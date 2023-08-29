Football Fixtures

Date Competitions Sky Bet

November 2023

Wednesday 29th November

UEFA Champions League
Galatasaray 0 0 17:45 Manchester United
Home 17/10 13/5 Away 7/5
Sevilla 0 0 17:45 PSV Eindhoven
Home 7/4 13/5 Away 11/8
Arsenal 0 0 20:00 RC Lens
Home 4/11 19/5 Away 15/2
Bayern Munich 0 0 20:00 FC Copenhagen
Home 2/9 11/2 Away 10/1
Benfica 0 0 20:00 Inter Milan
Home 6/4 12/5 Away 7/4
Braga 0 0 20:00 1. FC Union Berlin
Home 1/1 13/5 Away 5/2
Real Madrid 0 0 20:00 Napoli
Home 3/4 3/1 Away 16/5
Real Sociedad 0 0 20:00 Red Bull Salzburg
Home 2/5 15/4 Away 13/2
Sky Bet Championship
Blackburn Rovers 0 0 19:45 Birmingham City
Home 8/11 3/1 Away 100/30
Leeds United 0 0 19:45 Swansea City
Home 2/7 19/4 Away 8/1
Sheffield Wednesday 0 0 19:45 Leicester City
Home 5/1 16/5 Away 8/15
Southampton 0 0 19:45 Bristol City
Home 4/7 3/1 Away 19/4
Sunderland 0 0 19:45 Huddersfield Town
Home 2/5 15/4 Away 13/2
Ipswich Town 0 0 20:00 Millwall
Home 8/13 16/5 Away 4/1
Spanish La Liga
Real Mallorca 0 0 20:00 Cadiz
Home 19/20 11/5 Away 100/30
French Ligue 1
Montpellier 4 2 18:00 Clermont
Home 5/6 13/5 Away 16/5
UEFA Women's Nations League
Armenia Women 0 4 11:00 Israel Women FT
Welsh Premier League
Colwyn Bay 0 0 19:45 Connah's Quay Nomads
Greek Super League
Volos NFC 0 0 15:00 Panserraikos
Southern Premier League South
Gosport Borough 0 0 19:45 Hanwell Town
Isthmian League
Cray Wanderers 0 0 19:45 Whitehawk

