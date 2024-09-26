Football Fixtures

September 2024

September 2024

Wednesday 25th September

UEFA Europa League
AZ Alkmaar 3 2 17:45 IF Elfsborg FT
Bodo/Glimt 3 2 17:45 FC Porto FT
Anderlecht 0 0 20:00 Ferencvaros
Dynamo Kiev 0 1 20:00 Lazio
FC Midtjylland 0 0 20:00 Hoffenheim
Galatasaray 0 0 20:00 PAOK Salonika
Ludogorets 0 0 20:00 Slavia Prague
Manchester United 0 0 20:00 FC Twente
Nice 0 0 20:00 Real Sociedad
Carabao Cup
Arsenal 1 0 19:45 Bolton Wanderers
Liverpool 0 0 20:00 West Ham United
Spanish La Liga
Girona 0 0 18:00 Rayo Vallecano FT
Barcelona 0 0 20:00 Getafe
Women's Champions League Qualifying
Slavia Prague Women 1 2 17:00 Galatasaray Women AET
Agg:3 - 4
VfL Wolfsburg Women 5 0 17:30 Firenze Femminile FT
Agg:12 - 0
Vålerenga Women 2 0 17:30 RSC Anderlecht Ladies FT
Agg:4 - 1
Benfica Women 0 0 20:00 Hammarby Women
Agg:2 - 1
Women's National League Northern Premier Division
Derby County Ladies 0 0 19:45 Stoke City Ladies
Halifax FC Women 0 0 19:45 Hull City Ladies
Liverpool Marshall Feds LFC 0 0 19:45 Burnley Ladies
West Bromwich Albion WFC 0 0 19:45 Stourbridge Ladies
Rugby Borough Women 0 0 20:00 Nottingham Forest Ladies
Sporting Khalsa Women 0 0 20:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Ladies
Women's National League Southern Premier Division
Billericay Town Ladies 0 0 19:45 Ipswich Town Ladies
Hashtag United Women 0 0 19:45 Lewes Women
MK Dons Ladies 0 0 19:45 Oxford United Women
Welsh Premier League
Flint Town United 0 1 19:45 Caernarfon Town
Swedish Allsvenskan
Djurgardens IF 2 1 18:00 Brommapojkarna FT
IK Sirius 0 1 18:00 AIK FT
Mjällby AIF 1 1 18:00 IFK Värnamo FT
Polish Ekstraklasa
Motor Lublin 0 2 18:00 Jagiellonia Bialystok FT
Austrian T-Mobile Bundesliga
Austria Wien 2 2 17:30 Sturm Graz FT
Coppa Italia
Pisa 0 1 15:00 Cesena FT
Udinese 3 1 17:30 Salernitana FT
Genoa 1 0 20:00 Sampdoria
Southern Premier League South
Havant and Waterlooville 0 0 19:45 Marlow

