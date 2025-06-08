Germany 0-2 France: Kylian Mbappe reaches goal landmark in Nations League

Kylian Mbappe scored his 50th goal for France to help them claim third place in the Nations League with a 2-0 victory over Germany in Stuttgart.

Germany spurned several chances to take the lead, most notably when Liverpool target Florian Wirtz saw his effort come back off the goal frame, before Mbappe struck on the stroke of half-time to put France ahead.

Mbappe is now just one goal off Thierry Henry as France's second all-time leading goalscorer, and the Real Madrid forward then teed up substitute Michael Olise late on to secure a win for the visitors.

Julian Nagelsmann's Germany have now failed to win in three games, including Wednesday's semi-final defeat by Portugal.

Goalkeeper Mike Maignan was just as important for France, who lost a nine-goal semi-final thriller to Spain on Thursday, in this third-placed play-off as he made several important saves throughout.

Holders and reigning European champions Spain face neighbours Portugal in the final in Munich at 8pm.