Scottish Cup semi-final match previews, team news, how to follow on Sky Sports

Team news and how to follow the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park between Hearts and Hibernian on Saturday.

Hearts and Hibernian are preparing to meet in a Scottish Cup showdown at Hampden Park for the fourth time in just 16 years this Saturday.

Team news: Hearts are boosted by the return of midfielder Cammy Devlin for the showdown with city rivals Hibernian at Hampden Park.

Andy Halliday is also expected to be fit despite limping off after scoring twice in last weekend's 3-1 win over the Hibees in the cinch Premiership.

Beni Baningime is out long term, while John Souttar and Michael Smith are battling to be back before the end of the season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hearts manager Robbie Neilson says the back-to-back games against their Edinburgh rivals Hibs, including the Scottish Cup semi-final, are season-defining for his side.

Hibernian manager Shaun Maloney has Ryan Porteous available despite the defender being in the middle of a four-game league suspension.

Drey Wright - who opened the scoring last weekend - is doubtful, while Christian Doidge faces a late fitness check.

Paul McGinn is back in training but unlikely to feature, while Demetri Mitchell, Kyle Magennis and Kevin Nisbet are out.

How to follow: Follow Hearts vs Hibs in our dedicated live match blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms.

Last time out in the Scottish Premiership...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Hearts and Hibs.

Talking points

Image: Hibs Manager Shaun Maloney and Chris Mueller during the cinch Premiership match between Hearts and Hibs at Tynecastle earlier this month

Shaun Maloney must stem the negativity

With just one win in 13 league games since the winter break, Shaun Maloney - who was only appointed Hibernian manager in December - is already coming under scrutiny from a section of the club's support. After a meek performance in the second half of the 3-1 defeat away to Hearts last weekend, the rookie boss can ill afford another bad defeat at the hands of his team's main rivals. On the flip side, if Maloney can somehow find a way to pull off victory and banish some of the ghosts of previous demoralising Hampden defeats against Hearts, it would go a long way to earning him some renewed goodwill and patience from a frustrated fanbase going into the close-season.

Robbie Neilson can banish lingering doubts

Things could hardly be going better for Robbie Neilson at present. After being the subject of protests from supporters a year ago following the Scottish Cup humbling at the hands of Brora Rangers, the Hearts manager has bounced back

emphatically by leading his team to third place on their first season back in the top flight. The only thing that could upset the feelgood factor at present is a Scottish Cup defeat at the hands of their city rivals. If Neilson can come through this weekend unscathed - and in doing so secure lucrative European group-stage football for next season - it will surely banish any lingering scepticism among a minority who have never truly warmed to him.

Hibs' Hampden derby hex

Hearts and Hibs have met three times at Hampden in the Scottish Cup over the past 16 years, with the Tynecastle side winning all three matches by an aggregate score of 11-2. These included 4-0 and 2-1 semi-final victories in 2006

and 2020, as well as the 2012 final which Hearts won 5-1. Memories of such dire Hampden derbies are among the main reasons Hibs fans have been slow to snap up tickets for Saturday's match. Maloney's side must buck a grim recent trend if they are to reach the final.

The Ryan game

Ryan Porteous is in the middle of serving a four-match suspension in the cinch Premiership, but the Hibs defender is eligible for Saturday's match. After sitting out the last two league games, including last weekend's 3-1 defeat at

Tynecastle, the 23-year-old is expected to be restored to the starting XI in order to try to make Maloney's team more competitive. The robust centre-back is perfectly capable of excelling and inspiring those around him to greater heights, but he is also partial to a moment of rashness that could cost his side. A strong and - most importantly - composed performance from Porteous is crucial to Hibs' hopes of overcoming their city rivals.

Hearts' attacking power

Hearts appear stronger than Hibs in most departments, but particularly in attack. With Kevin Nisbet injured and Christian Doidge struggling through form and fitness issues, and several recent recruits still finding their feet, Maloney has no attacker he can currently rely on. By contrast, Hearts have an array of high-quality forwards, including the dangerous and on-form trio of Barrie McKay, Ellis Simms and Liam Boyce. The stats highlight this disparity, with the Easter Road side having managed only three goals in their last six games, and Hearts having netted 16 in their last seven.

How the last three Edinburgh derbies staged in Glasgow unfolded...

Image: Andy Halliday celebrates after scoring to make it 1-1 during the match between Hearts and Hibs

Hibernian 0-4 Hearts (April 2, 2006 - semi-final): At the time this was the biggest Edinburgh derby ever staged. Hearts were enjoying one of their finest campaigns of the modern era and were well on their way to finishing second in the SPL. Hibs had also had a good season and were about to finish fourth under Tony Mowbray. The Easter Road side were missing key trio Guillaume Beuzelin, Derek Riordan and Scott Brown, while Garry O'Connor had just left to move to Lokomotiv Moscow. They proved unable to cope as Paul Hartley hit a hat-trick and Edgaras Jankauskas grabbed the other for the rampant Jambos. Adding insult to injury, Hibs had Ivan Sproule and Gary Smith sent off.

Hibernian 1-5 Hearts (May 19, 2012 - final): Eclipsing the semi-final of 2006 in terms of importance, the trophy was up for grabs on this occasion. Hibs had just avoided relegation from the SPL under Pat Fenlon, while Hearts had finished fifth under Paulo Sergio. Once again, the Tynecastle side proved far too strong for their city rivals as they cruised to an emphatic victory. Darren Barr and Rudi Skacel had the Jambos in control before James McPake gave the Hibees hope before the break. A penalty from Danny Grainger and red card for Pa Kujabi at the start of the second half left Hibs with a mountain to climb before Ryan McGowan and Skacel capped off one of the most iconic wins in Hearts' entire history.

Hearts 2-1 Hibernian (October 31, 2020 - semi-final): Hearts went into this one in the unusual position of underdogs as they had just kicked off the season in the Championship, while Hibs were riding high in the Premiership on their way to a third-place finish. Played behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Tynecastle side made the breakthrough on the hour through Craig Wighton before Christian Doidge levelled to take the match into extra time. Hibs had a chance to get ahead early in the second half of extra time, but Kevin Nisbet saw his penalty hit the bar and Hearts capitalised by scoring a spot-kick of their own just four minutes later through Liam Boyce, as they upset the odds to make it to the final for the second year running. The victory was soured as news broke during the game that Hearts' 2012 Scottish Cup-winning captain Marius Zaliukas had passed away, aged just 36.