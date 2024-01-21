Football Fixtures

January 2024

Saturday 20th January

Premier League
Arsenal 2 0 12:30 Crystal Palace
Home 1/4 19/4 Away 11/1
Brentford 0 0 17:30 Nottingham Forest
Home 3/4 11/4 Away 100/30
Women's Super League
Arsenal Women 0 0 14:00 Everton Women
Sky Bet Championship
Swansea City 1 3 12:30 Southampton
Home 4/1 16/5 Away 8/13
Blackburn Rovers 0 0 15:00 Huddersfield Town
Home 8/11 3/1 Away 100/30
Bristol City 0 0 15:00 Watford
Home 29/20 23/10 Away 15/8
Middlesbrough 0 0 15:00 Rotherham United
Home 3/10 9/2 Away 17/2
Norwich City 0 0 15:00 West Bromwich Albion
Home 7/4 12/5 Away 6/4
Plymouth Argyle 0 0 15:00 Cardiff City
Home 6/5 5/2 Away 21/10
Queens Park Rangers 0 0 15:00 Millwall
Home 6/4 11/5 Away 19/10
Sheffield Wednesday 0 0 15:00 Coventry City
Home 21/10 12/5 Away 5/4
Stoke City 0 0 15:00 Birmingham City
Home 19/20 5/2 Away 29/10
Sky Bet League One
Bristol Rovers 0 0 15:00 Blackpool
Home 8/5 12/5 Away 6/4
Burton Albion 0 0 15:00 Charlton Athletic
Home 2/1 12/5 Away 6/5
Cheltenham Town P P 15:00 Carlisle United
Postponed : Frozen Pitch
Exeter City 0 0 15:00 Cambridge United
Home 5/4 23/10 Away 2/1
Fleetwood Town 0 0 15:00 Portsmouth
Home 3/1 29/10 Away 8/11
Leyton Orient 0 0 15:00 Bolton Wanderers
Home 12/5 12/5 Away 21/20
Lincoln City 0 0 15:00 Derby County
Home 15/4 11/4 Away 4/6
Oxford United P P 15:00 Northampton Town
Postponed : Frozen Pitch
Peterborough United 0 0 15:00 Shrewsbury Town
Home 2/7 17/4 Away 8/1
Port Vale P P 15:00 Wycombe Wanderers
Postponed : Frozen Pitch
Stevenage P P 15:00 Barnsley
Postponed : Frozen Pitch
Wigan Athletic 0 0 15:00 Reading
Home 6/5 12/5 Away 2/1
Sky Bet League Two
AFC Wimbledon P P 15:00 Crawley Town
Postponed : Frozen Pitch
Barrow 0 0 15:00 Crewe Alexandra
Home 3/4 13/5 Away 100/30
Bradford City P P 15:00 Doncaster Rovers
Postponed : Frozen Pitch
Gillingham 0 0 15:00 Forest Green Rovers
Home 8/11 13/5 Away 7/2
Harrogate Town P P 15:00 Grimsby Town
Postponed : Frozen Pitch
Milton Keynes Dons 0 0 15:00 Morecambe
Home 4/9 18/5 Away 19/4
Newport County AFC 0 0 15:00 Wrexham
Home 13/5 11/4 Away 17/20
Notts County P P 15:00 Stockport County
Postponed : Frozen Pitch
Swindon Town P P 15:00 Tranmere Rovers
Postponed : Frozen Pitch
Walsall P P 15:00 Accrington Stanley
Postponed : Frozen Pitch
Scottish Championship
Dunfermline Athletic P P 15:00 Queen's Park
Postponed : Frozen Pitch
Africa Cup of Nations
Algeria 0 0 14:00 Burkina
Mauritania 0 0 17:00 Angola
Tunisia 0 0 20:00 Mali
Scottish Cup
Spartans 1 1 12:15 Hearts
Airdrieonians 0 0 15:00 St. Johnstone
Ayr United 0 0 15:00 Kelty Hearts
Bonnyrigg Rose 0 0 15:00 Falkirk
Forfar Athletic 0 0 15:00 Hibernian
Inverness CT 0 0 15:00 BSC Glasgow
Kilmarnock 0 0 15:00 Dundee
Livingston 0 0 15:00 Raith Rovers
Morton 0 0 15:00 Montrose
Motherwell 0 0 15:00 Alloa Athletic
Ross County 0 0 15:00 Partick Thistle
St Mirren 0 0 15:00 Queen Of The South
Dumbarton 0 0 17:30 Rangers
Scottish League 1
Stirling Albion P P 15:00 Hamilton Academical
