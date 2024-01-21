Alfreton Town
P
P
15:00
South Shields
Postponed : Frozen Pitch
Boston United
P
P
15:00
Buxton
Postponed : Other
Brackley Town
P
P
15:00
Chorley
Postponed : Frozen Pitch
Chester FC
0
0
15:00
Bishops Stortford
Curzon Ashton
P
P
15:00
Darlington
Postponed : Other
Farsley
P
P
15:00
Rushall Olympic
Postponed : Other
Gloucester
0
0
15:00
Blyth Spartans
Hereford FC
0
0
15:00
Kings Lynn Town
Scarborough Athletic
0
0
15:00
Peterborough Sports
Scunthorpe United
P
P
15:00
Tamworth
Postponed : Frozen Pitch
Spennymoor Town
P
P
15:00
Banbury
Postponed : Other
Warrington Town
P
P
15:00
Southport
Postponed : Other
Billericay Town
0
0
15:00
Lewes
Canvey Island
0
0
15:00
Horsham
Carshalton Athletic
0
0
15:00
Hastings United
Haringey Borough
0
0
15:00
Folkestone Invicta
Hashtag United
0
0
15:00
Enfield Town
Hornchurch
0
0
15:00
Concord Rangers
Kingstonian
P
P
15:00
Cheshunt
Margate
0
0
15:00
Bognor Regis Town
Potters Bar Town
0
0
15:00
Dulwich Hamlet
Whitehawk
P
P
15:00
Cray Wanderers
Wingate & Finchley
0
0
15:00
Chatham Town
Atherton Collieries
P
P
15:00
Guiseley
Bamber Bridge
0
0
15:00
Marine
Hyde
0
0
15:00
Bradford P A
Matlock Town
0
0
15:00
Gainsborough Trinity
Morpeth Town
0
0
15:00
Ashton Utd
Stafford Rangers
0
0
15:00
Worksop
Whitby Town
0
0
15:00
Lancaster City
Casa Pia AC
0
0
18:00
SC Farense
FC Porto
0
0
20:30
Moreirense
AFC Totton
0
0
15:00
Harrow Borough
Basingstoke Town
0
0
15:00
Tiverton Town
Beaconsfield
0
0
15:00
Salisbury FC
Bracknell Town
0
0
15:00
Gosport Borough
Chesham
0
0
15:00
Hanwell Town
Dorchester
0
0
15:00
Merthyr Town
Hayes & Yeading
0
0
15:00
Didcot Town
Plymouth Parkway
0
0
15:00
Hungerford Town
Poole Town
0
0
15:00
Swindon Supermarine
Walton & Hersham
0
0
15:00
Winchester City
Le Puy Foot 43
0
0
16:30
Dunkerque
Nantes
0
0
16:30
Stade Laval
Trélissac
0
0
16:30
Brest
Valenciennes
0
0
16:30
Paris FC
Orléans
0
0
19:45
Paris Saint-Germain
Genk
0
0
15:00
Cercle Brugge KSV
Standard Liege
0
0
17:15
KV Kortrijk
Club Brugge
0
0
19:45
Westerlo
Aveley
0
0
15:00
Chippenham Town
Bath City
P
P
15:00
Dartford
Postponed : Other
Braintree Town
P
P
15:00
Taunton
Postponed : Frozen Pitch
Farnborough
P
P
15:00
Chelmsford
Postponed : Other
Hampton & Richmond
P
P
15:00
Eastbourne Borough
Postponed : Other
Havant and Waterlooville
0
0
15:00
Weston-s-Mare
Slough
0
0
15:00
Maidstone Utd
Tonbridge Angels
0
0
15:00
Worthing
Torquay United
0
0
15:00
Dover
Welling United
P
P
15:00
Truro City
Postponed : Frozen Pitch
Weymouth
P
P
15:00
St Albans
Postponed : Other
Yeovil Town
0
0
15:00
Hemel Hempstead