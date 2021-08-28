Hibernian 2-0 Livingston: Goals from Kevin Nisbet and Martin Boyle see Hibs stay top

Kevin Nisbet and Martin Boyle netted second-half goals as Hibernian saw off bottom-of-the-table Livingston to remain top of the Scottish Premiership.

Scotland striker Nisbet returned to the side after missing last weekend's 2-2 draw at Dundee and he notched his first league goal of the season before in-form Australia winger Boyle sealed victory late on.

The result - on a day when a sun-kissed Easter Road hosted its first match with an unrestricted capacity since March 2020 - left Livingston still looking for their first point of the campaign.

The addition of Nisbet was the only tweak to the Hibs team that started last weekend, with midfielder Alex Gogic dropped to the substitutes' bench.

There were two changes to the Livingston side defeated by Motherwell last time out as James Penrice and former Hibs midfielder Andrew Shinnie came in for Jackson Longridge and Scott Pittman.

Manager Davie Martindale had planned a third alteration to his line-up but Ben Williamson - who was initially added to the team - had to pull out during the warm-up, with Craig Sibbald promoted from the subs' bench.

There was no place in the squad for new signing Stephane Omeonga, who is due to join up with the Lions after the international break.

The visitors had the first opening of the match in the fifth minute when striker Bruce Anderson flashed a shot just wide from 15 yards out after being set up by Shinnie.

Hibs threatened in the 10th minute after Boyle nicked the ball off Jack Fitzwater on the right, but the winger sliced his angled shot high and wide as he burst into the box.

The hosts had another opportunity three minutes later after more good work by Boyle to set up James Scott but the on-loan Hull City attacker - making his home debut - was denied by a superb challenge from Fitzwater on the edge of the six-yard box.

The Livingston defender then made another vital intervention to turn Nisbet's shot behind for a corner after the Hibs striker had been set up by Boyle just after the half-hour mark.

After being frustrated throughout the first half, the hosts made the breakthrough in the 51st minute when Nisbet received a pass from Paul McGinn, then turned and fired a clinical low shot beyond Max Stryjek from 12 yards out.

Livingston rarely looked like finding a way back into the game before the lively Boyle sealed the win when he ran on to a pass from substitute Scott Allan and lifted the ball over the visiting goalkeeper from a tight angle inside the six-yard box.

What the managers said…

Hibernian manager Jack Ross: "I'm really pleased, the start to the season has been excellent for us. The manner of the game, we had to be patient and show that trust in what we do.

"To keep a clean sheet, score two quality goals and remain top of the league - it's a good afternoon for us."

Livingston boss David Martindale: "I feel sorry for the boys. Wee Brucie has been taken to hospital because he took a diabetic fit and briefly passed out on the pitch.

"He'll probably be in overnight. Max (Stryjek) and Fitzy (Jack Fitzpatrick) were spewing up in the toilets at half-time.

"Fitzy tried to play on, but we had to take him off early in the second half and that's why he ran off with his shirt over his mouth because he was being sick.

"I'm not trying to make excuses, but we had 11 players missing today and I had to put four of them on the bench that shouldn't have been anywhere near it. Craig Sibbald started but he shouldn't have been anywhere near the park today. Sean Kelly had rib damage, but he had to go on for Fitzy. We lost the first goal because of Nisbet turning Sean at a time when he wasn't up to speed with the game.

"The seven or eight players in my team that were fully fit gave it everything, but the other boys were struggling. I'm delighted we've got an international break coming up."

Hibernian go to Edinburgh rivals Hearts on Sunday, September 12 at midday, live on Sky Sports Football, while Livingston are at Dundee on September 11 at 3pm.