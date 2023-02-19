Football Fixtures

Date Competitions Sky Bet

February 2023

Saturday 18th February

Premier League
Aston Villa 2 4 12:30 Arsenal FT
Brentford 0 0 15:00 Crystal Palace
Brighton and Hove Albion 0 0 15:00 Fulham
Chelsea 0 1 15:00 Southampton
Everton 0 0 15:00 Leeds United
Nottingham Forest 0 1 15:00 Manchester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Bournemouth
Newcastle United 0 0 17:30 Liverpool
Scottish Premiership
Celtic 2 0 15:00 Aberdeen
Dundee United 0 1 15:00 St. Johnstone
Hibernian 1 0 15:00 Kilmarnock
Livingston 0 1 15:00 Rangers
St Mirren 1 0 15:00 Ross County
German Bundesliga
Bochum 0 2 14:30 SC Freiburg
M'gladbach 2 1 14:30 Bayern Munich
Stuttgart 2 0 14:30 Cologne
Wolfsburg 0 1 14:30 RB Leipzig
Eintracht Frankfurt 0 0 17:30 Werder Bremen
Scottish Championship
Ayr United 0 1 15:00 Partick Thistle
Cove Rangers 0 0 15:00 Arbroath
Inverness CT 0 0 15:00 Hamilton Academical
Sky Bet Championship
Millwall 3 2 12:30 Sheffield United FT
Blackburn Rovers 0 0 15:00 Swansea City
Blackpool 1 0 15:00 Stoke City
Huddersfield Town 1 1 15:00 Birmingham City
Hull City 0 0 15:00 Preston North End
Luton Town 0 0 15:00 Burnley
Middlesbrough 0 0 15:00 Queens Park Rangers
Rotherham United 0 0 15:00 Coventry City
Sunderland 0 0 15:00 Bristol City
Wigan Athletic 0 0 15:00 Norwich City
Scottish League 1
Clyde 0 0 15:00 Peterhead
Dunfermline Athletic 0 1 15:00 Airdrieonians
Falkirk 1 0 15:00 Alloa Athletic
Kelty Hearts 0 0 15:00 Queen Of The South
Montrose 1 2 15:00 Edinburgh City
Sky Bet League One
Accrington Stanley 1 0 15:00 Shrewsbury Town
Bristol Rovers 1 1 15:00 Burton Albion
Cambridge United 1 0 15:00 Oxford United
Cheltenham Town 0 3 15:00 Barnsley
Derby County 1 0 15:00 Charlton Athletic
Ipswich Town 2 0 15:00 Forest Green Rovers
Lincoln City 0 0 15:00 Portsmouth
Morecambe 0 3 15:00 Peterborough United
Plymouth Argyle 0 0 15:00 Fleetwood Town
Port Vale 0 0 15:00 Exeter City
Sheffield Wednesday 1 2 15:00 Milton Keynes Dons
Wycombe Wanderers 1 0 15:00 Bolton Wanderers
Scottish League 2
Annan Athletic 2 0 15:00 Stirling Albion
Bonnyrigg Rose P P 15:00 Forfar Athletic
Postponed : Waterlogged Pitch
East Fife 1 0 15:00 Dumbarton
Elgin City 0 1 15:00 Stranraer
Stenhousemuir 0 0 15:00 Albion Rovers
Sky Bet League Two
Northampton Town 1 2 14:00 Grimsby Town
AFC Wimbledon 1 0 15:00 Hartlepool United
Bradford City 0 1 15:00 Barrow
Carlisle United 1 0 15:00 Colchester United
Harrogate Town 1 0 15:00 Crewe Alexandra
Leyton Orient 0 0 15:00 Crawley Town
Rochdale 0 1 15:00 Gillingham
Salford City 1 1 15:00 Swindon Town
Stockport County 1 0 15:00 Stevenage
Sutton United 0 0 15:00 Doncaster Rovers
Tranmere Rovers 0 1 15:00 Mansfield Town
Walsall 1 0 15:00 Newport County AFC
National League
Aldershot Town 2 3 15:00 Wrexham
Altrincham 1 1 15:00 Woking
Bromley 1 0 15:00 Dorking Wanderers
Eastleigh 1 0 15:00 Maidenhead United
Oldham Athletic 1 0 15:00 Maidstone Utd
Scunthorpe United 2 1 15:00 Dagenham & Redbridge
Solihull Moors 0 0 15:00 Chesterfield
Southend United 1 0 15:00 Gateshead
Torquay United 1 0 15:00 Barnet
Wealdstone 1 0 15:00 York City
Yeovil Town 0 1 15:00 Notts County
Boreham Wood 0 0 17:20 FC Halifax
Women's International Friendlies
Mexico Women 0 0 22:00 Costa Rica Women
Dutch Eredivisie
FC Volendam 1 0 15:30 Vitesse Arnhem
Groningen 0 0 17:45 Emmen
Feyenoord 0 0 20:00 AZ Alkmaar
League of Ireland Premier Division
Sligo Rovers 0 0 19:45 Shamrock Rovers
Northern Irish Premiership
Crusaders 0 0 15:00 Coleraine
