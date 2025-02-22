Fulham 0-2 Crystal Palace: Oliver Glasner marks year in charge of Eagles by downing in-form Cottagers

Oliver Glasner marked one year in charge of Crystal Palace by guiding them to a fifth straight-away win with a 2-0 victory at an in-form Fulham.

In a performance that summed up Glasner's reign, Palace counteracted Fulham's dominance in possession to see an own goal from Joachim Andersen and a sublime effort from Daniel Munoz help them stun Marco Silva's side and limit them to zero shots on target.

Fulham started the game the more sure of the two teams, dominating possession early on. Their fans were perhaps a touch frustrated when referee Rob Jones looked as though he'd let play run when Chris Richards swiped at Emile Smith Rowe to stop a move. However, those feelings of frustration grew to vocal anger as a Will Hughes challenge on Calvin Bassey went unpunished.

Palace took the lead from a resulting corner kick as Joachim Anderson glanced the ball into his own net despite Maxence Lacroix claiming the goal during his celebration.

Palace battled their lead until the second half where they first doubled their lead only to be denied by VAR when Eberechi Eze's clever backheel found Jean-Philippe Mateta inches offside. Though his goal was chalked off, Mateta was at the heart of the goal when Palace eventually did find a second.

Fulham were punished for overplaying and a countercharge led by Mateta resulted in Munoz receiving the ball at a tight angle before arrowing his effort into the far corner.

Silva's side continued to dominate the ball well into the eight minutes of added time but Palace 'keeper Dean Henderson remained untested.

An underwhelming Fulham display denies them the opportunity to move into the top seven while Palace are up to 13th.

