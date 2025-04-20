Fulham 1-2 Chelsea: Tyrique George and Pedro Neto strike late to earn crucial comeback win to boost Champions League hopes

Pedro Neto smashed in a 93rd-minute winner as Chelsea reignited their Champions League qualification hopes by beating rivals Fulham 2-1 with a dramatic late turnaround.

Chelsea were heading for a damaging defeat having been booed off at half-time by their travelling supporters after Alex Iwobi fired Fulham ahead from the edge of the box during the first half.

The pressure had been mounting on head coach Enzo Maresca after winning only once in their last four league games, but teenager Tyrique George levelled in the 83rd minute, just five minutes after replacing striker Nicolas Jackson.

Player ratings: Fulham: Leno (7); Tete (6), Andersen (6), Bassey (6), Robinson (6); Berge (6), Lukic (6); Sessegnon (6), Pereira (6), Iwobi (7); Jimenez (6).



Subs: Cairney (6), Castagne (6), Wilson (6), Traore (n/a), Vinicius (n/a).



Chelsea: Sanchez (6); James (5), Chalobah (6), Colwill (6), Cucurella (6); Caicedo (7), Fernandez (7); Madueke (5), Palmer (6), Neto (8); Jackson (5).



Subs: Sancho (6), Gusto (6), George (8), Tosin (n/a)



Player of the Match: Pedro Neto

Then came a potentially significant moment in Chelsea's season as Neto controlled before swivelling in the box and sending an unstoppable drive high into the net to earn a crucial three points that lifts them into fifth, a point behind Manchester City.

Image: Alex Iwobi opens the scoring for Fulham against Chelsea

Maresca had brought on Malo Gusto and Jadon Sancho for captain Reece James and Noni Madueke at half-time which helped Chelsea have more control in the second half although they were far from their best despite being at full strength.

Sancho tested Bernd Leno and Neto was denied with the visitors' best chance of the half while Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson both looked woefully out-of-form.

Chelsea, though, who came back from two down against Ipswich last weekend, showed character again and will hope this win can be a springboard for the run-in.

Fulham's hopes of qualifying for Europe have been dented with two defeats this week that leave them in ninth - a point behind eight-placed Bournemouth.

Maresca: Chelsea's season can become very good with CL spot

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca says he updated the tactics to play more dynamically in the second half against Fulham, a move which helped them to an important derby win

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca said:

"Personally, the goal from Pedro (Neto) doesn't change my view of the season. I said three or four days ago and I will repeat, Chelsea in the last two years have never been in the Champions League spots and this season we spent all season there.

"So today's win doesn't change my view. It's already a good season and can become very good if we finish in the Champions League spots, no doubt.

"But for sure today was an important win because first of all it's a derby, second it gives us the chance to be there. And probably it was the most difficult win and the reason why is because [Chelsea's rivals for the Champions League places] all played yesterday.

"So it was a must-win game and I think after we conceded the goal is the reason why we struggled a bit more because for the players it became more difficult. In the second half we were much better."

Silva: A harsh result

Marco Silva says his Fulham side struggled in the second half against Chelsea

Fulham manager Marco Silva said:

"Very difficult moment for us. Our first half was very good. The way we controlled them and the way we played in our way. We connected well with our attacking players and the balance between both things were very, very good and because of that we were winning and were the best team in the first half.

"Unfortunately, we spoke about it at half-time, we had to start the second half really well. We weren't able to build from the back anymore, it was the moment for us to make better decisions and of course without the ball for long periods was difficult for us.

"They didn't have chances, but they arrived in more dangerous areas than us in the second half. It's a harsh result for us because of the way we played in the first half but we should have kept the same quality but unfortunately it was not possible for us."

Story of the match in stats...