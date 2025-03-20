Greece 0-1 Scotland: Scott McTominay's controversial penalty earns first-leg lead in Nations League play-off

Scotland took a huge step towards staying in the Nations League top tier as they hung onto a 1-0 first-leg victory as VAR took centre stage and worked in their favour.

Steve Clarke's side took the lead thank to debateable penalty before VAR rescued them in a second half that Greece dominated, with the hosts denied an equaliser and a late penalty by the technology.

"Two VAR decisions went in our favour tonight," said the Scotland boss after the game. "Both decisions were correct but nice to get them in your favour."

First came the opener in controversial circumstances. McTominay went down under Lazaros Rota's challenge in the box, with referee Tobias Stieler pointing to the spot.

As VAR checked the call, one replay showed the Scotland midfielder being brought down, but another showed McTominay initiate the contact first.

Greece were fuming as VAR stuck with the on-field decision, leaving McTominay to avoid laser pen distractions from the crowd and convert the spot kick. It was the Napoli's midfielder 11th goal in his last 22 appearances for Scotland.

It summed up a comfortable first half for Scotland. If anything, Clarke's side should have been several goals up at the break after Che Adams failed to convert two good chances late in the first half.

The closest Greece came to scoring in the opening period was Kostas Tsimikas' free-kick landing on the roof of the net - but the second half was a different story.

Greece came out the traps flying, with highly-rated teenage substitute Konstantinos Karetsas leading the charge. Christos Tzolis had a leveller ruled out after the ball had gone out of play before the cross came in to set him up during a period that saw the hosts have seven shots in 15 minutes.

Greece's eighth shot of the second period was a major let-off for Scotland, as Tzolis somehow put a close-range effort onto the post with the goal gaping. Replays showed Anthony Ralston got a touch on the ball to put the Greece forward off.

Team news Kieran Tierney started on the bench as he made his return to the Scotland squad for the first time since Euro 2024.

Steve Clarke made two changes from the win over Poland with Lewis Ferguson and Che Adams replacing the injured Lyndon Dykes and Ben Doak.

George Hirst came off the bench for his Scotland debut along with Tierney on 76 minutes.

Scotland's goal continued to live a charmed life, as goalkeeper Craig Gordon faced his first shot on target of the game on 80 minutes on the 42-year-old's 80th cap for his country.

But there was late VAR drama to come as Taxiarchis Fountas was brought down by Grant Hanley and referee Stieler pointed to the spot. But the penalty was downgraded to a free-kick as the contact from the Scotland defender was outside the area.

It meant Scotland successfully protected the one-goal lead they will take into Sunday's second leg between the two at Hampden Park. The winner on aggregate stays in League A of the Nations League.

Clarke: This game is not dead

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke told BBC Sport:

"We knew it would be a tough game. First half we were really good, we could've been two in front. If I'm being greedy I could say three.

"We knew Greece would come at us second half. We didn't quite manage to regain our rhythm so we had to show a different side to our game.

"The game changed with the start Greece made to the second half. We didn't progress up the pitch enough. That's something we have to do a little bit better.

"Two of the defenders don't play regularly at their clubs, Anthony Ralston and Grant Hanley. They go in there and do a great job.

"You defend as a team. We were under a lot of pressure but it wasn't like Craig [Gordon] was making save after save after save.

"But this game is not dead yet. No way."

Analysis: Defence debate no closer to resolution - but at least Scotland have options

Sky Sports' Sam Blitz:

Before the game, there was one obvious question: back three or back four for Scotland?

Steve Clarke admitted Kieran Tierney's return from injury had given him a decision to make. How does he fit both him and Andy Robertson in the team without playing a defensive line-up?

This win in Greece saw the debate rage on. The first half was a defence - excuse the pun - for the back four. Clarke's side were comfortable in Greece while sticking to the same shape that served them well in the Nations League group stage. Scotland could have been 3-0 up at the break and were once again taking the game to an established European nation.

But the second half presented the case for a back five. As soon as Greece went up a gear, Scotland couldn't handle their opponents. Were it not for the luck of VAR, this could be a very different play-off tie.

What it does show, however, is that Scotland have options and some depth. They picked up another big win, this time without Ryan Christie, Angus Gunn, Lyndon Dykes and Ben Doak - with Nathan Patterson and Aaron Hickey still to come back from injury to add further competition.

Scotland are quietly picking up results under the radar and with them now one step closer to better qualification paths for future tournaments, the future looks bright.

What's next for Scotland?