Date Competitions

February 2023

Saturday 4th February

Premier League
Everton 0 0 12:30 Arsenal
Home 7/1 7/2 Away 2/5
Aston Villa 0 0 15:00 Leicester City
Home 1/1 5/2 Away 13/5
Brentford 0 0 15:00 Southampton
Home 8/11 13/5 Away 4/1
Brighton and Hove Albion 0 0 15:00 Bournemouth
Home 1/3 4/1 Away 8/1
Manchester United 0 0 15:00 Crystal Palace
Home 1/3 4/1 Away 17/2
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Liverpool
Home 3/1 11/4 Away 5/6
Newcastle United 0 0 17:30 West Ham United
Home 3/5 29/10 Away 9/2
FIFA Club World Cup
Wydad Casablanca 0 0 14:30 Al-Hilal
Seattle Sounders FC 0 0 17:00 Al Ahly
Scottish Premiership
Aberdeen 0 0 15:00 Motherwell
Home 1/1 5/2 Away 12/5
Hearts 0 0 15:00 Dundee United
Home 3/5 3/1 Away 19/5
Livingston 0 0 15:00 Kilmarnock
Home 11/8 21/10 Away 2/1
Rangers 0 0 15:00 Ross County
Home 1/14 19/2 Away 22/1
St Mirren 0 0 15:00 Hibernian
Home 6/4 21/10 Away 9/5
Women's Super League
Leicester City Women 0 0 11:30 Manchester City Women
Aston Villa Women 0 0 12:30 Brighton and Hove Albion Women
Home 19/20 5/2 Away 14/5
German Bundesliga
1. FC Union Berlin 0 0 14:30 Mainz
Home 17/20 12/5 Away 3/1
Bochum 0 0 14:30 Hoffenheim
Home 9/5 5/2 Away 13/10
Borussia Dortmund 0 0 14:30 SC Freiburg
Home 8/13 3/1 Away 15/4
Cologne 0 0 14:30 RB Leipzig
Home 13/5 13/5 Away 10/11
Eintracht Frankfurt 0 0 14:30 Hertha Berlin
Home 4/9 7/2 Away 5/1
M'gladbach 0 0 17:30 Schalke
Home 8/15 100/30 Away 17/4
Scottish Championship
Arbroath 0 0 15:00 Raith Rovers
Home 8/5 21/10 Away 8/5
Hamilton Academical 0 0 15:00 Dundee
Home 17/4 29/10 Away 8/15
Inverness CT 0 0 15:00 Morton
Home 8/5 21/10 Away 8/5
Partick Thistle 0 0 15:00 Cove Rangers
Home 4/9 16/5 Away 19/4
Sky Bet Championship
Norwich City 0 0 12:30 Burnley
Home 11/8 12/5 Away 19/10
Rotherham United 0 0 12:30 Sheffield United
Home 5/1 3/1 Away 11/20
Huddersfield Town 0 0 15:00 Queens Park Rangers
Home 9/5 21/10 Away 8/5
Hull City 0 0 15:00 Cardiff City
Home 11/10 11/5 Away 11/4
Luton Town 0 0 15:00 Stoke City
Home 5/4 11/5 Away 23/10
Middlesbrough 0 0 15:00 Blackpool
Home 1/2 100/30 Away 11/2
Millwall 0 0 15:00 Sunderland
Home 1/1 12/5 Away 14/5
Preston North End 0 0 15:00 Bristol City
Home 7/5 9/4 Away 2/1
Reading 0 0 15:00 Watford
Home 15/8 11/5 Away 6/4
Swansea City 0 0 15:00 Birmingham City
Home 17/20 5/2 Away 16/5
Scottish League 1
Airdrieonians 0 0 15:00 Clyde
Alloa Athletic 0 0 15:00 Peterhead
Dunfermline Athletic 0 0 15:00 Montrose
Kelty Hearts 0 0 15:00 Falkirk
Queen Of The South 0 0 15:00 Edinburgh City
Scottish League 2
Bonnyrigg Rose 0 0 15:00 Annan Athletic
East Fife 0 0 15:00 Stirling Albion
Elgin City 0 0 15:00 Albion Rovers
Forfar Athletic 0 0 15:00 Stranraer
Stenhousemuir 0 0 15:00 Dumbarton
Sky Bet League One
Accrington Stanley 0 0 15:00 Lincoln City
Home 5/4 11/5 Away 21/10
Bolton Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Cheltenham Town
Home 4/9 16/5 Away 6/1
Bristol Rovers 0 0 15:00 Milton Keynes Dons
Home 5/4 23/10 Away 2/1
