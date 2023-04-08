Fulham 0-1 West Ham: Harrison Reed own goal eases pressure on Hammers boss David Moyes

West Ham secured a vital 1-0 victory at Fulham to ease their relegation fears and ease the pressure on boss David Moyes, in a game he could not afford to lose at Craven Cottage.

Moyes admitted his job was on the line after the 5-1 humiliation at home to Newcastle on Wednesday but, having retained the support of co-owner David Sullivan, it was Harrison Reed's unfortunate 23rd-minute first-half own goal that proved the difference.

Lacking in a focal point of real quality in the continued absence of Aleksandar Mitrovic, Carlos Vinicius fed off scraps for Fulham, but Lukasz Fabianski was barely drawn into action, with Andreas Pereira being thwarted as he attempted to round the goalkeeper as close as the hosts would come.

Bernd Leno denied Danny Ings, who was immediately subbed to the annoyance of the Hammers supporters, but it would not invite a sustained period of Fulham pressure as the visitors held on for a first Premier League away win since August.

Fulham have now lost four consecutive league games for the first time since April 2021 as they remain 10th in the table, while West Ham rise to 13th - three points above the relegation zone.

Player ratings Fulham: Leno (6), Cedric (5), Adarabioyo (6), Ream (6), Antonee Robinson (5), Reed (4), Joao Palhinha (5), Reid (5), Andreas Pereira (6), Willian (6), Vinicius (5).



Subs: Tete (6), Cairney (6), Solomon (6), James (n/a), Wilson (n/a).



West Ham: Fabianski (6), Coufal (7), Zouma (8), Ogbonna (8), Cresswell (7), Fornals (6), Rice (7), Soucek (7), Bowen (6), Antonio (6), Ings (6).



Subs: Downes (6), Cornet (n/a), Benrahma (6).



Player of the match: Angelo Ogbonna.

How West Ham battled to victory

Image: Declan Rice is all smiles at the final whistle

With Fulham manager Marco Silva watching on from the stands, serving the first of his two-game touchline ban, Moyes was animated and relieved at the final whistle. The Scot lives to fight another day.

Sullivan and vice-chair Karren Brady were sat in the stands at Craven Cottage, and the Hammers' hierarchy witnessed a resolute display which secured three points that were richly deserved against a tepid Fulham, who are starting to have the look of a side thinking about next season.

Team news West Ham boss David Moyes rang the changes for the short trip to Fulham as he looked for a response to a 5-1 home defeat to Newcastle in midweek. Three of their five alterations came at the back as Vladimir Coufal, Angelo Ogbonna and Aaron Cresswell all came into the team. Pablo Fornals and Danny Ings were also named in the starting XI as the Hammers went in search of a first away win in the league since August.

Fulham, meanwhile, made three changes from their 2-1 loss at struggling Bournemouth as Willian returned following a two-match ban. There was a full Premier League debut for loanee Cedric Soares while Tosin Adarabioyo also came into the defence.

Moyes had made five changes as he sought a response to the Newcastle debacle, but it was a moment of good fortune which decided this fraught contest.

One of those alterations, Vladimir Coufal, dug out a cross to evade Antonee Robinson and, after Tim Ream had presented his clearance to Jarrod Bowen, his low centre struck the inside of Reed's heel to bamboozle Leno.

An ugly game had its fitting winner, but it was a priceless moment for Moyes.

Ings ought to have made the second half far more comfortable when he latched onto Bowen's through ball to loft his finish onto Leno's head as he advanced at his feet, but for all of Fulham's possession, they lacked any degree of penetration.

Image: Fulham's Andreas Pereira and Carlos Vinicius compete for header with West Ham's Kurt Zouma

Tosin Adarabioyo headed into Fabianski's gloves after Pereira had been denied in trying to round the veteran West Ham goalkeeper - but that was as hairy as it got for the Hammers, who really ought to have put the game to bed in stoppage time when Maxwel Cornet shot straight at Leno, failing to capitalise on a mistake by Ream.

Fulham are on the beach, and Moyes is still alive.

Image: Declan Rice rises to head clear a cross

FPL Stats: Fulham 0-1 West Ham Goals Reed own goal Assists Bowen Bonus points Ogbonna, Cresswell (3), Fabianski (2), Zouma (1)

Ogbonna and Zouma earn Moyes stay of execution

Image: West Ham fans unfurl a 'Moyes Out' banner

Sky Sports' Ben Grounds at Craven Cottage:

This was a game Moyes quite simply knew he could not lose. No matter what. In the end, it was entirely fitting that a match all about the result would be decided in such untidy fashion.

Not since a victory at Aston Villa in their second away game of the season had the travelling West Ham fans been able to celebrate three points - although history was on their side here, having won more away fixtures against Fulham than any other Premier League team.

Image: West Ham vice-chair Karren Brady at full-time

Those supporters, though, still lambasted manager Moyes with chants of 'you don't know what you're doing' during the second half, his decision to replace striker Ings with Flynn Downes greeted with derision from the away section.

Relegation worries eased, Moyes marched across the pitch and towards the Cottage in the far corner, affording himself time to acknowledge the travelling fans, only to see a banner which read in black and white 'Moyes Out'.

Before heading down the tunnel, he looked up and gave Sullivan and Brady a thumbs up. It was job done on the banks of the River Thames.

Given how tight it is down at the bottom, West Ham cannot rest on their laurels and having earned himself a stay of execution heading into Thursday's Europa Conference League quarter-final with Gent, his decision to ring the changes paid off handsomely.

Kurt Zouma made 14 clearances while his new defensive partner Angelo Ogbonna was equally superb in making 12. It is a selection headache that Moyes would welcome, so long as his side build on this most scrappy of victories.

Hammers keep in tight - Opta stats

Image: West Ham celebrate after Harrison Reed's own goal puts them 1-0 up away at Fulham

West Ham both won and kept a clean sheet in a Premier League away game for the first time since August (1-0 vs Aston Villa), ending a run of 11 games without a win or shutout on the road (D3 L8).

Fulham have lost more London derby matches than any other Premier League side this season (7), with their last three home defeats coming against fellow London clubs (Tottenham, Arsenal, West Ham).

This was West Ham's first ever 1-0 win in the Premier League in which the only goal of the game was an own goal.

West Ham have won two of their last three Premier League games, as many as they had in their previous 14. They've kept a clean sheet in each of their last five Premier League victories.

