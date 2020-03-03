Hibernian vs Hearts preview

Team news, key stats and ways to follow ahead of Hibernian vs Hearts in the Scottish Premiership on Tuesday (7.45pm kick-off).

Team news

Hosts Hibernian will be without midfielder Joe Newell, as well as Jason Naismith, Ryan Porteous and Stevie Mallan, although the latter has returned to training this week.

Hearts are missing defender John Souttar, who Daniel Stendel confirmed would require surgery after an injury suffered against Rangers at the weekend. Jamie Brandon and Peter Haring are also out.

How to follow

Follow the match in our dedicated live blog, while highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel the following day.

Opta facts