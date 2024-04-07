Football Fixtures

Date Competitions

April 2024

Saturday 6th April

Premier League
Crystal Palace 1 0 12:30 Manchester City
Aston Villa 0 0 15:00 Brentford
Everton 0 0 15:00 Burnley
Fulham 0 0 15:00 Newcastle United
Luton Town 0 0 15:00 Bournemouth
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 0 15:00 West Ham United
Brighton and Hove Albion 0 0 17:30 Arsenal
Sky Bet Championship
Norwich City 0 0 12:30 Ipswich Town
Blackburn Rovers 0 0 15:00 Southampton
Cardiff City 0 0 15:00 Hull City
Coventry City 0 0 15:00 Leeds United
Huddersfield Town 0 0 15:00 Millwall
Leicester City 0 0 15:00 Birmingham City
Middlesbrough 0 0 15:00 Swansea City
Queens Park Rangers 0 0 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday
Stoke City 0 0 15:00 West Bromwich Albion
Sunderland 0 0 15:00 Bristol City
Watford 0 0 15:00 Preston North End
Sky Bet League One
Blackpool 0 0 15:00 Cambridge United
Bristol Rovers 0 0 15:00 Bolton Wanderers
Burton Albion 0 0 15:00 Oxford United
Charlton Athletic 0 0 15:00 Barnsley
Exeter City 0 0 15:00 Stevenage
Leyton Orient 0 0 15:00 Cheltenham Town
Northampton Town 0 0 15:00 Carlisle United
Portsmouth 0 0 15:00 Shrewsbury Town
Reading 0 0 15:00 Lincoln City
Wigan Athletic 0 0 15:00 Port Vale
Sky Bet League Two
AFC Wimbledon 0 0 15:00 Salford City
Accrington Stanley 0 0 15:00 Crewe Alexandra
Barrow 0 0 15:00 Swindon Town
Bradford City 0 0 15:00 Gillingham
Colchester United 0 0 15:00 Wrexham
Forest Green Rovers 0 0 15:00 Milton Keynes Dons
Grimsby Town 0 0 15:00 Newport County AFC
Mansfield Town 0 0 15:00 Crawley Town
Morecambe 0 0 15:00 Doncaster Rovers
Notts County 0 0 15:00 Harrogate Town
Sutton United 0 0 15:00 Stockport County
Tranmere Rovers 0 0 15:00 Walsall
Scottish Premiership
Dundee 0 0 15:00 Motherwell
Hibernian 0 0 15:00 St. Johnstone
Kilmarnock 0 0 15:00 Ross County
Livingston 0 0 15:00 Aberdeen
St Mirren 0 0 15:00 Hearts
Spanish Copa del Rey
Athletic Bilbao 0 0 21:00 Real Mallorca
Scottish Championship
Airdrieonians 0 0 15:00 Morton
Dunfermline Athletic 0 0 15:00 Partick Thistle
Inverness CT 0 0 15:00 Arbroath
Queen's Park 0 0 15:00 Dundee United
Raith Rovers 0 0 15:00 Ayr United
Scottish League 1
Annan Athletic 0 0 15:00 Hamilton Academical
Edinburgh City 0 0 15:00 Montrose
Queen Of The South 0 0 15:00 Kelty Hearts
Stirling Albion 0 0 15:00 Alloa Athletic
Falkirk 0 0 17:30 Cove Rangers
Scottish League 2
Bonnyrigg Rose 0 0 15:00 Peterhead
Clyde 0 0 15:00 Stranraer
Elgin City 0 0 15:00 Spartans
Forfar Athletic 0 0 15:00 Dumbarton
Stenhousemuir 0 0 15:00 East Fife
National League
Oldham Athletic 1 0 12:30 Rochdale
Boreham Wood 0 0 15:00 Wealdstone
Dorking Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Altrincham
