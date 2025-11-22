 Skip to content

Fulham vs Sunderland; Premier League

Craven CottageAttendance27,560.

Fulham 1

  • R Jiménez (84th minute)

Sunderland 0

    Fulham 1-0 Sunderland: Raul Jimenez nets late to pull Cottagers away from relegation zone against high-flying Black Cats

    Report and free match highlights as Fulham leave it late to secure much-needed three points against high-flying Sunderland; Raul Jimenez turned in a Samuel Chukwueze cross to seal the win; Fulham had dominated with 24 total shots; Marco Silva's side move up to 14th

    William Bitibiri

    Football Journalist @williambitibiri

    Saturday 22 November 2025 17:09, UK

    Raul Jimenez
    Image: Raul Jimenez scored late on to secure a vital win for Fulham over Sunderland

    Raul Jimenez left it late to secure Fulham a much-needed win against high-flying Sunderland in the pouring rain at Craven Cottage.

    Fulham dominated proceedings in search of their fourth win of the season, but as the game wore on it seemed like they would rue a host of missed opportunities.

    But Samuel Chukwueze's perfectly-weighted cross and a deft Jimenez finish spared Marco Silva's side.

    Fulham faced a reality of being dragged into the relegation zone coming into the game, sitting just a point clear of the trap door, but victory means they climb to 14th.

    Sunderland, who could have moved within four points of league leaders Arsenal, were well beaten, managing just one shot on target in either half.

    Regis Le Bris' side drop to sixth but could end this round of fixtures as low as 10th with Manchester United, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur still to play.

