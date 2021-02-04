Fulham vs West Ham preview, team news, stats, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of Fulham vs West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 5.30pm.

Team news

New signing Josh Maja is expected to be in Fulham's squad for the visit of West Ham.

The 22-year-old forward joined the Cottagers on loan from Bordeaux earlier this week and could make his debut against the Hammers, although he is most likely to come off the bench.

Fulham have no new injury concerns, although with the frequency of matches, some players will be assessed on Friday ahead of the game. Defender Terence Kongolo and midfielder Tom Cairney remain sidelined through injury.

West Ham are almost at full strength with Arthur Masuaku the only absentee.

Image: Josh Maja could be in line for his Fulham debut at Craven Cottage

Wing-back Masuaku is recovering from knee surgery but began jogging this week and is about a month away.

Jesse Lingard is poised to start again following his two-goal debut at Aston Villa in midweek.

Jones Knows' prediction

West Ham fluked their way to another win on Wednesday night… only joking Hammers fans. No need to nibble at me.

A key aspect in my world of making profitable betting decisions is to admit when new evidence comes along to change a previous way of thinking. For West Ham to be capable of dismantling both Crystal Palace and Aston Villa brings forward the case that there's more to this David Moyes team than just being reliant on a strong defensive process and set pieces. It's taken them to 38 points - the most points they've had at this stage of a top-division season for 35 years.

Michail Antonio is absolutely key to these impressive recent performances. He's now fully fit and hitting performance levels we saw after the first lockdown where he was vital to their Premier League survival. He's now leading the line in a far superior side to that one with the Czech duo of Tomas Soucek and Vladimír Coufal providing so much steel alongside the ever-improving Declan Rice. What a player he could become.

Antonio only has two goals to his name in his last five matches but no player in the Premier League has posted a higher expected goals number in that time (3.72). Against flaky Fulham, who mirror many of their players - silky to look at but go missing at big moments in matches, he should find another way through to goal. The 13/5 for an away win and Antonio to score makes plenty of sense.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 0-2

BETTING ANGLE: Michail Antonio to score and West Ham to win (13/5 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Fulham have lost their last three Premier League games against West Ham, last losing four in a row between January 2008 and January 2009.

West Ham have only won more Premier League games against Southampton (18) and Spurs (15) than they have against Fulham (14), despite facing them just 23 times. Their 61% win ratio against the Cottagers is their best against a team they've faced 5+ times in the Premier League.

Fulham are winless in their last 19 Premier League London derbies (D2 L17), with only Crystal Palace having a longer such run in English top-flight history (31 between August 1969 and March 1973). The Cottagers have also conceded in each of their last 28 London derbies in the Premier League.

West Ham won their last away London derby in the Premier League (3-2 vs Crystal Palace), ending a run of six without a win in such fixtures in the competition (D1 L5).

Fulham have won only two of their 21 Premier League games this season - before this season, 13 of the 15 previous Premier League sides to win two games or fewer after 21 were relegated at the end of the season, although one of the sides to survive were Fulham in 2007-08.

Fulham have gone 11 games without a win in the Premier League (D7 L4) - the current longest such streak in the competition, failing to score on six occasions in this run.

Fulham have won just one of their last 12 Premier League home matches (D3 L8), losing each of the last three in a row. Indeed, no side has scored fewer home goals in the Premier League this season than the Cottagers (7).

West Ham have won three consecutive Premier League away games for the first time since December 2018. The Hammers are looking to win four away matches in a row in the competition for the first time since September 2007 under Alan Curbishley.

Fulham manager Scott Parker has won none of his six Premier League London derbies as a manager (D1 L5) - the only manager to take charge of more without tasting victory is Egil Olsen, who managed eight without success with Wimbledon in 1999/00.

West Ham's Jesse Lingard has scored in each of his last two Premier League appearances (three goals), although 192 days separated those two games - he has never previously scored in three consecutive appearances in the competition (134 PL games).