Ebbsfleet United 0 0 15:00 AFC Fylde
Hartlepool United 0 0 15:00 Aldershot Town
Maidenhead United 0 0 15:00 Barnet
Woking 0 0 15:00 Dagenham & Redbridge
York City 0 0 15:00 Eastleigh
Kidderminster Harriers 0 0 17:30 FC Halifax
German Bundesliga
1. FC Heidenheim 1846 0 0 14:30 Bayern Munich
1. FC Union Berlin 0 0 14:30 Bayer Leverkusen
Cologne 0 0 14:30 Bochum
Mainz 0 0 14:30 SV Darmstadt 98
SC Freiburg 0 0 14:30 RB Leipzig
Borussia Dortmund 0 0 17:30 Stuttgart
Italian Serie A
AC Milan 0 0 14:00 Lecce
Roma 0 0 17:00 Lazio
Empoli 0 0 19:45 Torino
French Ligue 1
RC Lens 0 0 16:00 Le Havre
Paris Saint-Germain 0 0 20:00 Clermont
The FA Trophy
Bromley 0 0 15:00 Solihull Moors
Gateshead 0 0 15:00 Macclesfield FC
Women's International Friendlies
New Zealand Women 4 0 03:00 Thailand Women FT
Costa Rica Women 0 0 22:00 Peru Women
Colombia Women 0 0 23:00 Mexico Women
SheBelieves Cup
USA Women 0 0 17:30 Japan Women
Canada Women 0 0 20:30 Brazil Women
Dutch Eredivisie
Sparta Rotterdam 0 0 15:30 Heracles Almelo
PSV Eindhoven 0 0 17:45 AZ Alkmaar
PEC Zwolle 0 0 19:00 Excelsior
FC Twente 0 0 20:00 Fortuna Sittard
League of Ireland Premier Division
Sligo Rovers 0 0 19:45 Galway United FC
Northern Irish Premiership
Coleraine 0 0 15:00 Cliftonville
Dungannon Swifts 0 0 15:00 Carrick Rangers
Glenavon 0 0 15:00 Newry City
Larne 0 0 15:00 Crusaders
Loughgall 0 0 15:00 Ballymena United
Glentoran 0 0 17:30 Linfield
Friendly Match
Besiktas 0 0 14:00 Istanbulspor
Finnish Veikkausliga
Gnistan 0 0 13:00 FC Inter Turku
FC Haka 0 0 15:00 VPS
Ilves 0 0 15:00 FC Lahti
SJK 0 0 15:00 AC Oulu
KuPS Kuopio 0 0 17:00 HJK Helsinki
Welsh Premier League
Cardiff Metropolitan University 0 0 14:30 Connah's Quay Nomads
Colwyn Bay 0 0 14:30 Pontypridd United
Aberystwyth Town 0 0 17:15 Penybont
German 2. Bundesliga
FC Nurnberg 0 2 12:00 Holstein Kiel
Hamburg 1 0 12:00 Kaiserslautern
SV 07 Elversberg 0 0 12:00 Magdeburg
Karlsruher SC 0 0 19:30 St Pauli
Polish Ekstraklasa
Korona Kielce 0 0 14:00 Stal Mielec
Ruch Chorzow 0 0 16:30 Puszcza Niepolomic
Slask Wroclaw 0 0 19:00 Warta Poznan
Hungarian NB1
Fehervar FC 0 0 13:15 Mezokovesd Zsory
Diosgyor VTK 0 0 15:30 Kisvárda
Debreceni Vasutas Sport Club 0 0 18:30 MTK Budapest
Austrian T-Mobile Bundesliga
Austria Wien 0 0 16:00 Austria Lustenau
BW Linz 0 0 18:30 RZ Pellets WAC
Greek Super League
Atromitos Athens 0 0 15:00 Panserraikos
Asteras Tripoli 0 0 17:30 Kifisia
Panetolikos 0 0 17:30 Volos NFC
OFI 0 0 18:00 PAS Giannina
Norwegian Eliteserien
Bodo/Glimt 0 0 17:00 Viking
Italian Serie B
Brescia 0 0 13:00 Pisa
FeralpiSalò 0 0 13:00 Cosenza
Spezia 0 0 13:00 Lecco
Südtirol 0 0 13:00 Parma
Ternana U 0 0 13:00 Modena
Catanzaro 0 0 15:15 Como
Palermo 0 0 15:15 Sampdoria
Reggiana 0 0 15:15 Cittadella