Larne 0 0 15:00 Cliftonville
Linfield 0 0 15:00 Carrick Rangers
Portadown 0 0 17:30 Glenavon
French Ligue 1
Nice 0 0 16:00 Reims
Strasbourg 0 0 20:00 Angers
Spanish La Liga
Real Sociedad 1 1 13:00 Celta Vigo FT
Real Betis 1 1 15:15 Real Valladolid
Real Mallorca 0 0 17:30 Villarreal
Osasuna 0 0 20:00 Real Madrid
Italian Serie A
Sampdoria 1 2 14:00 Bologna
Monza 0 0 17:00 AC Milan
Inter Milan 0 0 19:45 Udinese
Isthmian League
Aveley 0 0 15:00 Lewes
Billericay Town 0 0 15:00 Haringey Borough
Bognor Regis Town 0 0 15:00 Kingstonian
Bowers & Pitsea 0 0 15:00 Bishops Stortford
Brightlingsea Regent 0 0 15:00 Potters Bar Town
Canvey Island 0 0 15:00 Enfield Town
Folkestone Invicta 0 0 15:00 Corinthian Casuals
Hastings United 0 0 15:00 Cray Wanderers
Hornchurch 0 0 15:00 Herne Bay
Horsham 0 0 15:00 Wingate & Finchley
Margate 0 0 15:00 Carshalton Athletic
Northern Premier League
Atherton Collieries 0 0 15:00 Marske Utd
FC United of Manchester 0 0 15:00 Stalybridge
Gainsborough Trinity 0 0 15:00 Belper Town
Marine 0 0 15:00 Morpeth Town
Radcliffe 0 0 15:00 Bamber Bridge
South Shields 0 0 15:00 Matlock Town
Stafford Rangers 0 0 15:00 Lancaster City
Warrington Town 0 0 15:00 Guiseley
Portuguese Primeira Liga
Estoril 0 0 18:00 Pacos Ferreira
Portimonense 0 0 18:00 Maritimo
FC Porto 0 0 20:30 Rio Ave
Welsh Premier League
Connah's Quay Nomads 0 0 14:30 Bala Town FC
Haverfordwest County 0 0 14:30 Flint Town United
The New Saints FC 0 0 14:30 Newtown AFC
Southern Premier League South
Dorchester 0 0 15:00 Bracknell Town
Hanwell Town 0 0 15:00 Salisbury FC
Harrow Borough 0 0 15:00 Swindon Supermarine
Hendon 0 0 15:00 Weston-s-Mare
Metropolitan Police 0 0 15:00 Merthyr Town
North Leigh 0 0 15:00 Gosport Borough
Poole Town 0 0 15:00 Beaconsfield
Tiverton Town 0 0 15:00 Chesham
Truro City 0 0 15:00 Hartley Wintney
Winchester City 0 0 15:00 Plymouth Parkway
Yate 0 0 15:00 Hayes & Yeading
National League South
Braintree Town 0 0 15:00 Dartford
Chippenham Town 0 0 15:00 Cheshunt
Dover 0 0 15:00 Chelmsford
Dulwich Hamlet 0 0 15:00 Bath City
Eastbourne Borough 0 0 15:00 Farnborough
Ebbsfleet United 0 0 15:00 Hampton & Richmond
Havant and Waterlooville 0 0 15:00 Taunton
Hungerford Town 0 0 15:00 Hemel Hempstead
Oxford City 0 0 15:00 Worthing
Slough 0 0 15:00 Welling United
Tonbridge Angels 0 0 15:00 Concord Rangers
Weymouth 0 0 15:00 St Albans
Belgian First Division A
Antwerp 0 0 15:00 KAS Eupen
KV Oostende 0 0 17:15 Charleroi
RFC Seraing 0 0 17:15 Zulte-Waregem
Union Saint-Gilloise 0 0 19:45 Standard Liege
Polish Ekstraklasa
Korona Kielce 0 0 14:00 Lechia Gdansk
Raków Czestochowa 0 0 16:30 Gornik Zabrze
National League North
Alfreton Town 0 0 15:00 AFC Telford United
Blyth Spartans 0 0 15:00 Kettering Town
Brackley Town 0 0 15:00 Bradford P A
Buxton 0 0 15:00 Southport
Chester FC 0 0 15:00 Boston United
Farsley 0 0 15:00 Chorley
Hereford FC 0 0 15:00 Curzon Ashton
Kidderminster Harriers 0 0 15:00 Banbury
Kings Lynn Town 0 0 15:00 Gloucester
Leamington 0 0 15:00 Darlington
Peterborough Sports 0 0 15:00 AFC Fylde
Spennymoor Town 0 0 15:00 Scarborough Athletic
Hungarian Liga
Paksi SE 0 0 13:30 Mezokovesd Zsory
Ferencvaros 0 0 16:00 Kecskemeti TE
Fehervar FC 0 0 18:30 Puskas FC
Italian Serie B
Benevento 1 0 13:00 Brescia FT
Cittadella 3 2 13:00 Reggina FT
Cosenza 0 0 13:00 Südtirol FT
Palermo 1 1 13:00 Frosinone FT
Parma 0 1 13:00 Ascoli FT
Spal 1 1 13:00 Como FT
Bari 0 1 15:15 Cagliari
Perugia 0 0 15:15 Ternana U
Greek Super League
Asteras Tripoli 0 0 18:00 PAS Giannina
League of Ireland First Division
Longford Town 0 0 19:30 Athlone

