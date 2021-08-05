Match ends, Galatasaray 1, St. Johnstone 1.

90'+5' Second Half ends, Galatasaray 1, St. Johnstone 1.

90'+3' Arda Turan (Galatasaray) is shown the yellow card.

88' Substitution, St. Johnstone. Callum Booth replaces Reece Devine.

87' Substitution, St. Johnstone. James Brown replaces Shaun Rooney.

86' Substitution, Galatasaray. Jesse Sekidika replaces Berkan Kutlu.

80' Marcão (Galatasaray) is shown the yellow card.

80' Reece Devine (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card.

76' Substitution, St. Johnstone. Callum Hendry replaces Michael O'Halloran.

62' Substitution, St. Johnstone. Stevie May replaces Christopher Kane.

60' Goal! Galatasaray 1, St. Johnstone 1. Sacha Boey (Galatasaray) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Muhammed Kerem Akturkoglu.

58' Goal! Galatasaray 0, St. Johnstone 1. Jason Kerr (St. Johnstone) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

57' Substitution, Galatasaray. Berk Balaban replaces Aytac Kara.

55' Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

51' Jason Kerr (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card.

49' Taylan Antalyali (Galatasaray) is shown the yellow card.

45' Substitution, Galatasaray. Omer Bayram replaces Patrick van Aanholt.

45' Substitution, Galatasaray. Mbaye Diagne replaces Mostafa Mohamed.

45' Substitution, Galatasaray. Arda Turan replaces Ryan Babel.

Second Half begins Galatasaray 0, St. Johnstone 0.

45'+2' First Half ends, Galatasaray 0, St. Johnstone 0.

31' Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card.

First Half begins.