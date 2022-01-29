Gambia 0-2 Cameroon: Karl Toko Ekambi doubles eases hosts into AFCON semi-finals

Karl Toko Ekambi scored twice as hosts Cameroon booked a place in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals with a 2-0 quarter-final win over lowly-ranked Gambia.

Cameroon's winning goals came in a seven-minute burst in the second half as the hosts finally converted their superiority into goals in front of an ecstatic crowd at the Japoma Stadium.

Toko Ekambi got his first with a 50th-minute header and then, in the 57th minute, snuck in behind the Gambian defence to tap home a square pass for the second.

French-born striker Toko Ekambi now has five goals at the tournament, one behind Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar.

Image: Vincent Aboubakar in action against Gambia - AP Photo

Security was increased at the Japoma Stadium in Douala following the deadly crush that left eight fans dead at Cameroon's last game.

Cameroon authorities said they had placed 250 extra police officers at the Japoma Stadium, while yellow-vested security officials formed a line between the crowd and the field during the game.

That incident at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde is the subject of an investigation by officials, which could yet see the venue removed as host of the Africa Cup of Nations final on February 6.

Cameroon are still on course to make that final - wherever it is held - after dominating against Gambia, who were playing in their first Africa Cup and caused a major surprise to make it to the quarter-finals.

Cameroon will meet the winner of Sunday's quarter-final between Mohamed Salah's Egypt and Morocco.

Saturday January 29

Quarter-final 1: Gambia x-x Cameroon

Quarter-final 2: Burkina Faso vs Tunisia, 7pm (Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Sunday January 30

Quarter-final 3: Egypt vs Morocco, 3pm (Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Quarter-final 4: Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea, 7pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports Football

Wednesday February 2

Semi-final 1: Cameroon vs Egypt/Morocco, 7pm (Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports

Thursday February 3

Semi-final 2: Burkina Faso/Tunisia vs Senegal/Equatorial Guinea, 7pm (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports

