Fulham 2-0 Tottenham: Ryan Sessegnon scores against old club after Rodrigo Muniz opener as Marco Silva's side go eighth

Ryan Sessegnon struck a stunner against his former club as Fulham boosted their hopes of European qualification with a 2-0 win over toothless Tottenham at Craven Cottage to move up to eighth in the Premier League.

Sessegnon had netted his first goal since October 2022 against Wolves last month and added another in fine fashion here just a minute after coming on to seal this win, outmuscling Ben Davies before bending the ball into the far corner. It was particularly galling for Tottenham, as it came just moments after Lucas Bergvall was denied a penalty despite Calvin Bassey's rough challenge.

Rodrigo Muniz, another substitute, had put Fulham ahead 10 minutes earlier with an accurate finish into the bottom corner after a sharp touch and pass from Andreas Pereira and those goals gave Marco Silva cause for celebration in his 200th Premier League game as a manager.

The home side had dominated the first half without carving out a clear opening but came through a step-up from Spurs in the second half to clinch the three points. They are now just three points off fifth-placed Man City. The race for Europe is tighter than ever - and Fulham are in it.

Spurs' own aspirations in the league have long been over and that was signalled by the seven changes Ange Postecoglou made from the team which earned Europa League progress against AZ Alkmaar on Thursday. Nonetheless, this was a poor showing from his side who have now lost 15 top-flight games this term and Mathys Tel was left calling for fans to get behind the team after the final whistle in an exchange with supporters in the away end.

Image: Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon (bottom) celebrates his goal as team-mate Rodrigo Muniz leaps over him

They will point to the penalty call, which left referee Andy Madley unmoved, but they managed just three touches in the Fulham box in the first half. Half-time subs Heung-Min Son and Bergvall added some impetus but Dominic Solanke spurned a couple of headers and then volleyed Spurs' best chance over from James Maddison's clever touch.

They remain down in 13th and head into the international break with thoughts about that Europa League quarter-final against Eintracht Frankfurt foremost in their minds.

Postecoglou: Fifteen league defeats is unacceptable

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou:

"I get [the fans'] disappointment. It's unacceptable. Fifteen defeats [in the league] is nowhere near good enough, nowhere near the level we need to be. I understand the supporters' frustrations with that.

"It was another day where we let a game get away from us that we shouldn't have.

"It's not like we've been blown off the park. Until the point they scored, I thought we were the team that was getting on top. We had a couple of really good chances to go 1-0 up which would have put the pressure on them.

"It's happened too many times this year. We just allow the opposition to give them a lift into the game by conceding soft goals. Today was another of those days."

O'Hara: Ange is clinging on to his job

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O'Hara speaking to Sky Sports News:

"It was a really poor performance again from Spurs. We've been inconsistent all season, lacklustre in possession, no real edge to our game, no bite.

"I understand we've got the Europa League and we have put all our eggs in that basket but the Premier League is bread and butter. The standard of the performances this season in the Premier League is nowhere near good enough.

"For me, I think Ange is clinging on to his job right now, he really is.

"We've got to play Frankfurt in the quarter-finals. They're a good team. That is a tough game and I think if we go out then, I think it's probably see you later to Ange Postecoglou at Spurs.

"I do because I just don't see a way back.

Silva praises impact from the bench

Fulham boss Marco Silva:

"Tottenham started well in the second half and we needed a reaction. First half we were able to beat the pressure. In the first half we deserved more from the game, there were not many clear-cut chances for both sides. The impact from the bench was really good. We were the better team on the pitch."

On Sessegnon's goal: "It was emotional. The injuries, sometimes that can be hard for the players to deal with. He's in much better shape right now. We all know his quality. The first goal again at Craven Cottage, against Tottenham as well, he did it in a fantastic way, right-footed, something he's been working on in the training sessions. It was a nice reward for him."

On whether Fulham are feeling the pressure of a European bid: "When you win football matches and you are in positions people probably didn't expect at the beginning of the season it's never a problem for us. The last three seasons we have been recognised as a very good Premier League side. For us to be in the position we are in now is not something that takes a lot of time from the team. It's a privilege for us. It means we're doing something very good."

