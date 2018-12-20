Huddersfield vs Southampton preview: David Wagner insists performances will lead to points

Huddersfield boss David Wagner is remaining upbeat on his side's survival hopes

Huddersfield manager David Wagner has called on his players to turn good performances into points ahead of hosting Southampton this weekend.

The Terriers find themselves in 19th place, two points and two places below this weekend's opponents, but despite their ongoing problems, Wagner insists that results will turn if they continue producing good performances.

"We have to make sure that we perform and then score," he said. "Performance-wise we are more or less competitive. Unfortunately, we haven't scored enough and collected points.

"We have to make sure we perform at our highest level. This opens the door for the chance to score and get points."

Scoring has indeed been Huddersfield's biggest problem. In English top-flight history, no team has scored fewer goals after nine home games than Huddersfield have recorded this term (three goals - the same as Everton in 1998/99 and Arsenal in 1912/13).

The Terriers are without a Premier League win in four games

They face a Southampton side buoyed by the 3-2 win over Arsenal - their first home league win since April - and Wagner has warned his players to prepare themselves for a much stiffer test than what might have been expected a couple of weeks ago.

"Southampton are much more aggressive than before," he added. "They play a higher line and are on the front foot. We have to find ways that we can hurt them.

"Sometimes results won't be there but when performances are as strong as they are, and if everyone sticks to what the club created, then it makes no sense to go in another direction."

Huddersfield and Southampton played out a goalless draw in August 2017

Ralph Hasenhuttl insists Southampton have plenty of hard work ahead of them, starting with Saturday's clash at the John Smith's Stadium.

"It's a six-point game," he said. "It can be a huge step for us.

"No one thought that we can do something against Arsenal but against Huddersfield it's a completely different situation.

"Against Arsenal we were not the favourite and in Huddersfield it is a 50-50 game, I think."

Team news

Wagner has no new injury problems and will be boosted by the return of striker Steve Mounie following his three-game ban.

But midfielders Danny Williams (knee) and Abdelhamid Sabiri (shoulder), plus defender Tommy Smith (hamstring) are still out.

Mario Lemina remains a fitness doubt for Saints ahead of the trip

Nathan Redmond will face a late fitness test on a knock while Mario Lemina could return to action following an abdominal injury.

Cedric Soares remains a slight doubt with a calf strain while Ryan Bertrand is unlikely to return following a back injury until next week.

Jack Stephens (knee) and Michale Obafemi (hamstring) are also working hard to get back in contention.

Opta stats

This will be the seventh top-flight meeting between Huddersfield and Southampton, with each side picking up two wins apiece (D2).

Southampton have won five of their last nine matches against Huddersfield in all competitions (W5 D2 L2).

Huddersfield Town are unbeaten in their last three home games against Southampton (W2 D1), keeping a clean sheet in the last two.

Huddersfield Town have lost each of their last four Premier League games, losing by a one-goal margin each time and being level at half-time in three of them.

Only Selhurst Park (13) has seen fewer goals among Premier League grounds this season than Huddersfield's John Smith's Stadium (14 - Huddersfield scoring three and conceding 11 goals).

Huddersfield's three home goals this season have been scored in the opening half an hour of matches, with two coming in the opening six minutes.

Merson's prediction

I'm still not sure about Southampton, and I think the win over Arsenal was more to do with Arsenal! I think Danny Ings is the difference for them though, and Huddersfield just don't score goals.

They find it so hard in the final third, and if you don't score goals you won't win games, it'll catch up with you. The one thing Huddersfield are is tight, but I'm going for an away win here.

PAUL PREDICTS: 0-2 (10/1 with Sky Bet)