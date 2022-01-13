AFCON 2021: Fixtures, venues, full schedule and kick-off times for 2022 tournament

Dates, kick-off times and host cities - here's the full schedule for AFCON 2021.

The tournament, originally scheduled to be played in June and July 2021, is being held in Cameroon between January 9 and February 6, 2022, with Sky Sports showing all 52 games live.

Twenty-four teams are taking part. The action kicked off with hosts Cameroon beating Burkina Faso in Yaounde, and will culminate in the final on February 6 at the same Olembe Stadium venue.

Friday at AFCON

Morocco are looking for back-to-back wins from their opening two games at the Africa Cup of Nations, but head coach Vahid Halilhodzic has voiced his concerns regarding the fitness of several players.

Halilhodzic's squad are struggling with Covid and injury concerns ahead of their Group C match against tournament debutants Comoros, a team ranked 132nd in the world.

Morocco beat Ghana 1-0 in their opening match and victory at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium on Friday should secure qualification to the knockout stage.

Ghana seek to kickstart their campaign when they take on Gabon in the other Group C fixture in Yaounde.

Elsewhere on Friday, Guinea take on Senegal, whose head coach Aliou Cisse says the coronavirus had taken a heavy toll on his squad as he looked ahead to their second Group B game at the Africa Cup of Nations.

"I want to say that our big players have been affected by Covid," Cisse said. "We have chosen 27 players, there are more probable starting eleven lists, but for sure we are unbalanced due to many absentees.

"Playing football in empty stadiums is not nice, in this Africa Cup it is really sad to see empty stands.

"This is not nice psychologically, then of course the mental aspects of this pandemic, the prevention of the players and constantly asking them to keep their masks on, (it's) not easy to leave their clubs, their families and to stay in a closed room waiting to be told you are either positive or negative."

Malawi face Zimbabwe in the other game in Group B in Bafoussam.

AFCON 2021 groups

Group A: Cameroon (hosts), Burkina Faso, Cape Verde Islands, Ethiopia

Group B: Guinea, Malawi, Senegal, Zimbabwe

Group C: Comoros Islands, Gabon, Ghana, Morocco

Group D: Egypt, Guinea Bissau, Nigeria, Sudan

Group E: Algeria, Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone

Group F: Gambia, Mali, Mauritania, Tunisia

AFCON 2021 group-stage fixtures and results

Sunday January 9

Group A: Cameroon 2-1 Burkina Faso

Group A: Ethiopia 0-1 Cape Verde

Monday January 10

Group B: Senegal 1-0 Zimbabwe

Group B: Guinea 1-0 Malawi

Group C: Morocco 1-0 Ghana

Group C: Comoros 0-1 Gabon

Tuesday January 11

Group E: Algeria 0-0 Sierra Leone

Group D: Nigeria 1-0 Egypt

Group D: Sudan 0-0 Guinea-Bissau

Wednesday January 12

Group F: Tunisia 0-1 Mali

Group F: Mauritania 0-1 Gambia

Group E: Equatorial Guinea 0-1 Ivory Coast

Thursday January 13

Group A: Cameroon 4-1 Ethiopia

Group A: Cape Verde 0-1 Burkina Faso

Friday January 14

Group B: Senegal vs Guinea, 1pm (Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Group B: Malawi vs Zimbabwe, 4pm (Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Group C: Morocco vs Comoros, 4pm (Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Football

Group C: Gabon vs Ghana, 7pm (Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Football

Saturday January 15

Group D: Nigeria vs Sudan, 4pm (Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua) - Live on Sky Sports

Group D: Guinea-Bissau vs Egypt, 7pm (Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua) - Live on Sky Sports Football

Sunday January 16

Group F: Gambia vs Mali, 1pm (Limbe Stadium, Limbe) - Live on Sky Sports Mix

Group E: Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone, 4pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports Football

Group F: Tunisia vs Mauritania, 4pm (Limbe Stadium, Limbe) - Live on Sky Sports Mix

Group E: Algeria vs Equatorial Guinea, 7pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports Mix

Monday January 17

Group A: Burkina Faso vs Ethiopia, 4pm (Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Group A: Cape Verde vs Cameroon, 4pm (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Football

Tuesday January 18

Group B: Malawi vs Senegal, 4pm (Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam) - Live on Sky Sports Football

Group B: Zimbabwe vs Guinea, 4pm (Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Group C: Gabon vs Morocco, 7pm (Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Football

Group C: Ghana vs Comoros, 7pm (Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Wednesday January 19

Group D: Egypt vs Sudan, 7pm (Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Football

Group D: Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria, 7pm (Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Thursday January 20

Group E: Ivory Coast vs Algeria, 4pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports Football

Group E: Sierra Leone vs Equatorial Guinea, 4pm (Limbe Stadium, Limbe) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Group F: Gambia vs Tunisia, 7pm (Limbe Stadium, Limbe) - Live on Sky Sports Football

Group F: Mali vs Mauritania, 7pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League

AFCON 2021 round-of-16 fixtures and results

Sunday January 23

Game 1: Group A runner-up vs Group C runner-up, 4pm (Limbe Stadium, Limbe) - Live on Sky Sports Football

Game 2: Group D winner vs Group B/E/F third-place, 7pm (Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua) - Live on Sky Sports Mix

Monday January 24

Game 3: Group B runner-up vs Group F runner-up, 4pm (Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam) - Live on Sky Sports Football

Game 4: Group A winner vs Group C/D/E third-place, 7pm (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Tuesday January 25

Game 5: Group B winner vs Group A/C/D third-place, 4pm (Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam) - Live on Sky Sports Football

Game 6: Group C winner vs Group A/B/F third-place, 7pm (Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Football

Wednesday January 26

Game 7: Group E winner vs Group D runner-up, 4pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports Football

Game 8: Group F winner vs Group E runner-up, 7pm (Limbe Stadium, Limbe) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League

AFCON 2021 quarter-final fixtures and results

Saturday January 29

Quarter-final 1: Round-of-16 game 4 winner vs Round-of-16 game 3 winner, 4pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports

Quarter-final 2: Round-of-16 game 1 winner vs Round-of-16 game 2 winner, 7pm (Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Sunday January 30

Quarter-final 3: Round-of-16 game 7 winner vs Round-of-16 game 6 winner, 4pm (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Quarter-final 4: Round-of-16 game 5 winner vs Round-of-16 game 8 winner, 7pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports Football

AFCON 2021 semi-final fixtures and results

Wednesday February 2

Semi-final 1: Quarter-final 1 winner vs Quarter-final 4 winner, 7pm (Japoma Stadium, Douala) - Live on Sky Sports

Thursday February 3

Semi-final 2: Quarter-final 2 winner vs Quarter-final 3 winner, 7pm (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports

AFCON 2021 third-place match

Sunday February 6

Semi-final 1 loser vs Semi-final 2 loser, 4pm (Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports

AFCON 2021 final

Sunday February 6

Semi-final 1 winner vs Semi-final 2 winner, 7pm (Olembe Stadium, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports