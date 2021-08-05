59' Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

59' Foul by Jan Krob (FK Jablonec).

58' Corner, FK Jablonec. Conceded by Greg Taylor.

58' Attempt blocked. Dominik Plestil (FK Jablonec) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Milos Kratochvíl.

57' Attempt saved. Vaclav Pilar (FK Jablonec) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vojtech Kubista.

54' Greg Taylor (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

54' Foul by Greg Taylor (Celtic).

54' Milos Kratochvíl (FK Jablonec) wins a free kick on the right wing.

54' Attempt missed. Vojtech Kubista (FK Jablonec) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jan Krob with a cross.

50' Ismaila Soro (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

50' Foul by Milos Kratochvíl (FK Jablonec).

48' Attempt missed. Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) left footed shot from very close range is too high.

47' James Forrest (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

47' Foul by Michal Surzyn (FK Jablonec).

47' Foul by Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic).

47' Milos Kratochvíl (FK Jablonec) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Second Half begins FK Jablonec 1, Celtic 2.

45'+2' First Half ends, FK Jablonec 1, Celtic 2.

45'+1' David Turnbull (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

45'+1' Foul by Vojtech Kubista (FK Jablonec).

44' Offside, FK Jablonec. Vojtech Kubista tries a through ball, but Milos Kratochvíl is caught offside.

44' Attempt blocked. Dominik Plestil (FK Jablonec) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

44' Corner, FK Jablonec. Conceded by Anthony Ralston.

42' Attempt missed. Michal Surzyn (FK Jablonec) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.

41' Foul by Ismaila Soro (Celtic).

41' Vaclav Pilar (FK Jablonec) wins a free kick on the left wing.

39' Attempt missed. David Turnbull (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Callum McGregor.

37' Attempt missed. Martin Dolezal (FK Jablonec) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jan Krob with a cross.

36' Foul by Anthony Ralston (Celtic).

36' Vaclav Pilar (FK Jablonec) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

36' Attempt saved. Liel Abada (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Callum McGregor with a cross.

35' Ismaila Soro (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

35' Foul by Vojtech Kubista (FK Jablonec).

34' Attempt missed. Nir Bitton (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

31' Offside, Celtic. James Forrest tries a through ball, but David Turnbull is caught offside.

31' Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Michal Surzyn.

28' Attempt missed. Dominik Plestil (FK Jablonec) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jakub Povazanec.

24' Attempt missed. Callum McGregor (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by David Turnbull.

23' Attempt blocked. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum McGregor.

17' Goal! FK Jablonec 1, Celtic 2. Vaclav Pilar (FK Jablonec) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jakub Povazanec with a through ball.

16' Goal! FK Jablonec 0, Celtic 2. Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nir Bitton.

15' Attempt blocked. Callum McGregor (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Turnbull.

15' Attempt blocked. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Turnbull.

15' Attempt saved. Liel Abada (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Anthony Ralston.

13' Attempt saved. Martin Dolezal (FK Jablonec) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vojtech Kubista with a headed pass.

13' Attempt blocked. Milos Kratochvíl (FK Jablonec) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

13' Attempt blocked. Milos Kratochvíl (FK Jablonec) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Martin Dolezal.

12' Goal! FK Jablonec 0, Celtic 1. Liel Abada (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

12' Attempt blocked. Liel Abada (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Greg Taylor with a cross.

11' Offside, FK Jablonec. Jaroslav Zeleny tries a through ball, but Vaclav Pilar is caught offside.

11' Foul by Ismaila Soro (Celtic).

11' Vojtech Kubista (FK Jablonec) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

10' Carl Starfelt (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

10' Foul by Martin Dolezal (FK Jablonec).

8' Attempt saved. Vojtech Kubista (FK Jablonec) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jan Krob with a cross.

7' Corner, FK Jablonec. Conceded by Nir Bitton.

7' Attempt blocked. Vojtech Kubista (FK Jablonec) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dominik Plestil.

7' Attempt saved. David Turnbull (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Anthony Ralston.

4' Offside, FK Jablonec. Michal Surzyn tries a through ball, but Martin Dolezal is caught offside.

First Half begins.