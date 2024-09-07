Football Fixtures

September 2024

Friday 6th September

UEFA Nations League
Kazakhstan 0 0 15:00 Norway FT
Lithuania 0 1 17:00 Cyprus FT
Belgium 0 0 19:45 Israel
France 0 0 19:45 Italy
Iceland 0 0 19:45 Montenegro
Kosovo 0 0 19:45 Romania
Slovenia 0 0 19:45 Austria
Wales 0 0 19:45 Turkey
FIFA World Cup South American
Argentina 3 0 01:00 Chile FT
Scottish Women's Premier League
Hibernian Women 0 0 19:35 Hearts Women
European Under-21 Championship Qualifying
Lithuania U21 1 2 13:30 Czech Rep U21 FT
Iceland U21 4 2 16:00 Denmark U21 FT
Armenia U21 1 3 17:00 Finland U21 FT
Bosnia and Herzegovina U21 0 2 17:00 Austria U21 FT
Sweden U21 9 0 17:00 Gibraltar U21 FT
Ukraine U21 2 1 17:00 Serbia U21 FT
France U21 1 1 17:30 Slovenia U21 FT
Romania U21 1 0 17:30 Montenegro U21 FT
Turkey U21 0 1 17:45 Rep of Ireland U21 FT
Luxembourg U21 2 0 18:30 Azerbaijan U21
Switzerland U21 1 1 18:30 Albania U21
Scotland U21 0 0 19:00 Spain U21
N Ireland U21 0 0 19:45 England U21
League of Ireland Premier Division
Bohemians 0 0 19:45 Shelbourne
Women's Spanish Primera Division
Espanyol Femenino 0 0 19:00 Real Madrid Women
The FA Trophy
AFC Emley 0 0 19:45 Dunston UTS
Ascot United 0 0 19:45 Merstham
Kingstonian 0 0 20:00 Eastbourne Town
Southern Premier League Central
Stourbridge 0 0 19:45 Barwell
League of Ireland First Division
Athlone 0 0 19:45 Finn Harps
Cobh Ramblers 0 0 19:45 Wexford Youths
Longford Town 0 0 19:45 Bray Wanderers
Treaty United 0 0 19:45 Kerry
U.C.D 0 0 19:45 Cork City
FIFA World Cup Oceania Qualifying
American Samoa 0 2 03:00 Samoa FT

