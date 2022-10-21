61' Foul by Mykola Kukharevych (Hibernian).

61' James Brown (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

58' Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian).

58' Stevie May (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

57' Attempt missed. Kyle Magennis (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Marijan Cabraja with a cross.

55' Attempt missed. Kyle Magennis (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

55' Attempt blocked. Josh Campbell (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

54' Chris Cadden (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

54' Foul by James Brown (St. Johnstone).

53' Kyle Magennis (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

52' Foul by Kyle Magennis (Hibernian).

52' James Brown (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

49' Attempt saved. Stevie May (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Connor McLennan.

48' Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Ryan McGowan.

48' Attempt blocked. Joe Newell (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Campbell.

Second Half begins Hibernian 1, St. Johnstone 0.

45' Substitution, St. Johnstone. Stevie May replaces Adam Montgomery.

45'+2' First Half ends, Hibernian 1, St. Johnstone 0.

45' James Brown (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

44' Josh Campbell (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

44' Foul by James Brown (St. Johnstone).

44' Foul by Mykola Kukharevych (Hibernian).

44' Ryan McGowan (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

43' Attempt saved. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

42' Foul by Josh Campbell (Hibernian).

42' James Brown (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

40' Attempt blocked. Joe Newell (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

35' Goal! Hibernian 1, St. Johnstone 0. Mykola Kukharevych (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Chris Cadden with a cross.

33' Attempt missed. Kyle Magennis (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Chris Cadden.

33' Foul by Ryan Porteous (Hibernian).

33' Connor McLennan (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

31' Mykola Kukharevych (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card.

31' Foul by Mykola Kukharevych (Hibernian).

31' Ryan McGowan (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

29' Foul by Mykola Kukharevych (Hibernian).

29' Ryan McGowan (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

23' Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

23' Foul by Connor McLennan (St. Johnstone).

23' Attempt missed. Connor McLennan (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

22' Foul by Rocky Bushiri (Hibernian).

22' Nicky Clark (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

19' Rocky Bushiri (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

19' Foul by Nicky Clark (St. Johnstone).

17' Chris Cadden (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

17' Foul by Adam Montgomery (St. Johnstone).

16' Foul by Mykola Kukharevych (Hibernian).

16' Ryan McGowan (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

15' Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian).

15' Ryan McGowan (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

14' Foul by Mykola Kukharevych (Hibernian).

14' Ryan McGowan (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

14' Attempt missed. Mykola Kukharevych (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Martin Boyle.

10' Rocky Bushiri (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

10' Foul by Melker Hallberg (St. Johnstone).

9' Attempt missed. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Chris Cadden.

8' Martin Boyle (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card.

8' Martin Boyle (Hibernian) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.

5' Chris Cadden (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

5' Foul by Andrew Considine (St. Johnstone).

3' Mykola Kukharevych (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

3' Foul by Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone).

2' Attempt saved. Mykola Kukharevych (Hibernian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Chris Cadden.

2' Attempt blocked. Mykola Kukharevych (Hibernian) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Martin Boyle.

1' Mykola Kukharevych (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

1' Foul by Andrew Considine (St. Johnstone).

First Half begins.