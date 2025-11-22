Fulham 1-0 Sunderland: Raul Jimenez nets late to pull Cottagers away from relegation zone against high-flying Black Cats

Raul Jimenez left it late to secure Fulham a much-needed win against high-flying Sunderland in the pouring rain at Craven Cottage.

Fulham dominated proceedings in search of their fourth win of the season, but as the game wore on it seemed like they would rue a host of missed opportunities.

But Samuel Chukwueze's perfectly-weighted cross and a deft Jimenez finish spared Marco Silva's side.

Fulham faced a reality of being dragged into the relegation zone coming into the game, sitting just a point clear of the trap door, but victory means they climb to 14th.

Sunderland, who could have moved within four points of league leaders Arsenal, were well beaten, managing just one shot on target in either half.

Regis Le Bris' side drop to sixth but could end this round of fixtures as low as 10th with Manchester United, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur still to play.

