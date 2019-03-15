Fulham vs Liverpool preview: Reds can go back top with win

Fulham host Liverpool live on Super Sunday from Craven Cottage

Liverpool can go back to the top of the Premier League table if they beat Fulham on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

With Manchester City in FA Cup action this weekend, Jurgen Klopp's side have the chance to take a two-point lead ahead of the international break.

However, the manager played down the importance of going back into first, saying: "Psychologically we didn't struggle because we are not ahead of them anymore and it doesn't change.

"Being ahead of City is not that important but we have a game at the weekend and we want to win that game.

"Obviously we are then ahead but it doesn't mean a lot. The game in hand for City is (Manchester) United, for sure not an easy one, but it is not decided at the weekend because of that."

Scott Parker is yet to win a game as caretaker manager of Fulham, and he knows his side faces another big test against potential Premier League winners.

"It's going to be a massive challenge. Liverpool is a team that is fighting at the right end, in terms of fighting for the championship," he said. "They're a team full of individual quality and are up there with the world's best."

Team news

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will miss the trip with an ankle injury sustained in the midweek Champions League victory over Bayern Munich.

It means Fabinho will come back into the side, having initially been rested for the Champions League tie, while Naby Keita will be assessed after missing the trip to Germany with a minor injury.

Parker has no new injury concerns. Fulham will still be without a trio of players - although Andre Schurrle is training again after a virus.

Defender Alfie Mawson (knee) remains absent as does goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli after surgery on his own knee issue.

Opta stats

Fulham have lost their last five Premier League meetings with Liverpool since a 1-0 win at Anfield in May 2012.

Liverpool have won their last two Premier League away games against Fulham - they've never won three in a row on the road against the Cottagers in the top-flight.

None of Fulham's 13 Premier League home meetings with Liverpool have finished as a draw, with the Cottagers winning five and losing eight.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League games against promoted sides (W10 D1), winning the last eight in a row. They've scored 31 goals and conceded just four in that run since a 0-2 loss at Hull in February 2017.

Fulham have lost nine of their last 10 Premier League games (W1), including each of the last six in a row. They've not lost more consecutively in the top-flight since a run of 11 in February 1962.

Liverpool have conceded more goals in their 10 Premier League games in 2019 (9) than they had in their 20 such matches before the turn of the year this season (8).

Liverpool's last three Premier League away games have finished level, with the last two ending 0-0. They last drew four in a row on the road between April-August 1996, while they've never had three consecutive goalless draws away from home in the top-flight.

Fulham have lost a league-high 17 Premier League matches by a margin of two or more goals this season. The most a side has ever lost by 2+ goals in a 38-game season is 19, by Fulham themselves in 2013-14.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has had a hand in 12 goals in his last eight Premier League appearances against newly-promoted sides (6 goals, 6 assists).

Liverpool's Sadio Mane has scored eight goals in his last eight Premier League games, though just one of these has come away from Anfield.

Charlie's prediction

A fantastic result in Munich could come at a cost. Yes, you're in the draw and you deserve to be there, but it wasn't a good performance. Bayern were terrible, Liverpool were just a shade better. Sadio Mane is the man, not Mohamed Salah or Roberto Firmino.

Virgil van Dijk and Mane are the two getting them through this situation and I'm not convinced with their midfield either but I think Fulham are gone also [with Huddersfield]. There's a bit of pride to be left, but I don't know what Scott Parker can do to keep anything going. I'm expecting Salah to get back on the scoresheet this weekend.

It eases the burden of the pressure [City not playing in the league this weekend] because they don't look really nervous. They do get agitated and frustrated, because when the front three are playing that well they need someone else to get them through. It has been Jurgen Klopp who has been getting caught up in the pressure of the situation but good coaches can ease the burden. I think it will be a fairly comfortable statement [by Liverpool] and it will be a statement of intent to say to Man City 'we're not going away'.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Fulham 0-3 Liverpool (7/1 with Sky Bet)