Kenny: 'Ireland's toughest game' | Egan expected to be fitThe odds are stacked against Republic of Ireland as they attempt to resurrect their Group B campaign, which so far has yielded just three points from as many games, a run which includes a 1-0 home defeat by France in Dublin.Didier Deschamps' men are ranked second by FIFA, while the Republic have slipped to 53rd, and they realistically need to win at least one of the two games this week if they are to keep their campaign alive.Asked if the trip to Paris was his toughest game to date as Ireland boss, Kenny said: "I would say it is, yes. I'd say that's most likely accurate."France have been to the last two World Cup finals. They won the World Cup, then obviously lost last year on penalties to win two World Cups in a row, so they're definitely within the two best teams in the world, if not the best."We obviously respect their talent and to come into their backyard, into their home arena and play them presents a stiff challenge and one that we understand is difficult."But we're very excited by it as well and we understand that it's an opportunity for us."Skipper John Egan is expected to be fit after shaking off knee and ankle problems, while Andrew Omobamidele, who was drafted in as cover for the Sheffield United man, has now joined the squad in Paris after being given compassionate leave following the death of his grandfather.