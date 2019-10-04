Fulham vs Charlton preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Fulham face Charlton in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Football.

Team news

Fulham boss Scott Parker reported no fresh selection concerns ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match against Charlton. The Cottagers won 4-1 at Reading on Tuesday night to extend their unbeaten run to five matches.

Midfielder Harry Arter returned to the starting line-up at the Madejski Stadium along with defender Denis Odoi and forward Bobby Decordova-Reid. Steven Sessegnon, Harrison Reed and Ivan Cavaleiro, though, could all be in contention again having been unused substitutes.

Charlton will check on forward Chuks Aneke ahead of the trip to Craven Cottage. Aneke came on as a second-half substitute in Wednesday night's 2-1 home defeat by Swansea, but picked up a groin issue so will be assessed.

Defender Ben Purrington was forced off at The Valley by his groin problem, which could leave the Addicks short of cover at left-back. Top scorer Lyle Taylor (knee) continues his recovery, along with forward Tomer Hemed (thigh), midfielder Beram Kayal (groin) and defender Lewis Page (Achilles).

Harry Arter could be named in Fulham's starting line-up for the second game in succession

Recent form

After a mixed start, Fulham have got into the groove in the last month and are unbeaten in all competitions since exiting the Carabao Cup following defeat to Southampton on August 27. Last time out, they thumped Reading 4-1 and, four days earlier, ran out 2-0 winners against Wigan. Those two victories came after a run of three successive 1-1 draws.

The Addicks' form has been almost totally contrasting. In the early weeks, Lee Bowyer's promoted side were winning games left, right and centre, but since star man Lyle Taylor suffered an injury during the international break, they have suffered. On Tuesday, they lost to Swansea but a brilliant 1-0 win at home to Leeds came in between that and defeats to Wigan and Birmingham.

Lyle Taylor has been sidelined with injury since August

What the managers said…

Fulham boss Scott Parker: "I've been back as a player and got a lot of stick because I left on bad terms. I understood the fans' disappointment when I left as we were flying, doing really well, and I was a large part of it at the time. I went and watched Charlton against Swansea…going back to The Valley and seeing some old faces there.

Scott Parker's Fulham are unbeaten in their last five Championship games

"This is a club that was a large part of my life and a club which I owe so much to. It gave me the opportunity to become the player I did. It gave me that opportunity to show what I could do under Alan Curbishley. It nurtured me and gave me some of the core values I have today. I hold Charlton in nothing but high regard."

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer: "It's a tough challenge. They are one of the favourites to get promotion, that's their expectation I think. For me they have the best squad in the division. A lot of Premier League players, a lot of experienced Premier League players.

"Defensively, we're going to have to be right, we're going to have to do the defensive side of the game very well and then once we do that we have to move the ball quickly. Nothing changes from our side."

Talking point - Bowyer's Addicks exceeding expectations

When Lee Bowyer guided Charlton to League One play-off glory back in May, it's fair to say most Addicks fans wouldn't have expected to see them sitting comfortably in the top half of the Championship, where they hadn't been seen since the 2015/16 campaign.

What's even more unexpected is that Lee Bowyer - who was running a fishing business in France just a few years ago - remains at the helm, despite coming close to leaving The Valley after a behind-the-scenes issues. The brilliant start has been slowed due to an injury to star striker Lyle Taylor, but Saturday's London derby provides an ideal platform to reignite it.

Latest highlights

Opta stats

Fulham are unbeaten in their last 10 matches against Charlton in all competitions (W5 D5 L0) since a 2-1 defeat in December 2004 in the Premier League.

Charlton are winless in 12 away matches against Fulham in all competitions (W0 D3 L9), losing their last three visits by an aggregate score of 10-0.

Fulham have won 16 of their last 20 home Championship games (including play-offs), losing just once in that run (W16 D3 L1).

Charlton haven't lost consecutive away league matches since December 2018, losing to Coventry and Barnsley in League One.

Fulham have lost only one of their last 10 London derbies in the Championship (W5 D4 L1), a 3-1 defeat to Brentford in December 2017.

Charlton have won their last three league London derbies - they haven't won four consecutively since March 2000 under Alan Curbishley.

Prutton's prediction

Fulham blew Reading away in midweek, and probably still would have done even if John Swift hadn't been sent off at 1-0. They will do that to teams this season that give them space to play.

Charlton won't. They will be right up for this at Craven Cottage and keen to bounce back from their midweek defeat, having initially taken the lead against Swansea. Score draw for me.

David Prutton predicts: 2-2 (16/1 with Sky Bet)