Stoke City
Postponed : Other
Millwall P P 15:00 Preston North End
Postponed : Other
Nottingham Forest 0 0 15:00 Hull City
Home 10/11 12/5 Away 16/5
Queens Park Rangers P P 15:00 Swansea City
Postponed : Other
Reading P P 15:00 Luton Town
Postponed : Other
Sky Bet League One
AFC Wimbledon P P 15:00 Portsmouth
Postponed : Other
Bolton Wanderers P P 15:00 Wycombe Wanderers
Postponed : Other
Burton Albion P P 15:00 Milton Keynes Dons
Postponed : Other
Cambridge United 0 0 15:00 Rotherham United
Home 17/4 3/1 Away 11/20
Gillingham P P 15:00 Crewe Alexandra
Postponed : Other
Ipswich Town 0 0 15:00 Sunderland
Home 17/10 23/10 Away 29/20
Lincoln City P P 15:00 Doncaster Rovers
Postponed : Other
Morecambe 0 0 15:00 Fleetwood Town
Home 6/4 5/2 Away 6/4
Oxford United 0 0 15:00 Wigan Athletic
Home 7/5 23/10 Away 7/4
Plymouth Argyle 0 0 15:00 Charlton Athletic
Home 6/4 5/2 Away 6/4
Sheffield Wednesday P P 15:00 Accrington Stanley
Postponed : Other
Shrewsbury Town 0 0 15:00 Cheltenham Town
Home 7/5 9/4 Away 9/5
Scottish Premiership
Dundee 0 0 15:00 Hearts
Home 16/5 5/2 Away 4/5
Livingston 0 0 15:00 Ross County
Home 13/10 9/4 Away 2/1
Motherwell 0 0 15:00 St. Johnstone
Home 6/4 2/1 Away 15/8
Rangers 0 0 15:00 Dundee United
Home 1/9 15/2 Away 22/1
Sky Bet League Two
Carlisle United P P 15:00 Bradford City
Postponed : Other
Colchester United P P 15:00 Hartlepool United
Postponed : Other
Crawley Town P P 15:00 Oldham Athletic
Postponed : Other
Forest Green Rovers P P 15:00 Mansfield Town
Postponed : Other
Northampton Town P P 15:00 Barrow
Postponed : Other
Port Vale P P 15:00 Exeter City
Postponed : Other
Rochdale 0 0 15:00 Newport County AFC
Home 29/20 12/5 Away 13/8
Salford City 0 0 15:00 Stevenage
Home 19/20 23/10 Away 14/5
Scunthorpe United P P 15:00 Bristol Rovers
Postponed : Other
Sutton United 0 0 15:00 Harrogate Town
Home 13/10 23/10 Away 19/10
Swindon Town P P 15:00 Walsall
Postponed : Other
Tranmere Rovers 0 0 15:00 Leyton Orient
Home 9/5 11/5 Away 29/20
German Bundesliga
Bochum 0 0 14:30 1. FC Union Berlin
Home 21/10 23/10 Away 6/5
Eintracht Frankfurt 0 0 14:30 Mainz
Home 13/10 5/2 Away 9/5
Greuther Furth 0 0 14:30 FC Augsburg
Home 15/8 12/5 Away 13/10
Hoffenheim 0 0 14:30 M'gladbach
Home 10/11 29/10 Away 12/5
RB Leipzig 0 0 14:30 Arminia Bielefeld
Home 1/5 21/4 Away 11/1
Hertha Berlin 0 0 17:30 Borussia Dortmund
Home 17/4 16/5 Away 4/7
Scottish Championship
Arbroath 0 0 15:00 Morton
Home 8/15 11/4 Away 9/2
Inverness CT 0 0 15:00 Hamilton Academical
Home 7/10 12/5 Away 18/5
Kilmarnock 0 0 15:00 Dunfermline Athletic
Home 4/5 9/4 Away 16/5
Partick Thistle 0 0 15:00 Raith Rovers
Home 6/5 21/10 Away 21/10
Queen Of The South 0 0 15:00 Ayr United
Home 5/4 11/5 Away 19/10
Scottish League 1
Clyde 0 0 15:00 Airdrieonians
Cove Rangers 0 0 15:00 Alloa Athletic
