TynecastleAttendance18,177.

Hearts 0

    Hibernian 0

      Hearts 0-0 Hibs: All square in Edinburgh derby

      Match report as the first Edinburgh derby of the Scottish Premiership season ends goalless at Tynecastle; as a result, Hibs and Hearts stay in second and third places respectively in the table, just a point behind champions Rangers

      By Richard Morgan

      Football journalist - @Richiereds1976

      Sunday 12 September 2021 14:06, UK

      Craig Halkett and Kevin Nisbet compete for the ball
      Image: Craig Halkett and Kevin Nisbet compete for the ball

      Hearts and Hibs both missed out on the chance to go top of the Scottish Premiership after playing out a goalless draw at Tynecastle in the first Edinburgh derby of the season.

      The clash between the two fierce city rivals - played in front of fans for the first time since March 2020 - ended up being a contest between the two opposing goalkeepers.

      Hibs 'keeper Matt Macey was in inspired form, twice denying Gary Mackay-Steven with two breath-taking stops just past the hour-mark, before his opposite number - Craig Gordon - produced an equally stunning save to prevent Kevin Nisbet from opening the scoring with 13 minutes to go.

      As a result, Hibs and Hearts stay in second and third places respectively in the table, just a point behind champions Rangers.

      More to follow shortly…

      What's next?

      Hearts travel to Ross County, while Hibs host St Mirren, with both Scottish Premiership games kicking off at 3pm on Saturday.

