This is a live match.

Hibernian vs St. Johnstone. Scottish Premiership.

Easter Road.

Hibernian 1

  • M Kukharevych (35th minute)

St. Johnstone 0

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Mykola Kukharevych (Hibernian).

    free_kick_won icon

    James Brown (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian).

    free_kick_won icon

    Stevie May (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Kyle Magennis (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Marijan Cabraja with a cross.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Kyle Magennis (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Josh Campbell (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    free_kick_won icon

    Chris Cadden (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by James Brown (St. Johnstone).

    yellow_card icon

    Kyle Magennis (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Kyle Magennis (Hibernian).

    free_kick_won icon

    James Brown (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Stevie May (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Connor McLennan.

    corner icon

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Ryan McGowan.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Joe Newell (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Campbell.

    start icon

    Second Half begins Hibernian 1, St. Johnstone 0.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Stevie May replaces Adam Montgomery.

    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Hibernian 1, St. Johnstone 0.

    yellow_card icon

    James Brown (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_won icon

    Josh Campbell (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by James Brown (St. Johnstone).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Mykola Kukharevych (Hibernian).

    free_kick_won icon

    Ryan McGowan (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Josh Campbell (Hibernian).

    free_kick_won icon

    James Brown (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Joe Newell (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    goal icon

    Goal! Hibernian 1, St. Johnstone 0. Mykola Kukharevych (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Chris Cadden with a cross.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Kyle Magennis (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Chris Cadden.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ryan Porteous (Hibernian).

    free_kick_won icon

    Connor McLennan (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    yellow_card icon

    Mykola Kukharevych (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Mykola Kukharevych (Hibernian).

    free_kick_won icon

    Ryan McGowan (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Mykola Kukharevych (Hibernian).

    free_kick_won icon

    Ryan McGowan (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_won icon

    Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Connor McLennan (St. Johnstone).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Connor McLennan (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Rocky Bushiri (Hibernian).

    free_kick_won icon

    Nicky Clark (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_won icon

    Rocky Bushiri (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Nicky Clark (St. Johnstone).

    free_kick_won icon

    Chris Cadden (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Adam Montgomery (St. Johnstone).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Mykola Kukharevych (Hibernian).

    free_kick_won icon

    Ryan McGowan (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian).

    free_kick_won icon

    Ryan McGowan (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Mykola Kukharevych (Hibernian).

    free_kick_won icon

    Ryan McGowan (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Mykola Kukharevych (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Martin Boyle.

    free_kick_won icon

    Rocky Bushiri (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Melker Hallberg (St. Johnstone).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Chris Cadden.

    yellow_card icon

    Martin Boyle (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Martin Boyle (Hibernian) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.

    free_kick_won icon

    Chris Cadden (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Andrew Considine (St. Johnstone).

    free_kick_won icon

    Mykola Kukharevych (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone).

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Mykola Kukharevych (Hibernian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Chris Cadden.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Mykola Kukharevych (Hibernian) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Martin Boyle.

    free_kick_won icon

    Mykola Kukharevych (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Andrew Considine (St. Johnstone).

    start icon

    First Half begins.

    line_up icon

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.