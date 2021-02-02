Fulham vs Leicester preview, team news, prediction, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Fulham vs Leicester in the Premier League on Tuesday; kick-off 6pm.
Team news
Scott Parker has no new injury concerns as his Fulham side look for their first victory of the Premier League season since their 2-1 win at Leicester in November.
Terence Kongolo returned to training on Monday but is still having modified sessions.
Captain Tom Cairney has made some improvement with an ongoing knee problem, but Parker said the club are taking it week by week and have not said when the midfielder could feature again.
Leicester's bad luck with injuries is showing little signs of improving, with Timothy Castagne and Wesley Fofana added to the list.
Both were forced off with hamstring issues during the home defeat by Leeds on Sunday and are doubts as the Foxes prepare to travel to London.
Top scorer Jamie Vardy continues to recover from hernia surgery and Wilfred Ndidi (hamstring) is around 10 days away from a return.
How to follow
Follow the game in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Jones Knows prediction
This one just screams draw to me, something Fulham specialise in.
Scott Parker's team put in a very Fulham performance at West Brom. For 45 minutes they were bright, inventive and tactically very accomplished, yet, they ended the game perhaps fortunate to walk away with a 2-2 draw as they failed to grab the big moments in the match by the scruff.
Meanwhile, Leicester felt the force of their lack of squad depth in the home defeat to Leeds. Ayoze Perez just simply is not Jamie Vardy, the drop-off Leicester see in that part of the pitch is massive when Vardy is missing. Plus, Wilfred Ndidi's absence makes them more susceptible to the counter-attack. Both are missing for this one, too. Vardy is in the process of recovering from a hernia operation and could return to training later in the week. Ndidi, meanwhile, suffered a minor hamstring tear in the 1-1 draw at Everton.
Tight game.
JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-1 (7/1 with Sky Bet)
Opta stats
- Fulham have lost just one of their seven Premier League meetings with Leicester (W3 D3), going down 1-3 at the King Power Stadium in March 2019.
- Leicester haven't won any of their last five away games against Fulham in all competitions (D2 L3) since a 1-0 win in the second tier in April 1983.
- Fulham have won just one of their last 11 Premier League home games (D3 L7), with that victory coming against fellow strugglers West Brom in November (2-0).
- Only Manchester United have earned more away points in the Premier League this season than Leicester (23), with the Foxes losing just one of their 10 games on the road so far (W7 D2).
- Fulham have lost their first three home games in 2021 in all competitions - they have never lost their first four home games in a calendar year as a Football League side.
- Leicester are unbeaten in their last seven away matches in all competitions (W5 D2) - they last had a longer such run between April and December 2015 (14 matches).
- Scott Parker could be the first Fulham manager since Martin Jol in August 2013 (five in a row) to lose four home games in a row in all competitions - their last two runs of four home defeats have seen two different managers take charge over the spell: March 2014 (Meulensteen & Magath) and March 2019 (Ranieri and Parker).
- Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers hasn't suffered two defeats against a single newly promoted club in a Premier League season since 2011/12 versus Norwich City, when he himself was in charge of newly promoted Swansea.
- Fulham striker Bobby De Cordova-Reid has netted seven goals in 22 games in all competitions in 2020/21, one more than he managed last season in 46 appearances for the Whites. Only in 2017/18 for Bristol City has he scored more in a single season (21 goals).
- Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans has been directly involved in at least one goal in all four of the Foxes' away games in all competitions in 2021, scoring three goals and assisting once.