Cambridge United 0 0 15:00 Ipswich Town
Home 13/2 15/4 Away 4/11
Derby County 0 0 15:00 Morecambe
Home 3/10 4/1 Away 8/1
Exeter City 0 0 15:00 Charlton Athletic
Home 7/5 23/10 Away 7/4
Fleetwood Town 0 0 15:00 Burton Albion
Home 19/20 12/5 Away 13/5
Forest Green Rovers 0 0 15:00 Peterborough United
Home 16/5 13/5 Away 3/4
Oxford United 0 0 15:00 Shrewsbury Town
Home 11/10 9/4 Away 12/5
Port Vale 0 0 15:00 Wycombe Wanderers
Home 6/4 9/4 Away 17/10
Portsmouth 0 0 15:00 Barnsley
Home 7/5 9/4 Away 9/5
Sheffield Wednesday 0 0 15:00 Plymouth Argyle
Home 4/6 11/4 Away 15/4
Sky Bet League Two
Newport County AFC 0 0 12:45 Swindon Town
Home 13/8 23/10 Away 6/4
Bradford City 0 0 15:00 Mansfield Town
Home 8/5 9/4 Away 8/5
Carlisle United 0 0 15:00 Harrogate Town
Home 8/15 29/10 Away 19/4
Colchester United 0 0 15:00 Barrow
Home 6/5 11/5 Away 11/5
Crewe Alexandra 0 0 15:00 Grimsby Town
Home 2/1 9/4 Away 13/10
Doncaster Rovers 0 0 15:00 Hartlepool United
Home 7/10 11/4 Away 7/2
Gillingham 0 0 15:00 Crawley Town
Home 3/4 12/5 Away 7/2
Leyton Orient 0 0 15:00 AFC Wimbledon
Home 17/20 9/4 Away 100/30
Northampton Town 0 0 15:00 Walsall
Home 1/1 23/10 Away 13/5
Salford City 0 0 15:00 Rochdale
Home 4/5 5/2 Away 16/5
Stockport County 0 0 15:00 Tranmere Rovers
Home 5/6 9/4 Away 7/2
Sutton United 0 0 15:00 Stevenage
Home 15/8 11/5 Away 7/5
National League
Aldershot Town 0 0 15:00 Dorking Wanderers
Boreham Wood 0 0 15:00 Chesterfield
Bromley 0 0 15:00 Maidenhead United
Eastleigh 0 0 15:00 Woking
Oldham Athletic 0 0 15:00 FC Halifax
Solihull Moors 0 0 15:00 Gateshead
Southend United 0 0 15:00 York City
Torquay United 0 0 15:00 Notts County
Wealdstone 0 0 15:00 Dagenham & Redbridge
Yeovil Town 0 0 15:00 Maidstone Utd
Altrincham 0 0 17:20 Wrexham
Dutch Eredivisie
FC Volendam 0 0 17:45 AZ Alkmaar
Home 19/4 18/5 Away 4/9
Emmen 0 0 19:00 Vitesse Arnhem
Home 9/5 9/4 Away 7/5
FC Utrecht 0 0 19:00 Heerenveen
Home 8/13 14/5 Away 4/1
Excelsior 0 0 20:00 RKC Waalwijk
Home 8/5 13/5 Away 7/5
Friendly Match
Red Bull Salzburg 0 0 10:30 Graz AK
Women's Spanish Primera Division
Athletic Club Femenino 0 0 11:00 Granadilla Tenerife Femenino
Alavés Femenino 0 0 15:00 Levante Femenino
Valencia Femenino 0 0 17:15 Real Madrid Women
Women's French Division 1
Guingamp Féminines 0 0 12:45 Reims Féminines
Paris FC Féminines 0 0 12:45 Dijon Féminines
Soyaux Féminines 0 0 12:45 Fleury 91 Féminines
French Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 0 0 16:00 Toulouse
Home 2/5 4/1 Away 6/1
Troyes 0 0 18:00 Lyon
Home 9/2 16/5 Away 4/7
Rennes 0 0 20:00 Lille
Home 6/4 23/10 Away 9/5
Spanish La Liga
Espanyol 0 0 13:00 Osasuna
Home 17/10 21/10 Away 7/4
Elche 0 0 15:15 Villarreal
Home 9/2 29/10 Away 8/13
Atletico Madrid 0 0 17:30 Getafe
Home 2/5 16/5 Away 8/1
Real Betis 0 0 20:00 Celta Vigo
Home 21/20 11/5 Away 14/5
Italian Serie A
Cremonese 0 0 14:00 Lecce
Home 13/8 21/10 Away 9/5
Roma 0 0 17:00 Empoli
Home 4/9 100/30 Away 13/2
Sassuolo 0 0 19:45 Atalanta
Home 11/4 29/10 Away 17/20
