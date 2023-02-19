Billericay Town
0
0
15:00
Haringey Borough
Bognor Regis Town
0
0
15:00
Kingstonian
Bowers & Pitsea
0
0
15:00
Bishops Stortford
Brightlingsea Regent
0
0
15:00
Potters Bar Town
Canvey Island
0
0
15:00
Enfield Town
Folkestone Invicta
0
0
15:00
Corinthian Casuals
Hastings United
0
0
15:00
Cray Wanderers
Hornchurch
0
0
15:00
Herne Bay
Horsham
0
0
15:00
Wingate & Finchley
Margate
0
0
15:00
Carshalton Athletic
Atherton Collieries
0
0
15:00
Marske Utd
FC United of Manchester
0
0
15:00
Stalybridge
Gainsborough Trinity
0
0
15:00
Belper Town
Marine
0
0
15:00
Morpeth Town
Radcliffe
0
0
15:00
Bamber Bridge
South Shields
0
0
15:00
Matlock Town
Stafford Rangers
0
0
15:00
Lancaster City
Warrington Town
0
0
15:00
Guiseley
Estoril
0
0
18:00
Pacos Ferreira
Portimonense
0
0
18:00
Maritimo
FC Porto
0
0
20:30
Rio Ave
Connah's Quay Nomads
0
0
14:30
Bala Town FC
Haverfordwest County
0
0
14:30
Flint Town United
The New Saints FC
0
0
14:30
Newtown AFC
Dorchester
0
0
15:00
Bracknell Town
Hanwell Town
0
0
15:00
Salisbury FC
Harrow Borough
0
0
15:00
Swindon Supermarine
Hendon
0
0
15:00
Weston-s-Mare
Metropolitan Police
0
0
15:00
Merthyr Town
North Leigh
0
0
15:00
Gosport Borough
Poole Town
0
0
15:00
Beaconsfield
Tiverton Town
0
0
15:00
Chesham
Truro City
0
0
15:00
Hartley Wintney
Winchester City
0
0
15:00
Plymouth Parkway
Yate
0
0
15:00
Hayes & Yeading
Braintree Town
0
0
15:00
Dartford
Chippenham Town
0
0
15:00
Cheshunt
Dover
0
0
15:00
Chelmsford
Dulwich Hamlet
0
0
15:00
Bath City
Eastbourne Borough
0
0
15:00
Farnborough
Ebbsfleet United
0
0
15:00
Hampton & Richmond
Havant and Waterlooville
0
0
15:00
Taunton
Hungerford Town
0
0
15:00
Hemel Hempstead
Oxford City
0
0
15:00
Worthing
Slough
0
0
15:00
Welling United
Tonbridge Angels
0
0
15:00
Concord Rangers
Weymouth
0
0
15:00
St Albans
Antwerp
0
0
15:00
KAS Eupen
KV Oostende
0
0
17:15
Charleroi
RFC Seraing
0
0
17:15
Zulte-Waregem
Union Saint-Gilloise
0
0
19:45
Standard Liege
Korona Kielce
0
0
14:00
Lechia Gdansk
Raków Czestochowa
0
0
16:30
Gornik Zabrze
Alfreton Town
0
0
15:00
AFC Telford United
Blyth Spartans
0
0
15:00
Kettering Town
Brackley Town
0
0
15:00
Bradford P A
Buxton
0
0
15:00
Southport
Chester FC
0
0
15:00
Boston United
Farsley
0
0
15:00
Chorley
Hereford FC
0
0
15:00
Curzon Ashton
Kidderminster Harriers
0
0
15:00
Banbury
Kings Lynn Town
0
0
15:00
Gloucester
Leamington
0
0
15:00
Darlington
Peterborough Sports
0
0
15:00
AFC Fylde
Spennymoor Town
0
0
15:00
Scarborough Athletic
Paksi SE
0
0
13:30
Mezokovesd Zsory
Ferencvaros
0
0
16:00
Kecskemeti TE
Fehervar FC
0
0
18:30
Puskas FC
Benevento
1
0
13:00
Brescia
FT
Cittadella
3
2
13:00
Reggina
FT
Cosenza
0
0
13:00
Südtirol
FT
Palermo
1
1
13:00
Frosinone
FT
Parma
0
1
13:00
Ascoli
FT
Perugia
0
0
15:15
Ternana U
Asteras Tripoli
0
0
18:00
PAS Giannina
Longford Town
0
0
19:30
Athlone