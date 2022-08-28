76' Offside, Heart of Midlothian. Lewis Neilson tries a through ball, but Lawrence Shankland is caught offside.

75' Attempt missed. Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box.

71' Attempt missed. Lewis Neilson (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

70' Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Michael Smith.

69' Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Craig Gordon.

69' Attempt saved. Alister Crawford (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jamie Murphy.

66' Alister Crawford (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

66' Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

66' Foul by Alister Crawford (St. Johnstone).

64' Alan Forrest (Heart of Midlothian) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Andrew Halliday with a headed pass.

62' Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Connor Smith replaces Nathaniel Atkinson because of an injury.

60' Nathaniel Atkinson (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

60' Foul by Adam Montgomery (St. Johnstone).

59' Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Alan Forrest replaces Gary Mackay-Steven.

56' Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

56' Foul by Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone).

54' Goal! Heart of Midlothian 2, St. Johnstone 2. Andrew Considine (St. Johnstone) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Stevie May following a corner.

54' Attempt missed. Stevie May (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alister Crawford with a cross following a corner.

54' Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Craig Gordon.

53' Attempt saved. Graham Carey (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Alister Crawford.

53' Attempt saved. Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Ginnelly.

51' Offside, St. Johnstone. Graham Carey tries a through ball, but Adam Montgomery is caught offside.

49' Offside, St. Johnstone. Alister Crawford tries a through ball, but Jamie Murphy is caught offside.

47' Foul by Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian).

47' Graham Carey (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

46' Attempt missed. Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Barrie McKay.

Second Half begins Heart of Midlothian 2, St. Johnstone 1.

45' Substitution, St. Johnstone. Adam Montgomery replaces James Brown.

45' Substitution, St. Johnstone. Liam Gordon replaces Daniel Phillips.

45'+11' First Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 2, St. Johnstone 1.

45'+10' Foul by Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian).

45'+10' Jamie Murphy (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

45'+9' Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.

45'+9' Foul by Ryan McGowan (St. Johnstone).

45'+8' Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Nathaniel Atkinson.

45'+6' Attempt blocked. Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Peter Haring.

45'+6' Attempt blocked. Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathaniel Atkinson.

45'+6' Attempt saved. Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

45'+5' Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian).

45'+5' Daniel Phillips (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

45'+5' Attempt missed. Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Peter Haring with a headed pass following a set piece situation.

45'+4' Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Lawrence Shankland replaces Liam Boyce because of an injury.

45' Daniel Phillips (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

45' Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

45' Foul by Daniel Phillips (St. Johnstone).

43' Attempt missed. Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.

42' Gary Mackay-Steven (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

42' Foul by Graham Carey (St. Johnstone).

41' Attempt blocked. Graham Carey (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

40' Foul by Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian).

40' Graham Carey (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

39' Foul by Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian).

39' Graham Carey (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.

37' Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.

37' Foul by Drey Wright (St. Johnstone).

36' Attempt saved. Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

36' Attempt blocked. Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Ginnelly.

35' Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Barrie McKay replaces Kye Rowles because of an injury.

33' Attempt missed. Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Cameron Devlin with a headed pass following a corner.

33' Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Andrew Considine.

31' Goal! Heart of Midlothian 2, St. Johnstone 1. Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Ginnelly with a cross.

29' Attempt missed. Stevie May (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Graham Carey with a cross following a set piece situation.

29' Foul by Nathaniel Atkinson (Heart of Midlothian).

29' James Brown (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.

25' Goal! Heart of Midlothian 1, St. Johnstone 1. Kye Rowles (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Gary Mackay-Steven with a cross following a corner.

25' Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Alex Mitchell.

25' Attempt blocked. Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gary Mackay-Steven.

20' Substitution, St. Johnstone. Alister Crawford replaces Melker Hallberg because of an injury.

16' Attempt missed. Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.

16' Attempt blocked. Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

15' Jamie Murphy (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card.

14' Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

14' Foul by Daniel Phillips (St. Johnstone).

13' Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Alex Mitchell.

10' Attempt missed. Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Liam Boyce.

9' Foul by Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian).

9' James Brown (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

8' Attempt saved. Daniel Phillips (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Melker Hallberg.

6' Goal! Heart of Midlothian 0, St. Johnstone 1. Graham Carey (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.

5' Attempt blocked. Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Smith with a headed pass.

1' Foul by Andrew Considine (St. Johnstone).

1' Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

First Half begins.