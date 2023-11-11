Hull City 1-0 Huddersfield: Liam Delap scores late winner for Tigers

Liam Delap's stoppage-time goal consigned struggling Huddersfield to 1-0 Sky Bet Championship defeat at Hull.

The visitors were resolute against the possession-driven Tigers but were finally outsmarted when Delap thrashed home from a central position.

Hull bossed the game in terms of possession, but they lacked a necessary flash of quality to break down a well-constructed Town back five in regulation time.

But Delap, who had earlier struck the crossbar, remain unbowed and scored the goal his endeavours warranted two minutes into second-half stoppage-time.

Huddersfield have won just once in 10 and remain one place above the relegation zone.

Manager Darren Moore has clearly worked hard to address the defensive issues that led to a concession of eight goals from their last two away matches.

But they brought nothing to the game from an offensive perspective and deserved to leave East Yorkshire empty-handed.

No better was Hull's dominance illustrated than in the first half, in which they had 81 per cent of possession but rarely gave goalkeeper Lee Nicholls any cause for concern.

A flurry of early corners came to nothing, while Huddersfield's stout backline remained tough and disciplined when Hull probed in central areas.

Perhaps sensing an opportunity, Town began to creep out of their shells.

That was evidenced in the 29th minute when Sorba Thomas cut in from the left before popping a sharp, low hit just wide of the right post.

Jaden Philogene - Hull's most influential creator - came even closer from a similar position a few minutes later.

Philogene let rip from the left channel, but Nicholls did well to parry the ball for a corner at his near post.

With the MKM Stadium having awoken from its slumber, Hull finished the first half relatively strongly.

Jean Michael Seri flashed one just wide from distance, while Ozan Tufan was denied by Nicholls from 20 yards.

With supporters still returning to their seats after the break, Hull really ought to have taken a rapid second-half lead.

Scott Twine's free-kick into the box was not dealt with, but Delap naively screwed the ricocheting football wide from an inviting position.

Hull might have been expected to kick on, but the second half largely mirrored that of the first; possession without purpose against belligerent opponents.

Indeed, it was not until the 70th minute that Nicholls was again called into action when he smartly tipped over Ozan Tufan's header after good work from Tyler Morton.

Tufan then turned provider when he stood up a lovely cross from the right towards the back of the six-yard box.

Delap's header shivered the goal frame, with defender Matty Pearson alert to the rebound with a brave clearance.

But the Manchester City loanee continued to test Huddersfield's mettle and scored the winner with a low hit that struck the inside of the right-hand post and then the back of the net.

