Date Competitions Sky Bet

March 2022

Thursday 24th March

European Under-21 Championship Qualifying
Armenia U21 P P 11:00 Ukraine U21
Postponed : Other
Hungary U21 4 0 15:30 San Marino U21 FT
Serbia U21 2 1 16:00 Macedonia U21 FT
Israel U21 2 2 16:30 Poland U21 FT
France U21 1 0 19:45 Faroe Islands U21
FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifying
Australia 0 2 09:10 Japan FT
Korea Republic 2 0 11:00 Iran FT
Lebanon 0 3 12:00 Syria FT
Vietnam 0 1 12:00 Oman FT
China 1 1 15:00 Saudi Arabia FT
Iraq 1 0 17:00 U.A.E FT
FIFA World Cup South American
Brazil 0 0 23:30 Chile
Home 4/11 18/5 Away 7/1
Colombia 0 0 23:30 Bolivia
Home 1/16 19/2 Away 25/1
Paraguay 0 0 23:30 Ecuador
Home 2/1 2/1 Away 7/5
Uruguay 0 0 23:30 Peru
Home 8/15 11/4 Away 21/4
FIFA World Cup European Qualifying
Italy 0 0 19:45 North Macedonia
Portugal 2 0 19:45 Turkey
Scotland P P 19:45 Ukraine
Postponed : Other
Sweden 0 0 19:45 Czech Republic
Wales 1 0 19:45 Austria
FIFA World Cup CONCACAF Qualifying
Jamaica 0 0 23:05 El Salvador
UEFA Nations League
Estonia 0 0 17:00 Cyprus FT
Moldova 1 2 17:00 Kazakhstan FT
International Match
Thailand 2 0 12:00 Nepal FT
Armenia 1 0 16:00 Montenegro FT
Kosovo 5 0 17:00 Burkina FT
Hungary 0 1 18:30 Serbia FT
Scotland 0 0 19:45 Poland
FIFA World Cup Oceania Qualifying
Solomon Islands 3 1 14:00 Tahiti FT
Fiji 1 2 17:00 Papua New Guinea FT
New Zealand 7 1 17:00 New Caledonia FT