Dumbarton 0 0 15:00 Peterhead
East Fife 0 0 15:00 Falkirk
Montrose 0 0 15:00 Queen's Park
Scottish League 2
Cowdenbeath 0 0 15:00 Albion Rovers
Elgin City 0 0 15:00 Stenhousemuir
Stirling Albion 0 0 15:00 Annan Athletic
Stranraer 0 0 15:00 Kelty Hearts
FA Women's Championship
Coventry United Ladies 0 0 14:00 Watford FC Women
Dutch Eredivisie
Fortuna Sittard 0 0 15:30 FC Utrecht
Home 17/4 16/5 Away 11/20
Sparta Rotterdam 0 0 17:45 Vitesse Arnhem
Home 11/5 9/4 Away 6/5
AZ Alkmaar 0 0 19:00 Willem II
Home 1/4 19/4 Away 9/1
Heracles Almelo 0 0 19:00 Groningen
Home 11/10 23/10 Away 23/10
PEC Zwolle 0 0 20:00 FC Twente
Home 9/4 11/5 Away 6/5
Northern Irish Premiership
Cliftonville 0 0 15:00 Carrick Rangers
Coleraine 0 0 15:00 Crusaders
Dungannon Swifts 0 0 15:00 Ballymena United
Warrenpoint Town 0 0 15:00 Portadown
Women's Spanish Primera Division
Eibar Femenino 0 0 10:30 Real Sociedad Femenino
Atlético de Madrid Femenino 0 0 11:00 Real Betis Féminas
FC Barcelona Women 0 0 11:00 Rayo Vallecano Femenino
Sporting de Huelva Femenino 0 0 15:00 Sevilla Femenino
Villarreal Femenino 0 0 15:00 Valencia Femenino
Granadilla Tenerife Femenino 0 0 18:00 Athletic Club Femenino
Spanish La Liga
Rayo Vallecano 0 0 13:00 Alaves
Home 7/10 13/5 Away 17/4
Real Sociedad 0 0 15:15 Villarreal
Home 6/5 23/10 Away 23/10
Barcelona 0 0 17:30 Elche
Home 1/3 4/1 Away 17/2
Sevilla 0 0 20:00 Atletico Madrid
Home 7/4 2/1 Away 7/4
Italian Serie A
Atalanta 0 0 14:00 Roma
Home 4/6 3/1 Away 100/30
Bologna 0 0 17:00 Juventus
Home 29/10 5/2 Away 17/20
Cagliari 0 0 19:45 Udinese
Home 9/5 9/4 Away 7/5
The FA Trophy
AFC Fylde 0 0 15:00 Solihull Moors
Aldershot Town 0 0 15:00 Kingstonian
Barnet 0 0 15:00 Boreham Wood
Boston United 0 0 15:00 Kidderminster Harriers
Bradford P A 0 0 15:00 FC Halifax
Cheshunt 0 0 15:00 Bishops Stortford
Chesterfield P P 15:00 Guiseley
Cray Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Dartford
Curzon Ashton 0 0 15:00 Alfreton Town
Dover 0 0 15:00 Bromley
Eastleigh 0 0 15:00 Enfield Town
Farsley 0 0 15:00 Southport
Folkestone Invicta 0 0 15:00 Uxbridge
Hungerford Town 0 0 15:00 Weymouth
Kings Lynn Town 0 0 15:00 Nantwich Town
Larkhall Athletic 0 0 15:00 AFC Totton
Maidenhead United P P 15:00 Maidstone Utd
Matlock Town 0 0 15:00 York City
Morpeth Town 0 0 15:00 Lancaster City
Needham Market 0 0 15:00 Wealdstone
Plymouth Parkway 0 0 15:00 Dulwich Hamlet
Radcliffe 0 0 15:00 Spennymoor Town
Slough 0 0 15:00 Eastbourne Borough
Southend United 0 0 15:00 Dorking Wanderers
St Albans 0 0 15:00 Braintree Town
Stockport County 0 0 15:00 Grimsby Town
Stourbridge 0 0 15:00 AFC Telford United
Tonbridge Angels 0 0 15:00 Torquay United
Wrexham 0 0 15:00 Gloucester
Yeovil Town 0 0 15:00 Woking
Notts County 0 0 19:30 Altrincham