The FA Vase
Lincoln Utd 0 0 15:00 Romford
Agg:2 - 2
Worcester City 0 0 15:00 Great Wakering
Swedish Allsvenskan
Brommapojkarna 0 0 14:00 AIK
Chinese Super League
Tianjin Teda 2 3 08:30 Chengdu Rongcheng FT
Hangzhou Greentown 0 0 12:35 Qingdao West Coast
Australian A-League
Western United 4 2 05:30 Macarther South West United FT
Central Coast Mariners 2 1 07:30 Wellington Phoenix FT
Melbourne Victory 2 1 09:45 Melbourne City FC FT
Japanese J League
Consadole Sapporo 1 0 06:00 Gamba Osaka FT
Portuguese Primeira Liga
FC Famalicao 0 0 15:30 Vizela
Rio Ave 0 0 15:30 Gil Vicente
Braga 0 0 18:00 Arouca
Sporting Lisbon 0 0 20:30 Benfica
Belgian First Division A
Charleroi 0 0 15:00 RWDM
Standard Liege 0 0 17:15 Oud-Heverlee Leuven
Antwerp 0 0 19:45 Genk
National League South
Bath City 0 0 15:00 Tonbridge Angels
Chelmsford 0 0 15:00 Slough
Eastbourne Borough 0 0 15:00 Weymouth
Farnborough 0 0 15:00 Maidstone Utd
Hampton & Richmond 0 0 15:00 Taunton
Havant and Waterlooville 0 0 15:00 Dartford
Hemel Hempstead 0 0 15:00 Dover
St Albans 0 0 15:00 Chippenham Town
Welling United 0 0 15:00 Torquay United
Weston-s-Mare 0 0 15:00 Braintree Town
Yeovil Town 0 0 15:00 Worthing
Truro City 0 0 19:30 Aveley
National League North
Alfreton Town 0 0 15:00 Curzon Ashton
Banbury 0 0 15:00 Kings Lynn Town
Blyth Spartans 0 0 15:00 Rushall Olympic
Boston United 0 0 15:00 Brackley Town
Buxton 0 0 15:00 Chorley
Darlington 0 0 15:00 Southport
Farsley 0 0 15:00 Peterborough Sports
Gloucester 0 0 15:00 Chester FC
Scarborough Athletic 0 0 15:00 Spennymoor Town
Scunthorpe United 0 0 15:00 Hereford FC
South Shields 0 0 15:00 Bishops Stortford
Tamworth 0 0 15:00 Warrington Town
Northern Premier League
Bamber Bridge 0 0 15:00 Ashton Utd
Bradford P A 0 0 15:00 Basford United
Hyde 0 0 15:00 FC United of Manchester
Lancaster City 0 0 15:00 Gainsborough Trinity
Marine 0 0 15:00 Morpeth Town
Radcliffe 0 0 15:00 Matlock Town
Stafford Rangers 0 0 15:00 Whitby Town
Worksop 0 0 15:00 Workington
Isthmian League
Bognor Regis Town 0 0 15:00 Hastings United
Cheshunt 0 0 15:00 Lewes
Concord Rangers 0 0 15:00 Wingate & Finchley
Dulwich Hamlet 0 0 15:00 Enfield Town
Folkestone Invicta 0 0 15:00 Horsham
Haringey Borough 0 0 15:00 Billericay Town
Hornchurch 0 0 15:00 Chatham Town
Kingstonian 0 0 15:00 Margate
Potters Bar Town 0 0 15:00 Canvey Island
Whitehawk 0 0 15:00 Carshalton Athletic
Southern Premier League South
AFC Totton 0 0 15:00 Tiverton Town
Basingstoke Town 0 0 15:00 Bracknell Town
Chesham 0 0 15:00 Salisbury FC
Hanwell Town 0 0 15:00 Gosport Borough
Harrow Borough 0 0 15:00 Beaconsfield
Hayes & Yeading 0 0 15:00 Dorchester
Hendon 0 0 15:00 Walton & Hersham
Poole Town 0 0 15:00 Merthyr Town
Sholing 0 0 15:00 Didcot Town
Winchester City 0 0 15:00 Hungerford Town

