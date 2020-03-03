Hibernian vs Hearts preview

Team news, key stats and ways to follow ahead of Hibernian vs Hearts in the Scottish Premiership on Tuesday (7.45pm kick-off).
Team news
Hosts Hibernian will be without midfielder Joe Newell, as well as Jason Naismith, Ryan Porteous and Stevie Mallan, although the latter has returned to training this week.
Hearts are missing defender John Souttar, who Daniel Stendel confirmed would require surgery after an injury suffered against Rangers at the weekend. Jamie Brandon and Peter Haring are also out.
How to follow
Follow the match in our dedicated live blog, while highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel the following day.
Opta facts
- Following their 2-0 win at Hearts in December 2019, Hibernian are looking for back-to-back top-flight victories in the Edinburgh derby for the first time since May 2009 under Mixu Paatelainen.
- Hearts are unbeaten in their last three away league games at Hibernian (W2 D1) since a 2-0 loss in March 2018.
- Hibs have only lost one of their last 11 home league matches (W4 D6), a 0-3 reverse against Rangers in December 2019. Indeed, manager Jack Ross has won more of his eight home league matches in charge of the club (four) than previous boss Paul Heckingbottom managed in his 13 at the helm (three).
- Hearts have earned just seven points from their 13 away league games this season (W1 D4 L8), fewer than any other Scottish Premiership side on the road.
- Hibs have conceded more goals in the final 15 minutes of their league games this season (15) than any other Scottish Premiership club, while Hearts have scored 44% of their league goals in this period (12/27), the highest proportion of any team in the division.
