Fulham 0-1 Tottenham: Tosin Adarabioyo own goal hands Spurs narrow win at Craven Cottage

An unfortunate Tosin Adarabioyo own goal saw Tottenham edge to a narrow 1-0 win at Fulham, with the hosts once again frustrated in front of goal.

Fulham had seen a plethora of chances pass them by in a goalless draw against Crystal Palace at the weekend and a lack of cutting edge up front was once again their Achilles heel on Thursday.

They were unable to keep a third successive home clean sheet when Adarabioyo (19) inadvertently turned Dele Alli's flick into his own net to ultimately hand Spurs their first league away win since January 17.

Fulham dominated the second half and thought they had deservedly equalised when Josh Maja (62) fired home, but the ball had hit Mario Lemina on the arm just before and VAR ruled out the strike.

The hosts will feel like it is another opportunity missed - a victory would have taken them out of the bottom three for the first time since Christmas - but remain in 18th.

Meanwhile, the win boosts Spurs' chance of finishing in a European spot and have won back-to-back Premier League games for the first time since November. They are now three points from West Ham in fifth, although the two teams directly above them - Liverpool and Chelsea - play later on Thursday, live on Sky Sports.

How Spurs edged to victory at Craven Cottage

Image: Tottenham celebrate the opening goal against Fulham at Craven Cottage

It was an achingly familiar story for Fulham. They began well in the first half with some good attacking build-up, but failed to create any clear-cut chances. Their best was in the seventh minute when Ademola Lookman sent a shot straight at the waiting Hugo Lloris.

After beating Burnley 4-0 on Sunday, Tottenham soon began to find their feet as Gareth Bale and Davinson Sanchez saw shots blocked by Alphonse Areola, but Bale was offside as Heung-Min Son played him through. Harry Kane - who had scored in each of his four appearances against Fulham prior to the game - should have put Spurs ahead in the 18th minute, but his free header went straight at the goalkeeper.

Player ratings Fulham: Areola (7), Cavaleiro (7), Andersen (7), Adarabioyo (7), Aina (7), Reed (7), Lemina (6), Robinson (7), Loftus-Cheek (7), Lookman (8), Maja (7).



Subs used: Anguissa (6), Mitrovic (6), Bryan (6).



Tottenham: Lloris (7), Doherty (6), Sanchez (7), Alderweireld (7), Davies (7), Ndombele (7), Hojbjerg (7), Bale (6), Alli (7), Son (7), Kane (7).



Subs used: Moura (6), Sissoko (6), Lamela (6).



Man of the match: Ademola Lookman.

Tottenham made the breakthrough a minute later. There was some wonderful build-up as Alli sent Son away down the left, with the South Korea international then sending a low, fizzing cross through the area. Alli was there with the flick, which was inadvertently turned home by the legs of Adarabioyo, who was awarded the unfortunate own goal a few minutes later.

Spurs continued to see the better of the attacking play. Alli and Son combined again as the former sent in the cross this time, but Son could only direct his header wide.

Team news Fulham made three changes. Kenny Tete, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Bobby Decordova-Reid dropped to the bench, with Ivan Cavaleiro, Mario Lemina and Antonee Robinson coming into the XI.

Tottenham also made three changes. Serge Aurier, Sergio Reguilon and Lucas Moura dropped out with Matt Doherty, Ben Davies and Dele Alli returning to the XI.

But Fulham's best chance came with the last kick of the half. Antonee Robinson picked out Maja in the middle but, under pressure and with a poor first touch, could only send the ball back to the waiting Lemina. However, the Southampton loanee lofted his effort well into the empty stands.

Image: Fulham captain Joachim Andersen talks to referee David Coote after their equaliser was disallowed for handball

Fulham dominated the second half, and their two centre-backs had sights of goal in the opening 10 minutes. Joachim Andersen nodded an Ivan Cavaleiro free-kick goalwards, but Lloris tipped it over the crossbar with his fingertips. Adarabioyo tried to redeem himself from the corner with a header, but again, Lloris was over to his left to make the save.

Fulham thought they had deservedly equalised just after the hour mark. Maja twisted and turned himself into space in the area, but his initial effort was seen away by Sanchez. However, the ball hit Lemina on the arm before landing again to Maja, who then fired past Lloris. But VAR checked the goal and correctly - albeit harshly - ruled it out for handball.

Image: Josh Maja points to his arm after his goal was ruled out for handball

Kane could have put the result to bed in the final 10 minutes, but saw another glorious chance pas shim by. He was picked out by Erik Lamela, but his effort went straight at Areola. The hosts continued to play superb football, forcing real concentration from the Spurs defence but could not find the net as they were once again frustrated.

Man of the match - Ademola Lookman

It's not often that the man of the match is given to someone on the losing side, but it proves just how well Fulham played and they truly deserved at least a point against Tottenham.

Lookman was particularly lively for the hosts, especially in the second half. He was a menace down the left and even Lloris was telling his players to do something about it by the midway point. Lookman had two shots and made two key passes - the joint highest of Fulham's squad.

He always drew three fouls, although it is a shame that the resulting free kicks could not be turned into Fulham goals.

Opta stats

This was only Tottenham's fourth Premier League 1-0 win where the only goal was an own goal, but the second to come under Jose Mourinho (also vs Everton in July 2020).

Tottenham have won each of their last six away Premier League games against Fulham, a run which began back in the 2010-11 season.

Fulham have failed to score in eight home Premier League games this season - the joint-most of any side in 2020-21 (also West Brom).

Tosin Adarabioyo was the first Fulham player to score a Premier League own goal since Denis Odoi v Burnley in January 2019. His was also the first own goal that Spurs have benefitted from in this season's Premier League.

What's next?

Liverpool

Fulham Sunday 7th March 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

Tottenham Hotspur

Crystal Palace Sunday 7th March 7:00pm Kick off 7:15pm

Fulham will be live on Sky Sports this weekend as they travel to Liverpool in the Premier League; kick-off 2pm. Tottenham will play later on Sunday when they host Crystal Palace, also live on Sky Sports; kick-off 7.15pm.