Chinese Super League
Dalian Yifang 0 2 07:30 Shijiazhuang Ever Bright
Tianjin Teda 0 1 07:30 Qingdao Huanghai
Shanghai Shenhua 0 0 11:30 Chongqing Lifan
Wuhan Zall 0 0 11:30 Henan Jianye
National League South
Billericay Town 0 0 15:00 Chelmsford
Ebbsfleet United 0 0 15:00 Bath City
Hemel Hempstead 0 0 15:00 Chippenham Town
Northern Premier League
Ashton Utd 0 0 15:00 Mickleover Sports
Basford United 0 0 15:00 Atherton Collieries
Buxton 0 0 15:00 FC United of Manchester
Gainsborough Trinity 0 0 15:00 Bamber Bridge
Lancaster City P P 15:00 Grantham
Morpeth Town P P 15:00 Stalybridge
Nantwich Town P P 15:00 Whitby Town
South Shields 0 0 15:00 Witton Albion
Warrington Town 0 0 15:00 Scarborough Athletic
Whitby Town 0 0 15:00 Grantham
Welsh Premier League
Connah's Quay Nomads 0 0 14:30 Haverfordwest County
Newtown AFC 0 0 14:30 Flint Town United
The New Saints FC 0 0 17:15 Penybont
Belgian First Division A
KFCO Beerschot-Wilrijk 0 0 15:15 KV Oostende
Union Saint-Gilloise 0 0 17:30 Cercle Brugge KSV
Zulte-Waregem 0 0 17:30 Mechelen
AA Gent 0 0 19:45 Sint-Truidense VV
Coupe de France
AS Panazol 0 0 12:45 Vitré
Hauts Lyonnais 0 0 12:45 Bastia
Sarre Union 0 0 12:45 Versailles
Toulouse 0 0 12:45 Nimes
Troyes 0 0 12:45 Nancy
Chemin Bas d'Avignon 0 0 15:00 Clermont
Creteil 0 0 15:00 Minguettes Venissieux
Guingamp 0 0 15:00 Amiens
Jura Sud 0 0 15:00 Saint Denis FC
Sochaux 0 0 15:00 Nantes
Lille 0 0 17:30 Auxerre
Quevilly 0 0 17:30 Stade Laval
Thaon ES 0 0 17:30 Beauvais
Rennes 0 0 20:00 Lorient
Polish Ekstraklasa
Slask Wroclaw 0 0 16:30 Cracovia
Raków Czestochowa 0 0 19:00 Jagiellonia Bialystok
Isthmian League
Corinthian Casuals 0 0 15:00 Potters Bar Town
Hornchurch 0 0 15:00 Horsham
Leatherhead 0 0 15:00 Bowers & Pitsea
Margate 0 0 15:00 Wingate & Finchley
Merstham 0 0 15:00 Brightlingsea Regent
Southern Premier League South
Beaconsfield 0 0 15:00 Hartley Wintney
Chesham 0 0 15:00 Taunton
Dorchester P P 15:00 Truro City
Farnborough 0 0 15:00 Metropolitan Police
Hayes & Yeading 0 0 15:00 Harrow Borough
Poole Town 0 0 15:00 Salisbury FC
Swindon Supermarine 0 0 15:00 Weston-s-Mare
Tiverton Town 0 0 15:00 Merthyr Town
Walton Casuals 0 0 15:00 Kings Langley
Wimborne Town 0 0 15:00 Gosport Borough
Yate 0 0 15:00 Hendon
Portuguese Primeira Liga
Portimonense 0 0 15:30 Arouca
Tondela 0 0 15:30 Pacos Ferreira
Gil Vicente 0 0 20:30 Sporting Lisbon
National League North
Gateshead 0 0 15:00 Brackley Town
Leamington 0 0 15:00 Kettering Town
Italian Serie B
Ascoli 0 0 13:00 Cremonese
Como 0 0 13:00 Reggina
Cosenza 0 0 13:00 Pisa
Crotone 0 0 13:00 Pordenone
Frosinone 0 0 15:15 Spal
Hungarian Liga
Ferencvaros 0 0 13:45 Budapest Honved
MTK Budapest 0 0 16:00 Paksi SE
MOL Vidi FC 0 0 18:30 Mezokovesd Zsory
Greek Super League
Panetolikos 0 0 17:30 Atromitos Athens

