Hearts vs St. Johnstone. Scottish Premiership.
TynecastleAttendance18,353.
Offside, Heart of Midlothian. Lewis Neilson tries a through ball, but Lawrence Shankland is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Lewis Neilson (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Alister Crawford (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jamie Murphy.
Alan Forrest (Heart of Midlothian) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Andrew Halliday with a headed pass.
Goal! Heart of Midlothian 2, St. Johnstone 2. Andrew Considine (St. Johnstone) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Stevie May following a corner.
Attempt missed. Stevie May (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alister Crawford with a cross following a corner.
Attempt saved. Graham Carey (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Alister Crawford.
Attempt saved. Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Ginnelly.
Attempt missed. Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Barrie McKay.
Attempt blocked. Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Peter Haring.
Attempt blocked. Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathaniel Atkinson.
Attempt saved. Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Peter Haring with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Attempt missed. Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.
Attempt saved. Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Ginnelly.
Attempt missed. Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Cameron Devlin with a headed pass following a corner.
Goal! Heart of Midlothian 2, St. Johnstone 1. Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Ginnelly with a cross.
Attempt missed. Stevie May (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Graham Carey with a cross following a set piece situation.
Goal! Heart of Midlothian 1, St. Johnstone 1. Kye Rowles (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Gary Mackay-Steven with a cross following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gary Mackay-Steven.
Attempt missed. Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Liam Boyce.
Attempt saved. Daniel Phillips (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Melker Hallberg.
Goal! Heart of Midlothian 0, St. Johnstone 1. Graham Carey (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Smith with a headed pass.