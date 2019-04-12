Fulham vs Everton preview: Scott Parker says club already rebuilding for next season

Fulham caretaker manager Scott Parker says the club are already building for next season in the Sky Bet Championship ahead of hosting Everton on Saturday.

The club's ninth straight Premier League defeat in their last encounter at Watford - a 4-1 reverse at Vicarage Road - confirmed the end of their short stay back in the top flight.

Fulham now take on Marco Silva's in-form side at Craven Cottage, seeking to record a first home win since beating Brighton 4-2 on January 29 - but they have a poor record against the Toffees.

The Whites have failed to win any of their last 10 meetings in the Premier League, losing eight - their longest winless run against the Merseysiders in league competition.

"The dust has settled a little bit after what was an emotional night at Watford," Parker said, reflecting on his side's relegation.

"As much as we are disappointed with the season, we move on. We have five games left, and we have half an eye on next season. This is an important time for this football club as we look to build for next season, where we want to have a massive impact.

"Regarding myself, I've said many times that I'm not focusing on me. I just want to improve things. The most important thing for me is sending out a team where people can see organisation and belief, and hopefully that gets us some results.

"I'm in constant discussion with the owner about how we can improve things. I'm looking at the long-term future of the club, whether I'm the manager or not."

Marco Silva believes Everton should be regularly competing in Europe.

The Toffees have qualified for the Europa League in only two of the last eight campaigns, but could book their spot in next season's competition with a seventh-place Premier League finish.

Silva said: "One of the things, looking to the future of our club, is we should be a club participating all the years in European football.

"Playing in European competitions is just a target, we know it's not really easy as many clubs want the same, but it's something that has to be in our mind and has to be a goal for us.

"For us to achieve that, we have to keep doing the right things, keep growing as a squad, prepare well to achieve that."

Team news

Fulham look set to be without four players. After missing the 4-1 defeat at Watford on April 2 with a muscular injury, striker Floyd Ayite faces late fitness test after only returned to training on Thursday.

Defender Alfie Mawson, out since the end of December, is getting closer to a return but this weekend's game comes too soon, while midfielder Lazar Markovic (calf) and goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli (knee) are definitely out.

Everton defender Michael Keane has shaken off an illness that prompted his last-minute withdrawal against Arsenal, and is fit for this weekend's visit to Fulham.

Toffees boss Marco Silva has a selection conundrum as Keane's replacement and club captain Phil Jagielka scored the winner against the Gunners.

Fellow defender Yerry Mina remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, but midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin returns to contention after recovering from an ankle complaint.

Opta stats

After losing their first seven away Premier League games against Fulham, Everton have won three of their last six (D2 L1).

Everton have lost only one of their last 19 Premier League away matches against newly promoted teams (W7 D11), losing versus Burnley in October 2016 (1-2).

Already relegated Fulham have conceded at least twice in each of their last 13 Premier League games, losing 12 of them (W1). The only teams to have conceded 2+ goals in more consecutive top-flight matches are Manchester United (16 games from April-October 1930) and Newcastle United (14 games from May-October 1977).

Everton are looking to win four consecutive Premier League games for the first time since September 2016.

Everton have won three of their six away league games so far in 2019 (L3) - they only won four of their 18 on the road in the whole of 2018 (W4 D4 L10).

Everton won their last league visit to London, beating West Ham 2-0. They've not won consecutive league games in the capital since May 2015.

Fulham have had fewer different goalscorers (exc. own-goals) than any other side in the Premier League this season (9).

Everton's Gylfi Sigurdsson has scored four goals in four Premier League matches against Fulham, including netting twice in this season's reverse fixture in September.

Before joining Fulham, Ryan Babel had won all 11 Premier League games in which he scored. He's since netted in three games for the Cottagers, losing all of them.

Merson's prediction

Fulham are playing for pride, but they're not good enough. At the end of the day, you've just got to look at them and say they aren't good enough. They let in virtually two goals every game, and I can't see anything but an Everton win.

Everton are playing very well at the moment, or at least in the last two-and-a-half games. They had the second half against Chelsea, then the West Ham game, and then beat Arsenal.

I fancy them to win again, very comfortably.

PAUL PREDICTS: 0-3