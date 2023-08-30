Football Fixtures

Date Competitions Sky Bet

November 2023

Thursday 30th November

UEFA Europa League
AEK Athens 0 0 17:45 Brighton and Hove Albion
Home 11/5 11/4 Away 1/1
Atalanta 0 0 17:45 Sporting Lisbon
Home 19/20 5/2 Away 5/2
Backa Topola 0 0 17:45 West Ham United
Home 7/1 17/4 Away 3/10
Maccabi Haifa 0 0 17:45 Rennes
Home 7/2 11/4 Away 7/10
SC Freiburg 0 0 17:45 Olympiakos FC
Sparta Prague 0 0 17:45 Real Betis
Home 6/4 5/2 Away 6/4
Sturm Graz 0 0 17:45 Raków Czestochowa
Home 4/5 13/5 Away 3/1
Hacken 0 0 20:00 Bayer Leverkusen
Home 15/2 5/1 Away 1/4
Liverpool 0 0 20:00 Linz ASK
Marseille 0 0 20:00 Ajax
Home 1/2 18/5 Away 17/4
Molde 0 0 20:00 Qarabag FK
Home 4/5 11/4 Away 14/5
Rangers 0 0 20:00 Aris Limassol
Home 3/10 17/4 Away 7/1
Servette 0 0 20:00 Roma
Home 7/2 14/5 Away 4/6
Sheriff Tiraspol (Mol) 0 0 20:00 Slavia Prague
Toulouse 0 0 20:00 Union Saint-Gilloise
Home 29/20 5/2 Away 8/5
Villarreal 0 0 20:00 Panathinaikos
Home 3/4 11/4 Away 3/1
UEFA Europa Conference League
Ungmennafelagid Breidablik 0 0 13:00 Maccabi Tel Aviv
Astana 0 0 15:30 Dinamo Zagreb
AA Gent 0 0 17:45 FC Zorya Luhansk
AZ Alkmaar 0 0 17:45 Zrinjski Mostar
Ballkani 0 0 17:45 FC Viktoria Plzen
Besiktas 0 0 17:45 Club Brugge
Bodo/Glimt 0 0 17:45 FC Lugano
HJK Helsinki 0 0 17:45 Aberdeen
KI Klaksvík 0 0 17:45 SK Slovan Bratislava
Olimpija Ljubljana 0 0 17:45 Lille
Aston Villa 0 0 20:00 Legia Warsaw
Cukaricki Belgrade 0 0 20:00 Ferencvaros
Eintracht Frankfurt 0 0 20:00 PAOK Salonika
FC Nordsjaelland 0 0 20:00 Fenerbahce
FC Spartak Trnava 0 0 20:00 Ludogorets
Fiorentina 0 0 20:00 Genk
UEFA Women's Nations League
Finland Women 0 0 16:45 Romania Women
Women's International Friendlies
Brazil Women 0 0 18:15 Japan Women

