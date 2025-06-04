Florian Wirtz and Cristiano Ronaldo both score in Nations League with Liverpool transfer and Al Nassr exit in focus

Liverpool target Florian Wirtz and Cristiano Ronaldo both scored as Portugal booked their place in the Nations League final with a 2-1 win against Germany.

Wirtz, who was the subject of a bid worth in the region of £105m from the Premier League champions earlier in the week, headed Germany into the lead just after the restart after latching onto a ball from Joshua Kimmich.

Talks remain ongoing between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen for the playmaker, with the Bundesliga side valuing him at £126m.

Germany looked to be cruising to victory but two goals in the space of five minutes saw Portugal come from behind to lead.

Following Germany's Nations League semi-final against Portugal, Liverpool transfer target Florian Wirtz appeared to subtlety confirm that he is looking forward to potentially joining The Reds this summer.

Francisco Conceicao, whose father Sergio scored the last time Portugal beat Germany in Euro 2000, came off the bench to replace Trincao and curled home the pick of the goals to draw his side level in the 63rd minute, before Ronaldo raced onto Nuno Mendes' squared pass to tap his side ahead in the tie.

Portugal will now face the winner of Spain vs France in the final, to be held in Munich on Sunday.

Image: Florian Wirtz scored the opener in Germany's 2-1 defeat to Portugal

Ronaldo's 137th goal in his 220th Portugal appearance came as talk about his future continues to rumble on behind the scenes.

The legendary 40-year-old forward, who was confronted by a pitch invader pre-match as an electrical storm delayed kick-off, could be set for a last-minute transfer to play in the Club World Cup next month.

Ronaldo hinted at leaving Al Nassr after scoring in their final game of the Saudi Pro League season to seal the Golden Boot award for the campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo raised questions after posting a cryptic message on social media following a 3-2 defeat by Al-Fateh to finish third in the Saudi Pro League.

In a cryptic post on X, he wrote: "The chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all".

Al Nassr are not playing in the Club World Cup but their Riyadh rivals Al Hilal are representing Saudi Arabia and they are joined by two of Ronaldo's former clubs, Real Madrid and Juventus. Real Madrid's opening game is against Al Hilal in Miami on June 18.

Ronaldo could use the special transfer window, which is open until June 10, to sign for a new club.

Having Ronaldo play would be a major boost for the organisers - and ticket sales - for the controversial month-long tournament.

Sky Sports' chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol explains the key details behind Liverpool's £105 million bid for Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz.

Latest on Wirtz to Liverpool

Liverpool have made a £105m offer for Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Florian Wirtz.

The German club value the player at €150m, which equates to just over £126m.

Bayern Munich and Manchester City are also trying to sign the 22-year-old, who was among one of the Bundesliga's most impressive performers last season.

Sky Sports' William Bitibiri caught up with Bayer Leverkusen's Nathan Tella at the Baller League and he provided Liverpool fans with insight into what they can expect from Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz.

Up until a week ago, the Premier League champions believed the player wanted to stay in Germany but they've since been told he favours a move to Liverpool.

Wirtz, who has spent his entire senior career at Leverkusen, scored 10 goals and registered 12 assists in 25 starts as his side finished runners-up to Bayern Munich, a year on from winning a league and cup double.

The British record transfer fee currently stands at £115m, paid by Chelsea to Brighton for Moises Caicedo in 2023.

Latest on Ronaldo's Al Nassr exit

Ronaldo could be set for a last-minute transfer to play in the Club World Cup next month.

The new expanded 32-team FIFA tournament starts in Miami on June 15.

Ronaldo's great rival Lionel Messi is playing for Inter Miami and is due to feature in the opening game against Egypt's Al Ahly SC.

Several sources have confirmed that talks have been held about Ronaldo playing in the United States but they did not want to comment on the record.

The new format is being held every four years so, at 40, this would appear to be Ronaldo's last chance to play in it.

Ronaldo's Al Nassr contract, which is believed to be worth more than £170m a year, runs out at the end of next month.