Southern Premier League South
Chesham 0 0 15:00 Hendon
Hanwell Town 0 0 15:00 Bracknell Town
Harrow Borough 0 0 15:00 Beaconsfield
Hartley Wintney 0 0 15:00 Metropolitan Police
Hayes & Yeading 0 0 15:00 North Leigh
Poole Town 0 0 15:00 Gosport Borough
Salisbury FC 0 0 15:00 Plymouth Parkway
Swindon Supermarine 0 0 15:00 Weston-s-Mare
Tiverton Town 0 0 15:00 Dorchester
Truro City 0 0 15:00 Yate
Winchester City 0 0 15:00 Merthyr Town
National League North
AFC Fylde 0 0 15:00 Curzon Ashton
Alfreton Town 0 0 15:00 Boston United
Banbury 0 0 15:00 Kettering Town
Buxton 0 0 15:00 Kings Lynn Town
Chester FC 0 0 15:00 Spennymoor Town
Chorley 0 0 15:00 Southport
Darlington 0 0 15:00 AFC Telford United
Farsley 0 0 15:00 Hereford FC
Gloucester 0 0 15:00 Bradford P A
Kidderminster Harriers 0 0 15:00 Scarborough Athletic
Leamington 0 0 15:00 Blyth Spartans
Peterborough Sports 0 0 15:00 Brackley Town
Isthmian League
Aveley 0 0 15:00 Bowers & Pitsea
Billericay Town 0 0 15:00 Enfield Town
Bishops Stortford 0 0 15:00 Corinthian Casuals
Bognor Regis Town 0 0 15:00 Brightlingsea Regent
Carshalton Athletic 0 0 15:00 Canvey Island
Folkestone Invicta 0 0 15:00 Hornchurch
Hastings United 0 0 15:00 Margate
Herne Bay 0 0 15:00 Horsham
Lewes 0 0 15:00 Kingstonian
Potters Bar Town 0 0 15:00 Haringey Borough
Wingate & Finchley 0 0 15:00 Cray Wanderers
Portuguese Primeira Liga
Santa Clara 0 0 15:30 Boavista
Benfica 0 0 18:00 Casa Pia AC
Estoril 0 0 20:30 Vitoria de Guimaraes
National League South
Chelmsford 0 0 15:00 Bath City
Cheshunt 0 0 15:00 Hemel Hempstead
Chippenham Town 0 0 15:00 Braintree Town
Concord Rangers 0 0 15:00 Farnborough
Eastbourne Borough 0 0 15:00 Taunton
Ebbsfleet United 0 0 15:00 Havant and Waterlooville
Hungerford Town 0 0 15:00 Oxford City
Slough 0 0 15:00 Dover
St Albans 0 0 15:00 Hampton & Richmond
Tonbridge Angels 0 0 15:00 Worthing
Welling United 0 0 15:00 Dartford
Weymouth 0 0 15:00 Dulwich Hamlet
Polish Ekstraklasa
Raków Czestochowa 0 0 14:00 Piast Gliwice
Gornik Zabrze 0 0 16:30 Lechia Gdansk
Zaglebie Lubin 0 0 19:00 Legia Warsaw
Northern Premier League
Ashton Utd 0 0 15:00 Morpeth Town
Bamber Bridge 0 0 15:00 Stalybridge
Gainsborough Trinity 0 0 15:00 Whitby Town
Marske Utd 0 0 15:00 Guiseley
Matlock Town 0 0 15:00 FC United of Manchester
Nantwich Town 0 0 15:00 Atherton Collieries
Radcliffe 0 0 15:00 Marine
South Shields 0 0 15:00 Lancaster City
Warrington Town 0 0 15:00 Stafford Rangers
Belgian First Division A
Cercle Brugge KSV 0 0 15:00 Standard Liege
KAS Eupen 0 0 17:15 Westerlo
RFC Seraing 0 0 17:15 Oud-Heverlee Leuven
Sint-Truidense VV 0 0 19:45 KV Kortrijk
Italian Serie B
Benevento 0 0 13:00 Venezia
Cittadella 0 0 13:00 Ascoli
Cosenza 0 0 13:00 Ternana U
Perugia 0 0 13:00 Brescia
Pisa 0 0 13:00 Südtirol
Spal 0 0 13:00 Bari
Como 0 0 15:15 Frosinone
Hungarian Liga
Paksi SE 0 0 13:30 Kecskemeti TE
Budapest Honved 0 0 16:00 Kisvárda
Fehervar FC 0 0 18:30 Debreceni Vasutas Sport Club
Greek Super League
OFI 0 0 15:00 PAS Giannina

