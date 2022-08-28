 Skip to content
Hearts vs St. Johnstone. Scottish Premiership.

TynecastleAttendance18,353.

Hearts 2

  • K Rowles (25th minute)
  • L Boyce (31st minute)

St. Johnstone 2

  • G Carey (6th minute)
  • A Considine (54th minute)

offside icon

Offside, Heart of Midlothian. Lewis Neilson tries a through ball, but Lawrence Shankland is caught offside.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Lewis Neilson (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

corner icon

Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Michael Smith.

corner icon

Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Craig Gordon.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Alister Crawford (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jamie Murphy.

yellow_card icon

Alister Crawford (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

free_kick_won icon

Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Alister Crawford (St. Johnstone).

post icon

Alan Forrest (Heart of Midlothian) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Andrew Halliday with a headed pass.

substitution icon

Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Connor Smith replaces Nathaniel Atkinson because of an injury.

free_kick_won icon

Nathaniel Atkinson (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Adam Montgomery (St. Johnstone).

substitution icon

Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Alan Forrest replaces Gary Mackay-Steven.

free_kick_won icon

Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone).

goal icon

Goal! Heart of Midlothian 2, St. Johnstone 2. Andrew Considine (St. Johnstone) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Stevie May following a corner.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Stevie May (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alister Crawford with a cross following a corner.

corner icon

Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Craig Gordon.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Graham Carey (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Alister Crawford.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Ginnelly.

offside icon

Offside, St. Johnstone. Graham Carey tries a through ball, but Adam Montgomery is caught offside.

offside icon

Offside, St. Johnstone. Alister Crawford tries a through ball, but Jamie Murphy is caught offside.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian).

free_kick_won icon

Graham Carey (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Barrie McKay.

start icon

Second Half begins Heart of Midlothian 2, St. Johnstone 1.

substitution icon

Substitution, St. Johnstone. Adam Montgomery replaces James Brown.

substitution icon

Substitution, St. Johnstone. Liam Gordon replaces Daniel Phillips.

first_half_end icon

First Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 2, St. Johnstone 1.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian).

free_kick_won icon

Jamie Murphy (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_won icon

Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Ryan McGowan (St. Johnstone).

corner icon

Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Nathaniel Atkinson.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Peter Haring.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathaniel Atkinson.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian).

free_kick_won icon

Daniel Phillips (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Peter Haring with a headed pass following a set piece situation.

substitution icon

Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Lawrence Shankland replaces Liam Boyce because of an injury.

yellow_card icon

Daniel Phillips (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

free_kick_won icon

Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Daniel Phillips (St. Johnstone).

miss icon

Attempt missed. Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.

free_kick_won icon

Gary Mackay-Steven (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Graham Carey (St. Johnstone).

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Graham Carey (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian).

free_kick_won icon

Graham Carey (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian).

free_kick_won icon

Graham Carey (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.

free_kick_won icon

Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Drey Wright (St. Johnstone).

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Ginnelly.

substitution icon

Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Barrie McKay replaces Kye Rowles because of an injury.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Cameron Devlin with a headed pass following a corner.

corner icon

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Andrew Considine.

goal icon

Goal! Heart of Midlothian 2, St. Johnstone 1. Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Ginnelly with a cross.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Stevie May (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Graham Carey with a cross following a set piece situation.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Nathaniel Atkinson (Heart of Midlothian).

free_kick_won icon

James Brown (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.

goal icon

Goal! Heart of Midlothian 1, St. Johnstone 1. Kye Rowles (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Gary Mackay-Steven with a cross following a corner.

corner icon

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Alex Mitchell.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gary Mackay-Steven.

substitution icon

Substitution, St. Johnstone. Alister Crawford replaces Melker Hallberg because of an injury.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

yellow_card icon

Jamie Murphy (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card.

free_kick_won icon

Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Daniel Phillips (St. Johnstone).

corner icon

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Alex Mitchell.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Liam Boyce.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian).

free_kick_won icon

James Brown (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Daniel Phillips (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Melker Hallberg.

goal icon

Goal! Heart of Midlothian 0, St. Johnstone 1. Graham Carey (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Smith with a headed pass.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Andrew Considine (St. Johnstone).

free_kick_won icon

Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

start icon

First Half begins.

line_up icon

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.