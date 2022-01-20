Gambia 1-0 Tunisia: Jallow strikes late on as Gambia stun Tunisia and finish runners-up in Group F

Substitute Ablie Jallow scored a stunning goal deep into stoppage time to earn Gambia a shock 1-0 win over Tunisia as the upsets continued at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Jallow's left-foot shot four minutes into added time flew into the top corner to lift the debutants up to an impressive seven points from their three group matches.

Gambia finished behind Mali in the Group F standings on goal difference with Tunisia third on three.

Avoiding defeat by Tunisia meant Gambia will not face a round-of-16 clash against Nigeria, who will play the Tunisians.

Tunisia advanced as one of the four best third-placed teams but had defender Mohammed Drager sent off late in the game and reserve goalkeeper Farouk Ben Mustapha was also handed a red card for his part in a touchline fracas as the teams went into the tunnel for half-time.

They had come into the game with 10 players in isolation after returning positive Covid-19 tests and also squandered a fourth successive penalty at the finals.

Tunisia had found it difficult to break down a well-drilled Gambia defence but five minutes before half-time Gambia skipper Pa Modou Jagne clipped the heels of striker Seifeddine Jaziri, who fell down dramatically and was awarded a penalty.

Jaziri got up to take the kick but his powerful strike was saved by Gambia goalkeeper Baboucar Gaye, winning only his second cap.

Tunisia dominated possession but had rare shots on target, while Gambia got progressively more ambitious.

Musa Barrow struck a powerful cross against the crossbar - the third time he has done that at this tournament - before Jallow's thunderbolt snatched victory with virtually the last kick of the game.

"We are very proud, we were very disciplined, its an amazing result to be beat Tunisia, finish with seven points and go to the second round. We could not have wished for more," said Gambia coach Tom Saintfiet.

AFCON 2021 round-of-16 fixtures and results

Sunday January 23

Game 1: Burkina Faso vs Gabon, 4pm (Limbe Stadium, Limbe) - Live on Sky Sports Football

Game 2: Nigeria vs Group B/E/F third-place, 7pm (Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua) - Live on Sky Sports Mix

Monday January 24

Game 3: Guinea vs Group F runner-up, 4pm (Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam) - Live on Sky Sports Football

Game 4: Cameroon vs Group C/D/E third-place, 7pm (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Tuesday January 25

Game 5: Senegal vs Cape Verde, 4pm (Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam) - Live on Sky Sports Football

Game 6: Morocco vs Malawi, 7pm (Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Football

Wednesday January 26

Game 7: Group E winner vs Egypt, 4pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports Football

Game 8: Group F winner vs Group E runner-up, 7pm (Limbe Stadium, Limbe) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League

The Africa Cup of Nations tournament will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in January and February.

The tournament, originally scheduled to be played in June and July 2021, will be played in Cameroon between January 9 and February 6, 2022, with Sky Sports showing all 52 games live.

Twenty-four teams will take part, kicking off on January 9 as hosts Cameroon host Burkina Faso in Yaounde, before culminating in the final on February 6 in the capital.