Postponed : Frozen Pitch
Scottish League 2
Clyde P P 15:00 Forfar Athletic
Postponed : Fixture Clash
East Fife 0 0 15:00 Peterhead
Stenhousemuir 0 0 15:00 Stranraer
National League
Bromley 0 0 15:00 Boreham Wood
Dorking Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Gateshead
Eastleigh P P 15:00 Oldham Athletic
Postponed : Other
Ebbsfleet United 0 0 15:00 Hartlepool United
FC Halifax P P 15:00 Maidenhead United
Postponed : Other
Kidderminster Harriers 0 0 15:00 Aldershot Town
Rochdale P P 15:00 Wealdstone
Postponed : Other
Solihull Moors P P 15:00 Dagenham & Redbridge
Postponed : Frozen Pitch
Southend United P P 15:00 Altrincham
Postponed : Other
Woking P P 15:00 Oxford City
Postponed : Frozen Pitch
York City P P 15:00 AFC Fylde
Postponed : Other
Barnet P P 17:30 Chesterfield
Postponed : Frozen Pitch
German Bundesliga
1. FC Heidenheim 1846 0 0 14:30 Wolfsburg
Bochum 0 0 14:30 Stuttgart
Home 13/5 14/5 Away 10/11
Cologne 0 0 14:30 Borussia Dortmund
Home 100/30 16/5 Away 7/10
SC Freiburg 0 0 14:30 Hoffenheim
Home 21/20 11/4 Away 23/10
SV Darmstadt 98 0 0 14:30 Eintracht Frankfurt
Home 14/5 13/5 Away 10/11
RB Leipzig 0 0 17:30 Bayer Leverkusen
Home 7/5 13/5 Away 17/10
International Match
United States of America 0 0 20:00 Slovenia
Spanish La Liga
Rayo Vallecano 0 1 13:00 Las Palmas
Home 17/20 12/5 Away 7/2
Villarreal 0 0 15:15 Real Mallorca
Home 23/20 12/5 Away 23/10
Valencia 0 0 17:30 Athletic Bilbao
Home 12/5 23/10 Away 23/20
Celta Vigo 0 0 20:00 Real Sociedad
Home 2/1 21/10 Away 29/20
Italian Serie A
Roma 0 0 17:00 Verona
Home 4/9 100/30 Away 13/2
Udinese 0 0 19:45 AC Milan
Home 3/1 11/4 Away 5/6
Dutch Eredivisie
NEC Nijmegen 0 0 15:30 FC Twente
Home 3/1 29/10 Away 3/4
Heracles Almelo 0 0 17:45 FC Volendam
Home 7/10 3/1 Away 16/5
AZ Alkmaar 0 0 19:00 PEC Zwolle
Home 1/3 17/4 Away 13/2
Almere City FC 0 0 20:00 Fortuna Sittard
Home 13/10 12/5 Away 9/5
Friendly Match
FC Liefering 0 0 13:00 FC Augsburg II
River Plate 0 0 21:30 Pachuca
Northern Irish Premiership
Cliftonville 0 0 15:00 Ballymena United
Coleraine 0 0 15:00 Carrick Rangers
Dungannon Swifts 0 0 15:00 Larne
Linfield 0 0 15:00 Crusaders
Loughgall 0 0 15:00 Newry City
Women's Spanish Primera Division
Sevilla Femenino 0 0 11:00 Villarreal Femenino
Levante Las Planas Femenino 0 0 13:00 Real Sociedad Femenino
Madrid CF Femenino 0 0 15:30 Real Betis Féminas
Women's French Division 1
Lille Féminines 0 0 13:30 Dijon Féminines
Reims Féminines 0 0 13:30 Guingamp Féminines
Paris Saint-Germain Women 0 0 15:00 Bordeaux Féminines
Italian Serie A Women
Sampdoria Femminile 0 0 11:30 Napoli Femminile
Internazionale Femminile 0 0 14:00 Roma Femminile
Southern Premier League Central
Coalville Town P P 15:00 Stourbridge
Australian A-League
Western Sydney Wanderers 1 2 08:45 Perth Glory FT
Greek Super League
Lamia 0 0 15:30 Kifisia
PAS Giannina 0 0 17:00 Panserraikos
OFI 0 0 18:00 Panetolikos
Italian Serie B
Brescia 0 0 13:00 Südtirol
FeralpiSalò 1 0 13:00 Catanzaro
Reggiana 1 1 13:00 Como
Spezia 0 0 13:00 Cremonese
Ternana U 1 1 13:00 Cittadella
Cosenza 0 0 15:15 Venezia
Lecco 0 0 15:15 Pisa
Palermo 0 0 15:15 Modena
German 2. Bundesliga
FC Nurnberg 3 0 12:00 Hansa Rostock
SV 07 Elversberg 2 2 12:00 Hannover 96
St Pauli 2 0 12:00 Kaiserslautern
Schalke 0 0 19:30 Hamburg
National League North
Alfreton Town P P 15:00 South Shields
Postponed : Frozen Pitch
Boston United P P 15:00 Buxton
Postponed : Other
Brackley Town P P 15:00 Chorley
Postponed : Frozen Pitch
Chester FC 0 0 15:00 Bishops Stortford
Curzon Ashton P P 15:00 Darlington
Postponed : Other
Farsley P P 15:00 Rushall Olympic
Postponed : Other
Gloucester 0 0 15:00 Blyth Spartans
Hereford FC 0 0 15:00 Kings Lynn Town
Scarborough Athletic 0 0 15:00 Peterborough Sports
Scunthorpe United P P 15:00 Tamworth
Postponed : Frozen Pitch
Spennymoor Town P P 15:00 Banbury
Postponed : Other
Warrington Town P P 15:00 Southport
Postponed : Other
Isthmian League
Billericay Town 0 0 15:00 Lewes
Canvey Island 0 0 15:00 Horsham
Carshalton Athletic 0 0 15:00 Hastings United
Haringey Borough 0 0 15:00 Folkestone Invicta
Hashtag United 0 0 15:00 Enfield Town
Hornchurch 0 0 15:00 Concord Rangers
Kingstonian P P 15:00 Cheshunt
Margate 0 0 15:00 Bognor Regis Town
Potters Bar Town 0 0 15:00 Dulwich Hamlet
Whitehawk P P 15:00 Cray Wanderers
Wingate & Finchley 0 0 15:00 Chatham Town
Northern Premier League
Atherton Collieries P P 15:00 Guiseley
Bamber Bridge 0 0 15:00 Marine
Hyde 0 0 15:00 Bradford P A
Matlock Town 0 0 15:00 Gainsborough Trinity
Morpeth Town 0 0 15:00 Ashton Utd
Stafford Rangers 0 0 15:00 Worksop
Whitby Town 0 0 15:00 Lancaster City
Portuguese Primeira Liga
Estoril 0 0 15:30 Arouca
Casa Pia AC 0 0 18:00 SC Farense
FC Porto 0 0 20:30 Moreirense
Southern Premier League South
AFC Totton 0 0 15:00 Harrow Borough
Basingstoke Town 0 0 15:00 Tiverton Town
Beaconsfield 0 0 15:00 Salisbury FC
Bracknell Town 0 0 15:00 Gosport Borough
Chesham 0 0 15:00 Hanwell Town
Dorchester 0 0 15:00 Merthyr Town
Hayes & Yeading 0 0 15:00 Didcot Town
Plymouth Parkway 0 0 15:00 Hungerford Town
Poole Town 0 0 15:00 Swindon Supermarine
Sholing 0 0 15:00 Hendon
Walton & Hersham 0 0 15:00 Winchester City
Coupe de France
Bordeaux 0 0 16:30 Nice
Le Puy Foot 43 0 0 16:30 Dunkerque
Nantes 0 0 16:30 Stade Laval
Rodez 0 0 16:30 Monaco
Trélissac 0 0 16:30 Brest
Valenciennes 0 0 16:30 Paris FC
Orléans 0 0 19:45 Paris Saint-Germain
Belgian First Division A
Genk 0 0 15:00 Cercle Brugge KSV
Standard Liege 0 0 17:15 KV Kortrijk
Club Brugge 0 0 19:45 Westerlo
National League South
Aveley 0 0 15:00 Chippenham Town
Bath City P P 15:00 Dartford
Postponed : Other
Braintree Town P P 15:00 Taunton
Postponed : Frozen Pitch
Farnborough P P 15:00 Chelmsford
Postponed : Other
Hampton & Richmond P P 15:00 Eastbourne Borough
Postponed : Other
Havant and Waterlooville 0 0 15:00 Weston-s-Mare
Slough 0 0 15:00 Maidstone Utd
Tonbridge Angels 0 0 15:00 Worthing
Torquay United 0 0 15:00 Dover
Welling United P P 15:00 Truro City
Postponed : Frozen Pitch
Weymouth P P 15:00 St Albans
Postponed : Other
Yeovil Town 0 0 15:00 Hemel Hempstead

