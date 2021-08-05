FK Jablonec vs Celtic. Europa League Qualifying Third Round.
Stadion Strelnice.
Attempt blocked. Dominik Plestil (FK Jablonec) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Milos Kratochvíl.
Attempt saved. Vaclav Pilar (FK Jablonec) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vojtech Kubista.
Attempt missed. Vojtech Kubista (FK Jablonec) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jan Krob with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Dominik Plestil (FK Jablonec) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Michal Surzyn (FK Jablonec) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
Attempt missed. David Turnbull (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Callum McGregor.
Attempt missed. Martin Dolezal (FK Jablonec) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jan Krob with a cross.
Attempt saved. Liel Abada (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Callum McGregor with a cross.
Attempt missed. Nir Bitton (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt missed. Dominik Plestil (FK Jablonec) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jakub Povazanec.
Attempt missed. Callum McGregor (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by David Turnbull.
Attempt blocked. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum McGregor.
Goal! FK Jablonec 1, Celtic 2. Vaclav Pilar (FK Jablonec) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jakub Povazanec with a through ball.
Goal! FK Jablonec 0, Celtic 2. Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nir Bitton.
Attempt blocked. Callum McGregor (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Turnbull.
Attempt blocked. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Turnbull.
Attempt saved. Liel Abada (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Anthony Ralston.
Attempt saved. Martin Dolezal (FK Jablonec) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vojtech Kubista with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Milos Kratochvíl (FK Jablonec) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Martin Dolezal.
Goal! FK Jablonec 0, Celtic 1. Liel Abada (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Liel Abada (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Greg Taylor with a cross.
Attempt saved. Vojtech Kubista (FK Jablonec) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jan Krob with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Vojtech Kubista (FK Jablonec) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dominik Plestil.
Attempt saved. David Turnbull (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Anthony Ralston.