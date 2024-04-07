FC Famalicao
0
0
15:30
Vizela
Rio Ave
0
0
15:30
Gil Vicente
Sporting Lisbon
0
0
20:30
Benfica
Standard Liege
0
0
17:15
Oud-Heverlee Leuven
Bath City
0
0
15:00
Tonbridge Angels
Chelmsford
0
0
15:00
Slough
Eastbourne Borough
0
0
15:00
Weymouth
Farnborough
0
0
15:00
Maidstone Utd
Hampton & Richmond
0
0
15:00
Taunton
Havant and Waterlooville
0
0
15:00
Dartford
Hemel Hempstead
0
0
15:00
Dover
St Albans
0
0
15:00
Chippenham Town
Welling United
0
0
15:00
Torquay United
Weston-s-Mare
0
0
15:00
Braintree Town
Yeovil Town
0
0
15:00
Worthing
Truro City
0
0
19:30
Aveley
Alfreton Town
0
0
15:00
Curzon Ashton
Banbury
0
0
15:00
Kings Lynn Town
Blyth Spartans
0
0
15:00
Rushall Olympic
Boston United
0
0
15:00
Brackley Town
Darlington
0
0
15:00
Southport
Farsley
0
0
15:00
Peterborough Sports
Gloucester
0
0
15:00
Chester FC
Scarborough Athletic
0
0
15:00
Spennymoor Town
Scunthorpe United
0
0
15:00
Hereford FC
South Shields
0
0
15:00
Bishops Stortford
Tamworth
0
0
15:00
Warrington Town
Bamber Bridge
0
0
15:00
Ashton Utd
Bradford P A
0
0
15:00
Basford United
Hyde
0
0
15:00
FC United of Manchester
Lancaster City
0
0
15:00
Gainsborough Trinity
Marine
0
0
15:00
Morpeth Town
Radcliffe
0
0
15:00
Matlock Town
Stafford Rangers
0
0
15:00
Whitby Town
Worksop
0
0
15:00
Workington
Bognor Regis Town
0
0
15:00
Hastings United
Concord Rangers
0
0
15:00
Wingate & Finchley
Dulwich Hamlet
0
0
15:00
Enfield Town
Folkestone Invicta
0
0
15:00
Horsham
Haringey Borough
0
0
15:00
Billericay Town
Hornchurch
0
0
15:00
Chatham Town
Kingstonian
0
0
15:00
Margate
Potters Bar Town
0
0
15:00
Canvey Island
Whitehawk
0
0
15:00
Carshalton Athletic
AFC Totton
0
0
15:00
Tiverton Town
Basingstoke Town
0
0
15:00
Bracknell Town
Chesham
0
0
15:00
Salisbury FC
Hanwell Town
0
0
15:00
Gosport Borough
Harrow Borough
0
0
15:00
Beaconsfield
Hayes & Yeading
0
0
15:00
Dorchester
Hendon
0
0
15:00
Walton & Hersham
Poole Town
0
0
15:00
Merthyr Town
Sholing
0
0
15:00
Didcot Town
Winchester City
0
0
15:00
Hungerford Town