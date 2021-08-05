Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Galatasaray vs St. Johnstone. Europa League Qualifying Third Round.

Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium.

Galatasaray 1

  • F Muslera (sent off 55th minute)
  • S Boey (60th minute)

St. Johnstone 1

  • J Kerr (58th minute pen)

full_time icon

Match ends, Galatasaray 1, St. Johnstone 1.

second_half_end icon

Second Half ends, Galatasaray 1, St. Johnstone 1.

yellow_card icon

Arda Turan (Galatasaray) is shown the yellow card.

substitution icon

Substitution, St. Johnstone. Callum Booth replaces Reece Devine.

substitution icon

Substitution, St. Johnstone. James Brown replaces Shaun Rooney.

substitution icon

Substitution, Galatasaray. Jesse Sekidika replaces Berkan Kutlu.

yellow_card icon

Marcão (Galatasaray) is shown the yellow card.

yellow_card icon

Reece Devine (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card.

substitution icon

Substitution, St. Johnstone. Callum Hendry replaces Michael O'Halloran.

substitution icon

Substitution, St. Johnstone. Stevie May replaces Christopher Kane.

goal icon

Goal! Galatasaray 1, St. Johnstone 1. Sacha Boey (Galatasaray) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Muhammed Kerem Akturkoglu.

penalty_goal icon

Goal! Galatasaray 0, St. Johnstone 1. Jason Kerr (St. Johnstone) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

substitution icon

Substitution, Galatasaray. Berk Balaban replaces Aytac Kara.

red_card icon

Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

yellow_card icon

Jason Kerr (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card.

yellow_card icon

Taylan Antalyali (Galatasaray) is shown the yellow card.

substitution icon

Substitution, Galatasaray. Omer Bayram replaces Patrick van Aanholt.

substitution icon

Substitution, Galatasaray. Mbaye Diagne replaces Mostafa Mohamed.

substitution icon

Substitution, Galatasaray. Arda Turan replaces Ryan Babel.

start icon

Second Half begins Galatasaray 0, St. Johnstone 0.

first_half_end icon

First Half ends, Galatasaray 0, St. Johnstone 0.

yellow_card icon

Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card.

start icon

First Half begins.

line_up icon

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.